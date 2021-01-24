IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 175 High School Baseball Players in 2023

A Free Look at Iowa's Top 175 High School Baseball Players in 2023
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 165 of our top 175 high school baseball players in the Class of 2023 now!
Addison Binnie Clinton Util
Aidan Mundt Chariton P
Aiden Comstock Cherokee Washington 1B
Alex Deets Mason City DH
Alex Fawcett Burlington Util
Andrew Seabold Keokuk 3B
Ashten Huling Easton Valley 3B
Austin Fleener Des Moines East 2B
Beau Bubke Kingsley-Pierson P
Beau Leisure Knoxville P
Beau Long Iowa Valley Util
Ben Crall Southeast Warren Util
Ben Wheatley North Linn LF
Blake Timmons Solon SS
Bo Gerbracht AGWSR P
Bo Harrington Nashua-Plainfield P
Boston Devault Nodaway Valley Util
Bradly Roder AGWSR Util
Brady Blake Indianola Util
Brady Diewold West Burlington Util
Brady Hanson Lake Mills 3B
Brady Owen Fremont-Mills OF
Brandon Cushion Starmont RF
Brayden Roberts Greene County Util
Braydon Beelner Ames SS
Brendan Monahan St. Albert Util
Brock Littler ACGC 2B
Brody Morrison Earlham Util
Brody Nardini Woodward-Granger P
Caden Johnson Glenwood Util
Caden Knapp Iowa Valley Util
Cael Bridgewater North Linn CF
Cael Funk Edgewood-Colesburg P
Cael Shepley Baxter P
Cal Sullivan Prairie C
Cale Swain Griswold Util
Caleb Ham Hudson Util
Camden Wacha Des Moines Lincoln SS
Carson Fuegen Easton Valley 2B
Carson Jager MOC-Floyd Valley Util
Carson Reinert Alta-Aurelia P
Carter Schellsmidt Waukon C
Chance Beeh East Buchanan 3B
Chase Mahoney Cedar Rapids Washington P
CJ Hisler Webster City OF
Clark Younggreen Mount Vernon C
Clayton Campidilli Dallas Center-Grimes IF
Cody Damman Baxter C
Cole VanderHeiden Calamus-Wheatland P
Colin Harris Edgewood-Colesburg 1B
Conner Beelner Kingsley-Pierson P
Conner Maston Lynnville-Sully P
Connor Hansen Webster City Util
Connor Knudtson Columbus Catholic C
Corbin Woods North Linn 1B
David Gillam Tri-County Util
Dawson Bond Red Oak OF
Dillon Brayton Lisbon RF
Doug Taylor Newman Catholic P
Drake Collins West Liberty Util
Dylan Perdue Ogden Util
Dylan Roher Monticello P
Dylan Wiggins West Sioux Util
Edgar Barriero Storm Lake Util
Edmar Cipriano-Cruz Edgewood-Colesburg IF
Eli Eldred Gilbert 1B
Eli Molyneux Tri-County Util
Ethan Patterson Washington 2B
Ethen Roberts Mason City P
Evan Neumann Kingsley-Pierson P
Fausto Beato Perry Util
Gage Hanes Moravia 2B
Gauge Mongar Murray CF
Gavin Hegstrom Perry RF
Gunnar Johnson MMCRU Util
Gus Varney Dike-New Hartford P
Hayden Hatch Knoxville C
Hayden Vandenberg West Burlington 3B
Hunter Clark Lisbon P
Isaac Roe Waukon Util
Jace Huntrods Collins-Maxwell CF
Jack Tierney Regina Catholic Util
Jackson Dewald Westwood 1B
Jacob Hargens Sioux Central IF
Jacob Maurer BGM, Brooklyn Util
Jaixen Frost Mount Ayr SS
Jake Eddie Storm Lake Util
Jake Travis Baxter 2B
James Quinn Des Moines Hoover IF
Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt IF
Jaxon Bunkers St. Mary's, Remsen OF
Jaxon Schumacher Treynor C
Jaxson Cornett Central Decatur Util
Joey Marker Carlisle SS
Kam Monk East Marshall P
Kane Williams Fort Madison P
Karter Decker MFL-Mar-Mac OF
Kasey Coakley Maquoketa SS
KC Nicks MMCRU SS
Keagen Streeter South Winneshiek 3B
Keaton Logan Gehlen Catholic SS
Keegan McTaggart Starmont 3B
Kellen Moore Forest City Util
Korver Hupke Independence 3B
Kyler Owen Fremont-Mills 3B
Kyler Ricard Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Util
Lance Clayburg Coon Rapids-Bayard 1B
Landon Couse Red Oak Util
Landon Stolte Lisbon P
Lane Baxter Cedar Rapids Washington LF
Logan Carey Charles City 3B
Logan Sibenaller Kuemper Catholic C
Luke Bohonek Bettendorf P
Luke Czarnecki Lisbon P
Luke Huntrods Collins-Maxwell C
Luke Schieltz Beckman Catholic OF
Mack Ortner Don Bosco P
Maddux Frese Prairie SS
Marco Guerrero Hampton-Dumont-CAL Util
Mason Coppock West Sioux Util
Mason Dicks Newell-Fonda SS
Mason Hicks Saydel IF
Mason King West Harrison OF
Mateo Rascon Burlington 2B
Max Burt Newman Catholic Util
Max Phillips Tri-County Util
Mitchell Johnson Independence 2B
Nate Offerman Beckman Catholic IF
Nathan Hagedorn Davenport West IF
Nevan Foss Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Util
Nick Cox North Polk Util
Nick Rebik Marshalltown Util
Nick Tscherter Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1B
Nikolai Wede MOC-Floyd Valley Util
Noah Hanson Turkey Valley Util
Noah Young North Scott C
Nolan DeLong Durant SS
Nolan Mosier Davenport North Util
Owen Cook Montezuma SS
Peyton Hart West Marshall Util
Roderick Tanamor Assumption 3B
Rowan Donels Cedar Rapids Kennedy P
Ryan Bach Treynor 2B
Ryan Walters South Hardin Util
Sage Evans West Harrison Util
Sam Harris Urbandale 1B
Samson Adams Lenox Util
Shay Purdy Bedford Util
Spencer Hansen Colo-Nesco Util
Tate Mayer Saint Ansgar P
Tommy Birdsell Hampton-Dumont-CAL P
Trace Meyer Sumner-Fredericksburg Util
Tracin Price Ridge View Util
Trey O'Neil Williamsburg SS
Tristen Cummings Bedford Util
Ty McKinney Webster City 3B
Tyler Huey Council Bluffs Jefferson Util
Walker Ashton BCLUW Util
Warren Etten Midland SS
Will DeStigter Woodbury Central Util
Will Ward West Delaware LF
William Kiburis Gladbrook-Reinbeck SS
Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda P
Zach Lutmer Central Lyon Util
Zain Sauer Midland 3B
