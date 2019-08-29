Who are Iowa's most recruited high school basketball players in the Class of 2020? Find out now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 31-35 - 8/28

Rankings 26-30 - 8/29

Rankings 21-25 - 8/30

Rankings 16-20 - 8/31

Rankings 11-15 - 9/1

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

-----------------------