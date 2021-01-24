IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 175 High School Baseball Players in 2023

Iowa Preps takes a free look at 165 of our top 175 high school baseball players in the Class of 2023 now!

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Addison Binnie Clinton Util

Aidan Mundt Chariton P

Aiden Comstock Cherokee Washington 1B

Alex Deets Mason City DH

Alex Fawcett Burlington Util

Andrew Seabold Keokuk 3B

Ashten Huling Easton Valley 3B

Austin Fleener Des Moines East 2B

Beau Bubke Kingsley-Pierson P

Beau Leisure Knoxville P

Beau Long Iowa Valley Util

Ben Crall Southeast Warren Util

Ben Wheatley North Linn LF

Blake Timmons Solon SS

Bo Gerbracht AGWSR P

Bo Harrington Nashua-Plainfield P

Boston Devault Nodaway Valley Util

Bradly Roder AGWSR Util

Brady Blake Indianola Util

Brady Diewold West Burlington Util

Brady Hanson Lake Mills 3B

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Brady Owen Fremont-Mills OF

Brandon Cushion Starmont RF

Brayden Roberts Greene County Util

Braydon Beelner Ames SS

Brendan Monahan St. Albert Util

Brock Littler ACGC 2B

Brody Morrison Earlham Util

Brody Nardini Woodward-Granger P

Caden Johnson Glenwood Util

Caden Knapp Iowa Valley Util

Cael Bridgewater North Linn CF

Cael Funk Edgewood-Colesburg P

Cael Shepley Baxter P

Cal Sullivan Prairie C

Cale Swain Griswold Util

Caleb Ham Hudson Util

Camden Wacha Des Moines Lincoln SS

Carson Fuegen Easton Valley 2B

Carson Jager MOC-Floyd Valley Util

Carson Reinert Alta-Aurelia P

Carter Schellsmidt Waukon C

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Chance Beeh East Buchanan 3B

Chase Mahoney Cedar Rapids Washington P

CJ Hisler Webster City OF

Clark Younggreen Mount Vernon C

Clayton Campidilli Dallas Center-Grimes IF

Cody Damman Baxter C

Cole VanderHeiden Calamus-Wheatland P

Colin Harris Edgewood-Colesburg 1B

Conner Beelner Kingsley-Pierson P

Conner Maston Lynnville-Sully P

Connor Hansen Webster City Util

Connor Knudtson Columbus Catholic C

Corbin Woods North Linn 1B

David Gillam Tri-County Util

Dawson Bond Red Oak OF

Dillon Brayton Lisbon RF

Doug Taylor Newman Catholic P

Drake Collins West Liberty Util

Dylan Perdue Ogden Util

Dylan Roher Monticello P

Dylan Wiggins West Sioux Util

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Edgar Barriero Storm Lake Util

Edmar Cipriano-Cruz Edgewood-Colesburg IF

Eli Eldred Gilbert 1B

Eli Molyneux Tri-County Util

Ethan Patterson Washington 2B

Ethen Roberts Mason City P

Evan Neumann Kingsley-Pierson P

Fausto Beato Perry Util

Gage Hanes Moravia 2B

Gauge Mongar Murray CF

Gavin Hegstrom Perry RF

Gunnar Johnson MMCRU Util

Gus Varney Dike-New Hartford P

Hayden Hatch Knoxville C

Hayden Vandenberg West Burlington 3B

Hunter Clark Lisbon P

Isaac Roe Waukon Util

Jace Huntrods Collins-Maxwell CF

Jack Tierney Regina Catholic Util

Jackson Dewald Westwood 1B

Jacob Hargens Sioux Central IF

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Jacob Maurer BGM, Brooklyn Util

Jaixen Frost Mount Ayr SS

Jake Eddie Storm Lake Util

Jake Travis Baxter 2B

James Quinn Des Moines Hoover IF

Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt IF

Jaxon Bunkers St. Mary's, Remsen OF

Jaxon Schumacher Treynor C

Jaxson Cornett Central Decatur Util

Joey Marker Carlisle SS

Kam Monk East Marshall P

Kane Williams Fort Madison P

Karter Decker MFL-Mar-Mac OF

Kasey Coakley Maquoketa SS

KC Nicks MMCRU SS

Keagen Streeter South Winneshiek 3B

Keaton Logan Gehlen Catholic SS

Keegan McTaggart Starmont 3B

Kellen Moore Forest City Util

Korver Hupke Independence 3B

Kyler Owen Fremont-Mills 3B

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Kyler Ricard Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Util

Lance Clayburg Coon Rapids-Bayard 1B

Landon Couse Red Oak Util

Landon Stolte Lisbon P

Lane Baxter Cedar Rapids Washington LF

Logan Carey Charles City 3B

Logan Sibenaller Kuemper Catholic C

Luke Bohonek Bettendorf P

Luke Czarnecki Lisbon P

Luke Huntrods Collins-Maxwell C

Luke Schieltz Beckman Catholic OF

Mack Ortner Don Bosco P

Maddux Frese Prairie SS

Marco Guerrero Hampton-Dumont-CAL Util

Mason Coppock West Sioux Util

Mason Dicks Newell-Fonda SS

Mason Hicks Saydel IF

Mason King West Harrison OF

Mateo Rascon Burlington 2B

Max Burt Newman Catholic Util

Max Phillips Tri-County Util

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Mitchell Johnson Independence 2B

Nate Offerman Beckman Catholic IF

Nathan Hagedorn Davenport West IF

Nevan Foss Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Util

Nick Cox North Polk Util

Nick Rebik Marshalltown Util

Nick Tscherter Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1B

Nikolai Wede MOC-Floyd Valley Util

Noah Hanson Turkey Valley Util

Noah Young North Scott C

Nolan DeLong Durant SS

Nolan Mosier Davenport North Util

Owen Cook Montezuma SS

Peyton Hart West Marshall Util

Roderick Tanamor Assumption 3B

Rowan Donels Cedar Rapids Kennedy P

Ryan Bach Treynor 2B

Ryan Walters South Hardin Util

Sage Evans West Harrison Util

Sam Harris Urbandale 1B

Samson Adams Lenox Util

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Shay Purdy Bedford Util

Spencer Hansen Colo-Nesco Util

Tate Mayer Saint Ansgar P

Tommy Birdsell Hampton-Dumont-CAL P

Trace Meyer Sumner-Fredericksburg Util

Tracin Price Ridge View Util

Trey O'Neil Williamsburg SS

Tristen Cummings Bedford Util

Ty McKinney Webster City 3B

Tyler Huey Council Bluffs Jefferson Util

Walker Ashton BCLUW Util

Warren Etten Midland SS

Will DeStigter Woodbury Central Util

Will Ward West Delaware LF

William Kiburis Gladbrook-Reinbeck SS

Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda P

Zach Lutmer Central Lyon Util

Zain Sauer Midland 3B

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!