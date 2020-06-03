A Free Look at Iowa's Top 100 Girls Basketball Players in 2023
Included below are 90 of the 100 girls that were included in our final rankings. This version also is not rated 1-125 and instead is in alphabetical order.
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Abby Burke Stanton WG 5-07
Addison Klosterbuer Central Lyon WF 5-09
Akaysa Duitscher Pocahontas Area PG 5-05
Alivia Ruble Southeast Warren PG 5-08
Alyssa Griffith Vinton-Shellsburg WG 5-08
Anna Kruse Dubuque Senior WG 5-06
Anna Newton Diagonal WG 5-6
Annika Nelson Belmond-Klemme PG 5-07
Arianna Jackson Des Moines Roosevelt PF 5-09
Ashlyn Reintzel Hinton WF 5-10
Aubree Lake Hinton PG 5-09
Aubrey Luvan Cedar Rapids Jefferson PG 5-01
Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan C 6-3
Ava Meyer Iowa City Liberty PF 5-10
Ava Schubert Assumption C 6-01
Bria Wasmund Sibley-Ocheyedan PG 5-05
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Britain Ferrie Crestwood PG 5-09
Brooklin Dailey Southeast Polk WF 6-00
Bryar Duwe Decorah PG 5-07
Camille Kruse Fort Madison PG 5-08
Carlee Rochford New Hampton WF 5-10
Carly Janssen Pocahontas Area WG 5-04
Catherine Mayhall Kuemper Catholic PG 5-03
Clara Teigland Treynor PG 5-08
Delaney Scherf Central Elkader PG 5-07
Elizabeth Puot Des Moines North PF 5-11
Ella Bockenstedt Marion WF 5-11
Ellah Kissell WACO PF 5-10
Ellary Knock Dike-New Hartford PF 6-00
Ellie Flanagan North Linn WG 5-08
Emily Williams East Mills PF 5-08
Emma Donovan Wahlert Catholic WF 5-10
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Emma Dunkin Knoxville WG 5-05
Emma Miner Dallas Center-Grimes WF 5-10
Finley Fitzgerald Woodward-Granger WG 5-08
Finley Hall West Liberty PG 5-07
Gabby Deery Burlington Notre Dame C 6-00
Grace Gaarde Regina Catholic WG 5-03
Grace Hennessy Denver WF 5-10
Gracie Schoonhoven Unity Christian PG 5-11
Haidyn Hull Grinnell WF 5-09
Haley Frieden Central Elkader WF 5-09
Halle Vice Pleasant Valley WF 5-10
Halli Poock Waterloo West PG 5-05
Hattie Hagedorn North Scott WG 5-06
Isbelle Noring Carlisle PG 5-07
Jada Piercy Spencer PG 5-03
Jaeden Ferris Westwood PG 5-08
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Jasmine Barney Cedar Falls WF 5-08
Jasmine Namminga Pella C 6-00
Jena Young Winterset PG 5-7
Jenna Hopp Glenwood WF 5-10
Jenna Pitz Ankeny PG 5-06
Jenna Stephens Stanton PF 6-00
Jenna Twedt Benton PG 5-08
Jordyn Stokes Estherville Lincoln Central PG 5-05
Joy Beran Riceville WF 5-09
Kara Hohertz Earlham C 5-11
Katie Keeney Carlisle WG 5-09
Katy Reyerson West Marshall WF 6-00
Ke'Ayla Madison Des Moines Roosevelt PG 5-05
Keiko Ono-Fullard Iowa City Liberty PG 5-03
Kelsey Joens Iowa City High WG 5-10
Kenley Meis Bishop Heelan WG 5-09
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Kenna Mongan Cherokee Washington PG 5-06
Kinzie Theeler Whiting PF 5-08
Kylee Schleisman South Central Calhoun WG 5-04
Lydia Olejniczak Perry WF 5-08
Madison Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan C 6-00
Madison Hillman Saint Ansgar PF 6-00
Makayla Boatman North Polk WG 5-07
Makayla Morrison Central Lee WG 5-06
Marleigh Johnson Stanton PG 5-09
Mary Walker Newell-Fonda PG 5-06
Meena Tate Iowa City West PG 5-08
Miah Urban East Mills PG 5-06
Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan PG 5-6
Molly Noelck Johnston WG 5-07
Molly Stamp Springville WF 5-08
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Nicole Sherer Woodbine PG 5-04
Nicole Storck ADM PF 5-10
Noelle McKnight East Union WG 5-06
Payton Hardy Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 5-10
Quinn Grubbs Exira-EHK PG 5-05
Rachel George Centerville C 5-11
Riley Batta South Central Calhoun PG 5-10
Sahara Williams Waterloo West C 5-11
Tayler Reaves Center Point-Urbana PG 5-04
Teagan Ewalt Fremont-Mills WF 5-09
Tyra Schuiteman Unity Christian PF 6-00
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Basketball Player Rankings
2020 All State Teams
Postseason Honors
In-Season Stock Risers
Top Players by Position (2020)
Top Players by Position (2021)
Top Players by Position (2023)
Top Players by Position (2022)
2019-2020 Preseason All State
2019-2020 Conference Previews
Top Players by Position (2022)