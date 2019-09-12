Iowa Preps releases our full high school basketball conference preview heading into the 2019-2020 season now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?



2019-2020 Conference Previews

Corner - 9/9

Hawkeye Ten - 9/12

Heart of Iowa - 9/14

Iowa Star North - 9/15

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

2019-2020 Preseason All State

Junior, Fourth Team - 9/12

4A, Fourth Team - 9/13

3A, Fourth Team - 9/14

Junior, Fifth Team

Sophomore, Third Team

Most Recruited Players in '20

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

Top Class of 2022 Players

Top Point Guards

Top Wing Guards

Top Wing Forwards

Top Power Forwards

Top Centers

Player Rank by Conference

War Eagle

West Central

Upper Iowa

Western Valley

Western Iowa

Twin Lakes

WaMaC West

WaMaC East

Tri Rivers East

Tri Rivers West

South Central

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Siouxland

SEISC North

SEISC South

NICL East

NICL West

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

MRC

North Central

Northeast Iowa

MAC

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star South

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Top Class of 2020 Players

Top Point Guards

Top Wing Guards

Top Wing Forwards

Top Power Forwards

Top Centers

Database

Top Class of 2021 Players

Top Point Guards

Top Wing Guards

Top Wing Forwards

Top Power Forwards

Top Centers

Database

All State Teams

Elite, First Team

Junior, First Team

Sophomore, First Team

Freshmen, First Team

4A, First Team

3A, First Team

2A, First Team

1A, First Team

Elite, Third Team

Junior, Third Team

Class 4A, Second Team

Sophomore, Second Team

Freshman, Second Team

Elite, Second Team

Junior, Second Team

Freshmen, Third Team

Sophomore, Third Team

Sophomore, Fourth Team

Junior, Fourth Team

Junior, Fifth Team

Elite, Fourth Team

Elite, Fifth Team

4A, Third Team

3A, Second Team

3A, Third Team

2A, Second Team

2A, Third Team

1A, Second Team

1A, Third Team

2019-2020 Early Preseason Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Postseason Honors

Player of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Coach of the Year

4A Player of the Year

3A Player of the Year

2A Player of the Year

1A Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

2018-2019 Conference MVPs

Raccoon River

WaMac East

WaMac West

Hawkeye Ten

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

MAC

MVC Valley

MVC Mississippi

2018-2019 Stock Risers

Class of 2019

Class of 2020

Class of 2021

Class of 2022

Midseason All State Teams

4A, First Team

3A, First Team

2A, First Team

1A, First Team

1A, Second Team

4A, Second Team

4A, Third Team

3A, Second Team

3A, Third Team

2A, Second Team

2A, Third Team

1A, Third Team

Preseason All State Teams

Junior, First Team

Sophomore, First Team

Elite, First Team

2A, First Team

1A, First Team

Sophomore, Second Team

4A, First Team

3A, First Team

Elite, Second Team

Junior, Second Team

1A, Second Team

4A, Second Team

3A, Second Team

2A, Second Team

Elite, Third Team

Junior, Third Team

Sophomore, Third Team

3A, Third Team

2A, Third Team

1A, Third Team

Junior, Fourth Team

Sophomore, Fourth Team

4A, Third Team

Elite, Fourth Team

2A, Fourth Team

1A, Fourth Team

Sophomore, Fifth Team

4A, Fourth Team

3A, Fourth Team

Elite, Fifth Team

Junior, Fifth Team

1A, Fifth Team

4A, Fifth Team

3A, Fifth Team

2A, Fifth Team

2018-2019 Conference Previews

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

Twin Lakes

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

South Central

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

Western Valley

Northeast Iowa

Raccoon River

Western Iowa

Pride of Iowa

North Central

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

West Central

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

MRC

War Eagle

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

WaMac West

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star South

Iowa Star North

WaMaC East

Bluegrass

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Upper Iowa

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

2018-2019 Player of the Year Candidates

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Early Conference Previews

WaMac East

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers West

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

Tri-Rivers East

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

MVC Mississippi

SEISC South

SEISC North

Rolling Valley

Siouxland

South Central

River Valley North

River Valley South

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

MVC Valley

MRC

North Central

Little Hawkeye

Iowa Star South

MAC

Bluegrass

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star North

Lakes

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

Most Recruited Players in '19

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

Conference Player Rank

Western Iowa

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Western Iowa

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Early 2018-2019 Team Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Elite Player Rankings

Top 180 in Players 2019

Top 110 in Players 2020