IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 250 Baseball Players in the Class of 2021

A Free Look at Iowa's Top 250 Baseball Players in the Class of 2021
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 240 of our top 250 baseball players in the Class of 2021 now!
Aidan Rath Mid-Prairie 1B
Aiden McGee Waukee Util
Alex Clemons Pleasant Valley Util
Alex Feldman Columbus Catholic CF
Alex Godfredsen Rock Valley Util
Alex Gold Mason City RF
Alex Pollmiller Assumption P
Andrew Weig North Polk Util
Austin Enos Southeast Polk Util
Austin Franzen Easton Valley RF
Ben Craven Boone Util
Ben Hefel Dubuque Senior C
Ben Mason Central DeWitt Util
Ben Pederson Mason City Util
Ben Wilmes Johnston 2B
Blaine Harpenau St. Mary's, Remsen P
Blake Gaskey Davenport North 3B
Blake Hall Underwood P
Boomer Johnson Central DeWitt Util
Brady Kauzlarich Centerville CF
Brady Ketchum Mount Vernon 3B
Brady Oleson Burlington Notre Dame 1B
Braiden Heiden Denison-Schleswig SS
Braiden Hurd LeMars 3B
Brayden Evertsen West Marshall 3B
Brayden Pratt Bishop Heelan LF
Brayden Smith South Tama P
Brenden Bartley Harlan C
Brenden Groth Cedar Rapids Kennedy P
Brett McGee Tri-Center 1B
Briar Knapp Mount Ayr P
Brock Galetich South Hamilton Util
Brock Miller Norwalk Util
Brock Reade Clear Creek-Amana OF
Brodie Kresser Jesup SS
Brody Brecht Ankeny Util
Brody Grawe Center Point-Urbana 3B
Bronx Lewis Prairie CF
Cade Timmerman Benton 3B
Cade Witzke Humboldt P
Caden Richards Prairie 1B
Caden Stoffer Prairie P
Cael Boever Sioux City East SS
Cael Boyd Ankeny RF
Cael Frost Don Bosco, Gilbertville SS
Cael Kuboushek South Winneshiek P
Cael Luzum Decorah P
Cale Leever Ankeny Christian 2B
Caleb Corbin Valley P
Caleb Dicken Dallas Center-Grimes SS
Caleb Duinink PCM C
Caleb Frost Carlisle Util
Cam Riemer Sioux City East P
Cameren Rindone Algona P
Carson Albrecht Pleasant Valley Util
Carson Elbert Martensdale-St Marys P
Carter Smith Ankeny 2B
Carter Wessel Denison-Schleswig 2B
Casey Hanson Lake Mills P
Charlie Corell Dowling Catholic P
Chase Becker Iowa City Regina 3B
Chase Rattenborg Webster City Util
Chase Williamson Mount Pleasant Util
Christian Davidson Pocahontas Area P
Clayton Bosma Unity Christian P
Colby Royal Stanton P
Colby Shelton Des Moines Christian C
Colby Tague Woodward-Granger Util
Cole Smith Dubuque Senior SS
Cole Whiting Spirit Lake DH
Colin Streff Linn-Mar P
Collin Swantz Mount Vernon CF
Colton Korver MOC-Floyd Valley P
Conner Richards IKM-Manning Util
Connor Rochford New Hampton P
Connor Smith Lawton-Bronson P
Cooper Dejean OABCIG P
Cooper Smith Johnston P
Coy Sarsfield Linn-Mar CF
Cullen Wood Lenox SS
Cy Patterson St. Albert, Council Bluffs SS
Dante Dolash South Hardin P
Dawson Swank Mount Ayr Util
Derek Einertson Dowling Catholic CF
Dominic DeLaPaz Davenport West C
Domonic Walker Panorama SS
Drew Dykstra Urbandale OF
Drew Taylor Panorama P
Dylan Klinker North Mahaska C
Dylan McVeigh Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2B
Dylan Swaney Bedford Util
Easton Johnson Gilbert P
Eliezer De Los Santos Regina Catholic SS
Eliot Jurgensen Ames CF
Eric Matthai St. Albert LF
Eric Ritter Clear Lake 3B
Ethan Heiter Spencer P
Ethan Luzum South Winneshiek P
Evan Borst Norwalk SS
Evan Taylor Panorama C
Gabe Grabau Crestwood Util
Gabe Sievers Newell-Fonda Util
Gabe Swansen Johnston 2B
Gabriel Monosmith Ankeny Centennial Util
Gage Flanscha Cedar Falls C
Gage Franck Marion LF
Gavin Guns Dubuque Senior P
Gehrig Christensen Urbandale C
Grant Gagle Des Moines East 2B
Grant Garton ADM Util
Grant Sturm Atlantic 2B
Hardy Mahoney Center Point-Urbana C
Hogan Henrich Newell-Fonda P
Hunter Bye Crestwood 3B
Hunter Caves Alburnett P
