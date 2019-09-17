Included below are 85 of the 95 girls that were included in our final rankings. This version also is not rated 1-95 and instead is in alphabetical order.

Aaliyah Williams Des Moines East WG

Abbie Draper Waverly-Shell Rock WF

Abbie Schany Emmetsburg WF

Abigail Johnson Ankeny WG

Alexa Ahrenholtz IKM-Manning PG

Allie Kutsch Wahlert, Dubuque WG

Allison Van Gorp Pella Christian C

Alyssa Hames AGWSR WF

Anaya Barney Cedar Falls WF

Anna Wohlers Davenport Assumption WG

Annaka Harris West Burlington WF

Annika Headington Waukon WF

Ashley Fountain Bettendorf WG

Ashley Iiams Ames WF

Audrey Koch Iowa City, West WF

Avery Fried Bondurant-Farrar PG

Bailey Sievers Newell-Fonda PG

Bella Sims Davenport North PG

Caroline Waite Ames PG

Claire Mathews Centerville WG

Dani Johnson Osage WF

Danielle Hoyle Paton-Churdan C

Darby Dodd Iowa Falls-Alden WF

Delaney Iseminger Kingsley-Pierson WG

Ella Collison Carroll PG

Ella Cook Iowa City High PF

Ella Larsen Newell-Fonda WF

Ella Van Weelden Marion PF

Elle Scarborough Glenwood PG

Ellie Ware North Linn C

Emerson Whittenbaugh Maquoketa Valley WG

Emma Bulman Gilbert PG

Emma Dighton Boone PG

Gabby Moore Waterloo West WG

Grace Larkins Southeast Polk WF

Haley Rasmussen Atlantic WG

Hannah Dau South O'Brien PG

Hayden Heimensen Central Lyon, Rock Rapids PG

Hope McDonald New Hampton C

Isabel Manning Van Buren Community WF

Ivy Wilmington Davenport North WF

Jacie Vander Waal Sioux Center WF

Janie Schoonhoven Unity Christian C

Jazlin De Haan MOC-Floyd Valley PF

JeMae Nichols Cherokee, Washington PF

Jessalee Neihart South Page WF

Jillian Shanks Council Bluffs Lincoln WF

Jocelyn Cheek Harlan WF

Josie Fleischmann Ballard WG

Julia Reis Dallas Center-Grimes WG

Kalyn Wise Cedar Rapids Jefferson WG

Katie Anderson Davenport Assumption WG

Katie Dinnebier Waukee WF

Kayla Schleifman Council Bluffs Lincoln C

Kaylyn Meyers Bishop Garrigan WF

Keegan Krejca Linn-Mar WF

Kelsey Fields Creston C

Kendall Clatt Indianola WF

Krystal Van Dyke Lynnville-Sully PF

Kylee Sanders Louisa-Muscatine WG

Lindsey Kelderman Waukee WG

Lucy Howes-Vonstein Vinton-Shellsburg PG

Macie Leinen Harlan PF

Mackensie Post George-Little Rock WG

Madison Naig Pella WF

Maggie Walker Newell-Fonda WF

Maggie Wilkins Knoxville PG

Mallory McCall West Monona WF

Mary Kate King Wahlert Catholic PG

Mary Yanga Storm Lake PF

Matayia Tellis Iowa City West PG

Molly Ihle Ballard PG

Moriah Prewitt Des Moines Christian WG

Mya Merschman Central Lee, Donnellson C

Paige Andersen Denison-Schleswig PF

Rachel Leerar West Hancock PG

Riley Wright Marion WG

Rylie Kruse Southeast Polk WG

Sasha Koenig West Branch PG

Sydney Mitvalsky Cedar Rapids, Washington WG

Tatum Grubbs Exira-EHK PG

Thea Rotto Gilbert PF

TJ Stoaks Lenox PG

Zoe Fasbender Clear Lake WF

Zoey Long Muscatine WG

