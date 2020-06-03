Included below are 90 of the 100 girls that were included in our final rankings. This version also is not rated 1-125 and instead is in alphabetical order.

Abby Burke Stanton WG 5-07

Addison Klosterbuer Central Lyon WF 5-09

Akaysa Duitscher Pocahontas Area PG 5-05

Alivia Ruble Southeast Warren PG 5-08

Alyssa Griffith Vinton-Shellsburg WG 5-08

Anna Kruse Dubuque Senior WG 5-06

Anna Newton Diagonal WG 5-6

Annika Nelson Belmond-Klemme PG 5-07

Arianna Jackson Des Moines Roosevelt PF 5-09

Ashlyn Reintzel Hinton WF 5-10

Aubree Lake Hinton PG 5-09

Aubrey Luvan Cedar Rapids Jefferson PG 5-01

Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan C 6-3

Ava Meyer Iowa City Liberty PF 5-10

Ava Schubert Assumption C 6-01

Bria Wasmund Sibley-Ocheyedan PG 5-05

Britain Ferrie Crestwood PG 5-09

Brooklin Dailey Southeast Polk WF 6-00

Bryar Duwe Decorah PG 5-07

Camille Kruse Fort Madison PG 5-08

Carlee Rochford New Hampton WF 5-10

Carly Janssen Pocahontas Area WG 5-04

Catherine Mayhall Kuemper Catholic PG 5-03

Clara Teigland Treynor PG 5-08

Delaney Scherf Central Elkader PG 5-07

Elizabeth Puot Des Moines North PF 5-11

Ella Bockenstedt Marion WF 5-11

Ellah Kissell WACO PF 5-10

Ellary Knock Dike-New Hartford PF 6-00

Ellie Flanagan North Linn WG 5-08

Emily Williams East Mills PF 5-08

Emma Donovan Wahlert Catholic WF 5-10

Emma Dunkin Knoxville WG 5-05

Emma Miner Dallas Center-Grimes WF 5-10

Finley Fitzgerald Woodward-Granger WG 5-08

Finley Hall West Liberty PG 5-07

Gabby Deery Burlington Notre Dame C 6-00

Grace Gaarde Regina Catholic WG 5-03

Grace Hennessy Denver WF 5-10

Gracie Schoonhoven Unity Christian PG 5-11

Haidyn Hull Grinnell WF 5-09

Haley Frieden Central Elkader WF 5-09

Halle Vice Pleasant Valley WF 5-10

Halli Poock Waterloo West PG 5-05

Hattie Hagedorn North Scott WG 5-06

Isbelle Noring Carlisle PG 5-07

Jada Piercy Spencer PG 5-03

Jaeden Ferris Westwood PG 5-08

Jasmine Barney Cedar Falls WF 5-08

Jasmine Namminga Pella C 6-00

Jena Young Winterset PG 5-7

Jenna Hopp Glenwood WF 5-10

Jenna Pitz Ankeny PG 5-06

Jenna Stephens Stanton PF 6-00

Jenna Twedt Benton PG 5-08

Jordyn Stokes Estherville Lincoln Central PG 5-05

Joy Beran Riceville WF 5-09

Kara Hohertz Earlham C 5-11

Katie Keeney Carlisle WG 5-09

Katy Reyerson West Marshall WF 6-00

Ke'Ayla Madison Des Moines Roosevelt PG 5-05

Keiko Ono-Fullard Iowa City Liberty PG 5-03

Kelsey Joens Iowa City High WG 5-10

Kenley Meis Bishop Heelan WG 5-09

Kenna Mongan Cherokee Washington PG 5-06

Kinzie Theeler Whiting PF 5-08

Kylee Schleisman South Central Calhoun WG 5-04

Lydia Olejniczak Perry WF 5-08

Madison Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan C 6-00

Madison Hillman Saint Ansgar PF 6-00

Makayla Boatman North Polk WG 5-07

Makayla Morrison Central Lee WG 5-06

Marleigh Johnson Stanton PG 5-09

Mary Walker Newell-Fonda PG 5-06

Meena Tate Iowa City West PG 5-08

Miah Urban East Mills PG 5-06

Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan PG 5-6

Molly Noelck Johnston WG 5-07

Molly Stamp Springville WF 5-08

Nicole Sherer Woodbine PG 5-04

Nicole Storck ADM PF 5-10

Noelle McKnight East Union WG 5-06

Payton Hardy Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 5-10

Quinn Grubbs Exira-EHK PG 5-05

Rachel George Centerville C 5-11

Riley Batta South Central Calhoun PG 5-10

Sahara Williams Waterloo West C 5-11

Tayler Reaves Center Point-Urbana PG 5-04

Teagan Ewalt Fremont-Mills WF 5-09

Tyra Schuiteman Unity Christian PF 6-00

