Advertisement

in other news

The End Zone

The End Zone

This week's recruiting updates: Colin Kerndt, Caleb Haack, Grant Gammell, Mason Gatchel, and Dylan Muszynski.

 • Luke Feddersen
Iowa Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2027

Iowa Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2027

Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2027 now!

 • Luke Feddersen
Iowa Girl's Basketball Preview - Northeast Iowa

Iowa Girl's Basketball Preview - Northeast Iowa

Iowa Preps releases our full high school basketball conference preview heading into the winter season now!

 • Luke Feddersen
Iowa Girl's Basketball Preview - River Valley North

Iowa Girl's Basketball Preview - River Valley North

Iowa Preps releases our full high school basketball conference preview heading into the winter season now!

 • Luke Feddersen
Q&A with Linn-Mar athlete Dylan Muszynski

Q&A with Linn-Mar athlete Dylan Muszynski

Iowa Preps caught up with Linn-Mar athlete Dylan Muszynski in this article now!

Premium content
 • Luke Feddersen

in other news

The End Zone

The End Zone

This week's recruiting updates: Colin Kerndt, Caleb Haack, Grant Gammell, Mason Gatchel, and Dylan Muszynski.

 • Luke Feddersen
Iowa Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2027

Iowa Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2027

Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2027 now!

 • Luke Feddersen
Iowa Girl's Basketball Preview - Northeast Iowa

Iowa Girl's Basketball Preview - Northeast Iowa

Iowa Preps releases our full high school basketball conference preview heading into the winter season now!

 • Luke Feddersen
Published Nov 5, 2024
Iowa Track State Favorites - 3A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls
Luke Feddersen  •  IowaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@iowapreps

Iowa Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click Here For More Now!

--------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2025 State Track Favorites

4A, Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/4

3A, Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/5

2A, Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/6

1A, Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/7

4A, Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 11/8

3A, Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 11/9

2A, Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 11/10

4A, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

3A, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

2A, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1A, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

4A, Boys 100 Meters

3A, Boys 100 Meters

2A, Boys 100 Meters

1A, Boys 100 Meters

4A, Girls 100 Meters

3A, Girls 100 Meters

2A, Girls 100 Meters

1A, Girls 100 Meters

4A, Boys 200 Meters

3A, Boys 200 Meters

2A, Boys 200 Meters

1A, Boys 200 Meters

4A, Girls 200 Meters

3A, Girls 200 Meters

2A, Girls 200 Meters

1A, Girls 200 Meters

4A, Boys 400 Meters

3A, Boys 400 Meters

2A, Boys 400 Meters

1A, Boys 400 Meters

4A, Girls 400 Meters

3A, Girls 400 Meters

2A, Girls 400 Meters

1A, Girls 400 Meters

4A, Boys 800 Meters

3A, Boys 800 Meters

2A, Boys 800 Meters

1A, Boys 800 Meters

4A, Girls 800 Meters

3A, Girls 800 Meters

2A, Girls 800 Meters

1A, Girls 800 Meters

4A, Boys 1,600 Meters

3A, Boys 1,600 Meters

2A, Boys 1,600 Meters

1A, Boys 1,600 Meters

4A, Girls 1,600 Meters

3A, Girls 1,600 Meters

2A, Girls 1,600 Meters

1A, Girls 1,600 Meters

4A, Girls 3,200 Meters

3A, Girls 3,200 Meters

2A, Girls 3,200 Meters

1A, Girls 3,200 Meters

4A, Boys 3,200 Meters

3A, Boys 3,200 Meters

2A, Boys 3,200 Meters

1A, Boys 3,200 Meters

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

400 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

400 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Shot Put

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,500 Meters

3,000 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

400 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

400 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Shot Put

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,500 Meters

3,000 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

400 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Shot Put

Database

2024 Boys State Track Favorites

4A, High Jump

3A, High Jump

2A, High Jump

1A, High Jump

4A, Discus

3A, Discus

2A, Discus

1A, Discus

4A, 400 Meter Hurdles

3A, 400 Meter Hurdles

2A, 400 Meter Hurdles

1A, 400 Meter Hurdles

4A, 100 Meter Hurdles

3A, 100 Meter Hurdles

2A, 100 Meter Hurdles

1A, 100 Meter Hurdles

4A, 3,200 Meters

3A, 3,200 Meters

2A, 3,200 Meters

1A, 3,200 Meters

2A, 1,600 Meters

1A, 1,600 Meters

4A, 1,600 Meters

3A, 1,600 Meters

4A, 800 Meters

3A, 800 Meters

2A, 800 Meters

1A, 800 Meters

4A, 400 Meters

3A, 400 Meters

2A, 400 Meters

1A, 400 Meters

4A, 200 Meters

3A, 200 Meters

2A, 200 Meters

1A, 200 Meters

4A, 100 Meters

3A, 100 Meters

2A, 100 Meters

1A, 100 Meters

2024 Girls State Track Favorites

4A, High Jump

3A, High Jump

2A, High Jump

1A, High Jump

4A, Discus

3A, Discus

2A, Discus

1A, Discus

4A, 400 Meter Hurdles

3A, 400 Meter Hurdles

2A, 400 Meter Hurdles

1A, 400 Meter Hurdles

4A, 100 Meter Hurdles

3A, 100 Meter Hurdles

2A, 100 Meter Hurdles

1A, 100 Meter Hurdles

4A, 3,000 Meters

3A, 3,000 Meters

2A, 3,000 Meters

1A, 3,000 Meters

4A, 1,500 Meters

3A, 1,500 Meters

2A, 1,500 Meters

1A, 1,500 Meters

4A, 800 Meters

3A, 800 Meters

2A, 800 Meters

1A, 800 Meters

4A, 400 Meters

3A, 400 Meters

2A, 400 Meters

1A, 400 Meters

4A, 200 Meters

3A, 200 Meters

2A, 200 Meters

1A, 200 Meters

4A, 100 Meters

3A, 100 Meters

2A, 100 Meters

1A, 100 Meters

basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status