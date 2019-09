Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Cael Frost, Don Bosco 219 yards passing, 96 yards rushing, and 3 TDs

Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque 259 yards passing and two touchdowns

Trey Jungers, Newell-Fonda 4 INTs

