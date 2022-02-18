Iowa High School Track Conference Preview: Corner

Iowa Preps previews this conference for the track season now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2022 Conference Track Previews

Bluegrass - 2/14

CIML Central - 2/15

CIML Iowa - 2/16

CIML Metro - 2/17

Corner - 2/18

Hawkeye Ten - 2/19

Heart of Iowa - 2/20

2022 State Boys Track Favorites

4A, Shot Put

3A, Shot Put

2A, Shot Put

1A, Shot Put

4A, Long Jump

3A, Long Jump

2A, Long Jump

1A, Long Jump

4A, High Jump

3A, High Jump

2A, High Jump

1A, High Jump

2A, Discus

1A, Discus

4A, 300 Meter Hurdles

3A, 300 Meter Hurdles

2A, 300 Meter Hurdles

1A, 300 Meter Hurdles

4A, Discus

3A, Discus

4A, 110 Meter Hurdles

3A, 110 Meter Hurdles

2A, 110 Meter Hurdles

1A, 110 Meter Hurdles

4A, 3,200 Meters

3A, 3,200 Meters

2A, 3,200 Meters

1A, 3,200 Meters

4A, 1,600 Meters

3A, 1,600 Meters

2A, 1,600 Meters

1A, 1,600 Meters

2A, 800 Meters

1A, 800 Meters

4A, 800 Meters

3A, 800 Meters

4A, 400 Meters

3A, 400 Meters

2A, 400 Meters

1A, 400 Meters

1A, 200 Meters

4A, 100 Meters

3A, 100 Meters

2A, 100 Meters

1A, 100 Meters

4A, 100 Meters

3A, 100 Meters

2A, 100 Meters

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2023

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,500 Meters

3,000 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2024

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2023

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2022

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,500 Meters

3,000 Meters

100 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2022

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2024

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,500 Meters

3,000 Meters

100 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Database

2021 Boys' Track Favorites

3A 110 Meter Hurdles

2A 110 Meter Hurdles

1A 110 Meter Hurdles

4A 400 Meter Hurdles

3A 400 Meter Hurdles

2A 400 Meter Hurdles

1A 400 Meter Hurdles

4A 3,200 Meters

3A 3,200 Meters

2A 3,200 Meters

1A 3,200 Meters

4A 110 Meter Hurdles

4A 1,600 Meters

3A 1,600 Meters

2A 1,600 Meters

1A 1,600 Meters

4A 800 Meters

3A 800 Meters

2A 800 Meters

1A 800 Meters

4A 400 Meters

3A 400 Meters

2A 400 Meters

1A 400 Meters

4A 100 Meters

3A 100 Meters

2A 100 Meters

1A 100 Meters

4A 200 Meters

3A 200 Meters

2A 200 Meters

1A 200 Meters

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2021

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Database

2021 Girls Track Previews

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar East

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Iowa Star North

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

2021 Boys Track Previews

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

Rolling Valley

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

South Iowa Cedar

Southeast

North Central

NICL East

NICL West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

River Valley

Iowa Star

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

MRC

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

2021 State Favorites (Girls)

4A, Shot Put

3A, Shot Put

2A, Shot Put

1A, Shot Put

4A, Discus

3A, Discus

2A, Discus

1A, Discus

4A, High Jump

3A, High Jump

2A, High Jump

1A, High Jump

4A, Long Jump

3A, Long Jump

2A, Long Jump

1A, Long Jump

4A, 100 Meter Hurdles

3A, 100 Meter Hurdles

2A, 100 Meter Hurdles

1A, 100 Meter Hurdles

4A, 400 Meter Hurdles

3A, 400 Meter Hurdles

2A, 400 Meter Hurdles

1A, 400 Meter Hurdles

4A, 3,000 Meters

3A, 3,000 Meters

2A, 3,000 Meters

1A, 3,000 Meters

4A, 1,500 Meters

3A, 1,500 Meters

2A, 1,500 Meters

1A, 1,500 Meters

4A, 400 Meters

3A, 400 Meters

2A, 400 Meters

1A, 400 Meters

4A, 800 Meters

3A, 800 Meters

2A, 800 Meters

1A, 800 Meters

4A, 100 Meters

3A, 100 Meters

2A, 100 Meters

1A, 100 Meters

4A, 200 Meters

3A, 200 Meters

2A, 200 Meters

1A, 200 Meters

2021 State Favorites (Boys)

4A, Discus

3A, Discus

2A, Discus

1A, Discus

4A, Shot Put

3A, Shot Put

2A, Shot Put

1A, Shot Put

4A, High Jump

3A, High Jump

2A, High Jump

1A, High Jump

4A, Long Jump

3A, Long Jump

2A, Long Jump

1A, Long Jump

4A, 110M Hurdles

3A, 110M Hurdles

2A, 110M Hurdles

1A, 110M Hurdles

4A, 400M Hurdles

3A, 400M Hurdles

2A, 400M Hurdles

1A, 400M Hurdles

4A, 3,200 Meters

3A, 3,200 Meters

2A, 3,200 Meters

1A, 3,200 Meters

4A, 1,600 Meters

3A, 1,600 Meters

2A, 1,600 Meters

1A, 1,600 Meters

4A, 400 Meters

3A, 400 Meters

2A, 400 Meters

1A, 400 Meters

4A, 800 Meters

3A, 800 Meters

2A, 800 Meters

1A, 800 Meters

4A, 100 Meters

3A, 100 Meters

2A, 100 Meters

1A, 100 Meters

4A, 200 Meters

3A, 200 Meters

2A, 200 Meters

1A, 200 Meters

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2021

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,500 Meters

3,000 Meters

100 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2022

Discus

Shot Put

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

400 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters