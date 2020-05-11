News More News
A Free Look at Iowa's Top 125 Girls Basketball Players in 2022

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

Included below are 115 of the 125 girls that were included in our final rankings. This version also is not rated 1-125 and instead is in alphabetical order.

Abby Martin Lamoni PG 5-5

Abby Wolter Keokuk WG 5-6

Abigail Jones Waukee C 6-2

Addie Kerkhoff Pleasant Valley WF 5-8

Adriauna Mayfield Davenport Central WG 5-7

Adriel Simien Sioux City North WG 5-4

Aleah Hermensen Audubon WF 5-8

Aleaha Pommer Fort Dodge WF 5-10

Alexa Johnson Spencer WF 5-4

Alexis Beier Linn-Mar WF 5-8

Alexis Houge Collins-Maxwell PG 5-7

Alexis Pingel Cherokee Washington WG 5-7

Allison Meadows Central DeWitt WF 5-8

Allison Piercy Spencer PG 5-7

Alyssa Tegeler Belle Plaine PF 6-0

Amaya Davison Des Moines Roosevelt WG 5-5

Aniah Smith Davenport Central WG 5-2

Anna Gossling Johnston WG 5-5

Anna Sandvold Cedar Falls PG 5-7

Aree Beckmann Xavier WF 5-8

Aurora Nehring Newton WF 5-11

Ava Hawthorne Gilbert PG 5-10

Ava Wolf Shenandoah WF 5-11

Avery Hanson Hampton-Dumont PF 5-9

Bria Clark Davenport Central WF 5-8

Bridget Stover Winterset WF 5-10

Brooke Loewe Ballard WG 5-7

Brooke Roby Twin Cedars WF 5-8

Brooke Woodyard Southeast Polk WF 6-0

Brooklyn Meyer West Lyon WF 6-2

Brooklynn Smith Waterloo West C 6-3

Brynlee Arnold Glenwood PF 6-3

Calia Clubb Clear Creek-Amana PF 5-10

Camrin Baird Woodbury Central WF 5-10

Chloe Frank Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WF 5-11

Chloe Walters BCLUW PF 5-9

Chloee Colt Akron-Westfield WG 5-3

Claire Schmitz Harlan WF 5-9

Cleao Murray Ankeny Centennial PG 5-8

Coryl Matheny Glenwood WF 5-9

Danielle Breen Fairfield WG 5-6

Danika Demers St. Mary's, Storm Lake PG 5-5

Delaney Breen Fairfield PG 5-6

Elie Tuhn Nevada WG 5-7

Ellie Hilbrands MMCRU PF 6-0

Emily Dreckman MMCRU WF 5-10

Emma Gipple Dowling Catholic WF 5-8

Emma Kluver Indianola WG 5-9

Emma Rector Chariton PG 5-3

Emma Salker Sergeant Bluff-Luton PF 5-11

Eviyon Richardson Iowa City High WF 5-9

Gabby Wagner Sioux City West WG 5-6

Grace Embretson Benton WG 5-6

Hannah Stuelke Cedar Rapids Washington C 6-1

Ivey Schmidt Grinnell WG 5-7

Jaci Christensen Audubon C 5-10

Jada Gyamfi Urbandale WF 6-1

Jada Williams Mason City PG 5-8

Jaydan Nitchals Estherville Lincoln Central PF 5-10

Jocelyn Bice Norwalk PG 5-7

Kaia Holtkamp Solon WG 5-7

Kaitlyn Powell Davenport West PG 5-10

Kaitlyn Tendal Estherville Lincoln Central PG 5-6

Kamryn Grissel Prairie WF 5-9

Katelyn Lappe Bondurant-Farrar C 5-10

Katy Stephens Burlington Notre Dame WF 5-10

Kayla Grall Dubuque Senior WF 5-9

Kaylin Lack East Union WF 5-8

Kenlin Schmitt North Fayette Valley WF 5-9

Laphina Campbell Des Moines North PG 5-2

Lauren Blake Indianola WF 5-10

Lauren Carter Winterset PF 5-10

Lauren Heying Gehlen Catholic WF 5-8

Lauren Meader Hampton-Dumont WF 5-7

Lauren Wilson Springville C 5-10

Lexi Johnson Red Oak WF 5-9

Lucy Schaffer North Polk WG 5-9

Lydia Staudt Charles City WG 5-5

Lyric Sellers Des Moines East PG 5-7

Macy Daufeldt West Liberty PF 5-10

Macy Emgarten Exira-EHK C 5-11

Macy Sievers Newell-Fonda PG 5-7

Maddie Hinkel Sergeant Bluff-Luton WG 5-7

Maddie Nonnenmann Mid-Prairie PF 6-0

Madison Camden Glenwood WG 5-8

Madison Craighead Sioux City North C 5-10

Madison Maahs Western Dubuque WG 5-8

Makinley Levin Solon WF 5-8

Malayna Kiel Oelwein WG 5-8

Mara Bishop Indianola PG 5-7

McKenzie Rentschler Mount Vernon PG 5-4

Meredith McKnight Grinnell WG 5-8

Meredith Rieker Valley WF 5-9

Morgan Nachazel Springville WF 5-7

Natalie Nielsen Akron-Westfield C 6-3

Nya Mach Des Moines North PF 5-10

Reagan Barkema Roland-Story PG 5-11

Reagan Bartholomew Waukee WF 5-10

Reagan Mudderman Kee WG 5-3

Reece Johnson Roland-Story WG 5-6

Riley Schiernbeck OABCIG PF 6-2

Ryley Goebel Center Point-Urbana PF 5-11

Sadie Struchen Marion WG 5-9

Sailor Hall West Liberty WF 5-7

Sara Reid Central City C 5-10

Shae Dillavou Forest City PF 5-7

Sydney Remmert Cedar Falls WG 5-6

Taylor Harpenau MMCRU PG 5-7

Taylor Veach Central DeWitt PG 5-9

Taylor Winegarden Williamsburg WG 5-6

Teagan Schaefer Williamsburg WF 5-9

Tenley Cavanagh Maquoketa WF 5-7

Tori Knight Cedar Rapids Kennedy WG 5-9

Tory Bennett Fort Dodge PG 5-4

Trinity Cheatom Des Moines Lincoln PG 5-5

