Who are the top in-state girls basketball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 71-75 - 9/25

Rankings 66-70 - 9/26

Rankings 61-65 - 9/27

Rankings 56-60 - 9/28

Rankings 51-55 - 9/29

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

---------------------