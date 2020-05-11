A Free Look at Iowa's Top 125 Girls Basketball Players in 2022
Included below are 115 of the 125 girls that were included in our final rankings. This version also is not rated 1-125 and instead is in alphabetical order.
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Abby Martin Lamoni PG 5-5
Abby Wolter Keokuk WG 5-6
Abigail Jones Waukee C 6-2
Addie Kerkhoff Pleasant Valley WF 5-8
Adriauna Mayfield Davenport Central WG 5-7
Adriel Simien Sioux City North WG 5-4
Aleah Hermensen Audubon WF 5-8
Aleaha Pommer Fort Dodge WF 5-10
Alexa Johnson Spencer WF 5-4
Alexis Beier Linn-Mar WF 5-8
Alexis Houge Collins-Maxwell PG 5-7
Alexis Pingel Cherokee Washington WG 5-7
Allison Meadows Central DeWitt WF 5-8
Allison Piercy Spencer PG 5-7
Alyssa Tegeler Belle Plaine PF 6-0
Amaya Davison Des Moines Roosevelt WG 5-5
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Aniah Smith Davenport Central WG 5-2
Anna Gossling Johnston WG 5-5
Anna Sandvold Cedar Falls PG 5-7
Aree Beckmann Xavier WF 5-8
Aurora Nehring Newton WF 5-11
Ava Hawthorne Gilbert PG 5-10
Ava Wolf Shenandoah WF 5-11
Avery Hanson Hampton-Dumont PF 5-9
Bria Clark Davenport Central WF 5-8
Bridget Stover Winterset WF 5-10
Brooke Loewe Ballard WG 5-7
Brooke Roby Twin Cedars WF 5-8
Brooke Woodyard Southeast Polk WF 6-0
Brooklyn Meyer West Lyon WF 6-2
Brooklynn Smith Waterloo West C 6-3
Brynlee Arnold Glenwood PF 6-3
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Calia Clubb Clear Creek-Amana PF 5-10
Camrin Baird Woodbury Central WF 5-10
Chloe Frank Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WF 5-11
Chloe Walters BCLUW PF 5-9
Chloee Colt Akron-Westfield WG 5-3
Claire Schmitz Harlan WF 5-9
Cleao Murray Ankeny Centennial PG 5-8
Coryl Matheny Glenwood WF 5-9
Danielle Breen Fairfield WG 5-6
Danika Demers St. Mary's, Storm Lake PG 5-5
Delaney Breen Fairfield PG 5-6
Elie Tuhn Nevada WG 5-7
Ellie Hilbrands MMCRU PF 6-0
Emily Dreckman MMCRU WF 5-10
Emma Gipple Dowling Catholic WF 5-8
Emma Kluver Indianola WG 5-9
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Emma Rector Chariton PG 5-3
Emma Salker Sergeant Bluff-Luton PF 5-11
Eviyon Richardson Iowa City High WF 5-9
Gabby Wagner Sioux City West WG 5-6
Grace Embretson Benton WG 5-6
Hannah Stuelke Cedar Rapids Washington C 6-1
Ivey Schmidt Grinnell WG 5-7
Jaci Christensen Audubon C 5-10
Jada Gyamfi Urbandale WF 6-1
Jada Williams Mason City PG 5-8
Jaydan Nitchals Estherville Lincoln Central PF 5-10
Jocelyn Bice Norwalk PG 5-7
Kaia Holtkamp Solon WG 5-7
Kaitlyn Powell Davenport West PG 5-10
Kaitlyn Tendal Estherville Lincoln Central PG 5-6
Kamryn Grissel Prairie WF 5-9
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Katelyn Lappe Bondurant-Farrar C 5-10
Katy Stephens Burlington Notre Dame WF 5-10
Kayla Grall Dubuque Senior WF 5-9
Kaylin Lack East Union WF 5-8
Kenlin Schmitt North Fayette Valley WF 5-9
Laphina Campbell Des Moines North PG 5-2
Lauren Blake Indianola WF 5-10
Lauren Carter Winterset PF 5-10
Lauren Heying Gehlen Catholic WF 5-8
Lauren Meader Hampton-Dumont WF 5-7
Lauren Wilson Springville C 5-10
Lexi Johnson Red Oak WF 5-9
Lucy Schaffer North Polk WG 5-9
Lydia Staudt Charles City WG 5-5
Lyric Sellers Des Moines East PG 5-7
Macy Daufeldt West Liberty PF 5-10
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Macy Emgarten Exira-EHK C 5-11
Macy Sievers Newell-Fonda PG 5-7
Maddie Hinkel Sergeant Bluff-Luton WG 5-7
Maddie Nonnenmann Mid-Prairie PF 6-0
Madison Camden Glenwood WG 5-8
Madison Craighead Sioux City North C 5-10
Madison Maahs Western Dubuque WG 5-8
Makinley Levin Solon WF 5-8
Malayna Kiel Oelwein WG 5-8
Mara Bishop Indianola PG 5-7
McKenzie Rentschler Mount Vernon PG 5-4
Meredith McKnight Grinnell WG 5-8
Meredith Rieker Valley WF 5-9
Morgan Nachazel Springville WF 5-7
Natalie Nielsen Akron-Westfield C 6-3
Nya Mach Des Moines North PF 5-10
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Reagan Barkema Roland-Story PG 5-11
Reagan Bartholomew Waukee WF 5-10
Reagan Mudderman Kee WG 5-3
Reece Johnson Roland-Story WG 5-6
Riley Schiernbeck OABCIG PF 6-2
Ryley Goebel Center Point-Urbana PF 5-11
Sadie Struchen Marion WG 5-9
Sailor Hall West Liberty WF 5-7
Sara Reid Central City C 5-10
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
Shae Dillavou Forest City PF 5-7
Sydney Remmert Cedar Falls WG 5-6
Taylor Harpenau MMCRU PG 5-7
Taylor Veach Central DeWitt PG 5-9
Taylor Winegarden Williamsburg WG 5-6
Teagan Schaefer Williamsburg WF 5-9
Tenley Cavanagh Maquoketa WF 5-7
Tori Knight Cedar Rapids Kennedy WG 5-9
Tory Bennett Fort Dodge PG 5-4
Trinity Cheatom Des Moines Lincoln PG 5-5
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Basketball Player Rankings
2020 All State Teams
Postseason Honors
In-Season Stock Risers
Top Players by Position (2020)
Top Players by Position (2021)
Top Players by Position (2023)
Top Players by Position (2022)
2019-2020 Preseason All State
2019-2020 Conference Previews
Top Players by Position (2022)