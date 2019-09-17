A Look at Iowa's Top 95 Girls Basketball Players in 2021
Included below are 85 of the 95 girls that were included in our final rankings. This version also is not rated 1-95 and instead is in alphabetical order.
Aaliyah Williams Des Moines East WG
Abbie Draper Waverly-Shell Rock WF
Abbie Schany Emmetsburg WF
Abigail Johnson Ankeny WG
Alexa Ahrenholtz IKM-Manning PG
Allie Kutsch Wahlert, Dubuque WG
Allison Van Gorp Pella Christian C
Alyssa Hames AGWSR WF
Anaya Barney Cedar Falls WF
Anna Wohlers Davenport Assumption WG
Annaka Harris West Burlington WF
Annika Headington Waukon WF
Ashley Fountain Bettendorf WG
Ashley Iiams Ames WF
Audrey Koch Iowa City, West WF
Avery Fried Bondurant-Farrar PG
Bailey Sievers Newell-Fonda PG
Bella Sims Davenport North PG
Caroline Waite Ames PG
Claire Mathews Centerville WG
Dani Johnson Osage WF
Danielle Hoyle Paton-Churdan C
Darby Dodd Iowa Falls-Alden WF
Delaney Iseminger Kingsley-Pierson WG
Ella Collison Carroll PG
Ella Cook Iowa City High PF
Ella Larsen Newell-Fonda WF
Ella Van Weelden Marion PF
Elle Scarborough Glenwood PG
Ellie Ware North Linn C
Emerson Whittenbaugh Maquoketa Valley WG
Emma Bulman Gilbert PG
Emma Dighton Boone PG
Gabby Moore Waterloo West WG
Grace Larkins Southeast Polk WF
Haley Rasmussen Atlantic WG
Hannah Dau South O'Brien PG
Hayden Heimensen Central Lyon, Rock Rapids PG
Hope McDonald New Hampton C
Isabel Manning Van Buren Community WF
Ivy Wilmington Davenport North WF
Jacie Vander Waal Sioux Center WF
Janie Schoonhoven Unity Christian C
Jazlin De Haan MOC-Floyd Valley PF
JeMae Nichols Cherokee, Washington PF
Jessalee Neihart South Page WF
Jillian Shanks Council Bluffs Lincoln WF
Jocelyn Cheek Harlan WF
Josie Fleischmann Ballard WG
Julia Reis Dallas Center-Grimes WG
Kalyn Wise Cedar Rapids Jefferson WG
Katie Anderson Davenport Assumption WG
Katie Dinnebier Waukee WF
Kayla Schleifman Council Bluffs Lincoln C
Kaylyn Meyers Bishop Garrigan WF
Keegan Krejca Linn-Mar WF
Kelsey Fields Creston C
Kendall Clatt Indianola WF
Krystal Van Dyke Lynnville-Sully PF
Kylee Sanders Louisa-Muscatine WG
Lindsey Kelderman Waukee WG
Lucy Howes-Vonstein Vinton-Shellsburg PG
Macie Leinen Harlan PF
Mackensie Post George-Little Rock WG
Madison Naig Pella WF
Maggie Walker Newell-Fonda WF
Maggie Wilkins Knoxville PG
Mallory McCall West Monona WF
Mary Kate King Wahlert Catholic PG
Mary Yanga Storm Lake PF
Matayia Tellis Iowa City West PG
Molly Ihle Ballard PG
Moriah Prewitt Des Moines Christian WG
Mya Merschman Central Lee, Donnellson C
Paige Andersen Denison-Schleswig PF
Rachel Leerar West Hancock PG
Riley Wright Marion WG
Rylie Kruse Southeast Polk WG
Sasha Koenig West Branch PG
Sydney Mitvalsky Cedar Rapids, Washington WG
Tatum Grubbs Exira-EHK PG
Thea Rotto Gilbert PF
TJ Stoaks Lenox PG
Zoe Fasbender Clear Lake WF
Zoey Long Muscatine WG
