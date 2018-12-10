Who are Iowa's most recruited high school football players throughout all six classes in the Class of 2020? Find out now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 31-35 - 12/10

Rankings 26-30 - 12/11

Rankings 21-25 - 12/12

Rankings 16-20 - 12/13

Rankings 11-15 - 12/14

Rankings 6-10 - 12/15

Rankings 1-5 - 12/16

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

-------------------