Isaac Sherrill St. Albert 2B
Jace Howard Clinton P
Jack Anderson East Mills 1B
Jack Ermer Garner Hayfield Ventura 2B
Jack Lux Xavier Util
Jackson Huffstutler Davenport West Util
Jackson Kramer West Lyon Util
Jackson Nove Prairie P
Jackson Wentworth Waukee P
Jacob Barton Waukee CF
Jacob Carey Union Community 3B
Jacob Smith Solon Util
Jacob Wolver Johnston 1B
Jailen Hansen Storm Lake Util
Jake Brosius Wahlert Catholic 2B
Jared Fischer Des Moines Hoover CF
Jared McCrea Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont P
Jase Bauer Ankeny SS
Jason Thurman Fort Madison SS
Jaydon Noreiga Davenport North Util
JD Elefson North Polk Util
Jeff Miller St. Albert P
Jesus Jaime Ottumwa 3B
Joe Dunlay Columbus Catholic Util
Joe Husak North Polk P
Joe Simpson Clinton CF
Joel Klocke Audubon RF
Jonah Pomrenke Lewis Central LF
Jordan Sedivec Dallas Center-Grimes OF
Josh Merrifield Columbus Catholic C
Josh Mohr Sigourney Util
Kade Munkel Crestwood Util
Kade Somers Ankeny LF
Kaden Davis West Marshall RF
Kale Rose Alburnett 2B
Kane Deutmeyer Linn-Mar Util
Kannon Coakley Maquoketa C
Keaton Adams Central Decatur Util
Keegan Gingerich Mid-Prairie P
Kristian Holmvig Nashua-Plainfield 2B
Kyler Watson Ballard Util
Landon Gilliland Lamoni C
Lane Kamerman Sioux Center P
Lane Lekin South Tama Util
Leighton Whipple Sidney SS
Logan Runde Dubuque Hempstead P
Lucas Unsen Marion RF
Luke Hougen Prairie SS
Luke Hubbard St. Albert P
Mack Anderson Dowling Catholic CF
Marcus Morgan Iowa City West P
Mark Eddie Storm Lake 3B
Mason Askelsen Ballard Util
Mason Menefee Nodaway Valley RF
Mason Merfeld Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Util
Matt Wiese South Tama P
Max White Cedar Rapids Kennedy C
Merrick Mathews Centerville RF
Michael Garrett Dubuque Hempstead CF
Mickey Wanatee South Tama P
Mike Hudson Knoxville RF
Mitch Fordyce Waterloo West SS
Mitch Wood Ottumwa 2B
Morgan Smith Boone P
Myles Clawson Centerville CF
Nate Dierickx Durant P
Nate Keiper Prairie Util
Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig C
Nick Chasey Gilbert SS
Nick DeJong Pella C
Nick Muller Sergeant Bluff-Luton P
Nick Offerman Beckman Catholic RF
Noah Yahn Muscatine LF
Nolan Faber Roland-Story SS
Owen Coffman Grinnell P
Owen Puk Marion LF
Parker Ruth North Scott P
Patrick Landeros Marshalltown Util
Payton Mangler Maquoketa P
Payton Thompson Davenport West OF
Preston Gill OABCIG Util
Reece Mayer Washington RF
Reese Broer Ballard Util
RJ Molloy Davenport West Util
Ryan Mumey Pleasant Valley Util
Ryan Wolf Van Buren County Util
Sam Hanson Southeast Valley Util
Sam Moore Waterloo West 2B
Sam Mullinex Akron-Westfield 1B
Sam Petersen Ballard 2B
Sam Vanderpool Gilbert P
Sawyer Nauman Western Dubuque 3B
Sean Carver Webster City DH
Seth Clausen Bettendorf P
Shane Neighbor Alburnett C
Slade Sibenaller Carroll Util
Tate Linton Hinton P
Tate Stine-Smith ADM Util
Tein Thiravong Albia Util
TJ Bollers Clear Creek-Amana C
Trevor Doeden Sibley-Ocheyedan C
Trevor Sauerbrei Wapsie Valley SS
Trey Lyons Webster City Util
Trey Oehlertz Pocahontas Area Util
Trey Schaber Dubuque Hempstead 3B
Treyton Goins Carroll 2B
Tucker Hanson Gilbert Util
Ty Kelderman North Mahaska 3B
Ty Nissen Carroll Util
Ty Paul Gilbert P
Ty Thompson Winterset Util
Tyler Maro Assumption P
Tyler Olson Webster City LF
Tyler Petersen Exira-EHK Util
Tyler Samuel Mediapolis Util
Tyler Schreier Fort Dodge Util
Tyler Thompson Decorah P
Weston Fulk Ankeny P
Will Heithoff Winterset Util
Will Larson Estherville Lincoln Central Util
Zach Garton Bettendorf Util
Zach Pleggenkuhle Van Meter RF
Zach Sabers Dubuque, Hempstead C
Zach Truitt Des Moines East SS
Zak Wauters Dike-New Hartford C
