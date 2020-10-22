IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 250 Baseball Players in the Class of 2021

Iowa Preps takes a free look at 240 of our top 250 baseball players in the Class of 2021 now!

Aidan Rath Mid-Prairie 1B

Aiden McGee Waukee Util

Alex Clemons Pleasant Valley Util

Alex Feldman Columbus Catholic CF

Alex Godfredsen Rock Valley Util

Alex Gold Mason City RF

Alex Pollmiller Assumption P

Andrew Weig North Polk Util

Austin Enos Southeast Polk Util

Austin Franzen Easton Valley RF

Ben Craven Boone Util

Ben Hefel Dubuque Senior C

Ben Mason Central DeWitt Util

Ben Pederson Mason City Util

Ben Wilmes Johnston 2B

Blaine Harpenau St. Mary's, Remsen P

Blake Gaskey Davenport North 3B

Blake Hall Underwood P

Boomer Johnson Central DeWitt Util

Brady Kauzlarich Centerville CF

Brady Ketchum Mount Vernon 3B

Brady Oleson Burlington Notre Dame 1B

Braiden Heiden Denison-Schleswig SS

Braiden Hurd LeMars 3B

Brayden Evertsen West Marshall 3B

Brayden Pratt Bishop Heelan LF

Brayden Smith South Tama P

Brenden Bartley Harlan C

Brenden Groth Cedar Rapids Kennedy P

Brett McGee Tri-Center 1B

Briar Knapp Mount Ayr P

Brock Galetich South Hamilton Util

Brock Miller Norwalk Util

Brock Reade Clear Creek-Amana OF

Brodie Kresser Jesup SS

Brody Brecht Ankeny Util

Brody Grawe Center Point-Urbana 3B

Bronx Lewis Prairie CF

Cade Timmerman Benton 3B

Cade Witzke Humboldt P

Caden Richards Prairie 1B

Caden Stoffer Prairie P

Cael Boever Sioux City East SS

Cael Boyd Ankeny RF

Cael Frost Don Bosco, Gilbertville SS

Cael Kuboushek South Winneshiek P

Cael Luzum Decorah P

Cale Leever Ankeny Christian 2B

Caleb Corbin Valley P

Caleb Dicken Dallas Center-Grimes SS

Caleb Duinink PCM C

Caleb Frost Carlisle Util

Cam Riemer Sioux City East P

Cameren Rindone Algona P

Carson Albrecht Pleasant Valley Util

Carson Elbert Martensdale-St Marys P

Carter Smith Ankeny 2B

Carter Wessel Denison-Schleswig 2B

Casey Hanson Lake Mills P

Charlie Corell Dowling Catholic P

Chase Becker Iowa City Regina 3B

Chase Rattenborg Webster City Util

Chase Williamson Mount Pleasant Util

Christian Davidson Pocahontas Area P

Clayton Bosma Unity Christian P

Colby Royal Stanton P

Colby Shelton Des Moines Christian C

Colby Tague Woodward-Granger Util

Cole Smith Dubuque Senior SS

Cole Whiting Spirit Lake DH

Colin Streff Linn-Mar P

Collin Swantz Mount Vernon CF

Colton Korver MOC-Floyd Valley P

Conner Richards IKM-Manning Util

Connor Rochford New Hampton P

Connor Smith Lawton-Bronson P

Cooper Dejean OABCIG P

Cooper Smith Johnston P

Coy Sarsfield Linn-Mar CF

Cullen Wood Lenox SS

Cy Patterson St. Albert, Council Bluffs SS

Dante Dolash South Hardin P

Dawson Swank Mount Ayr Util

Derek Einertson Dowling Catholic CF

Dominic DeLaPaz Davenport West C

Domonic Walker Panorama SS

Drew Dykstra Urbandale OF

Drew Taylor Panorama P

Dylan Klinker North Mahaska C

Dylan McVeigh Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2B

Dylan Swaney Bedford Util

Easton Johnson Gilbert P

Eliezer De Los Santos Regina Catholic SS

Eliot Jurgensen Ames CF

Eric Matthai St. Albert LF

Eric Ritter Clear Lake 3B

Ethan Heiter Spencer P

Ethan Luzum South Winneshiek P

Evan Borst Norwalk SS

Evan Taylor Panorama C

Gabe Grabau Crestwood Util

Gabe Sievers Newell-Fonda Util

Gabe Swansen Johnston 2B

Gabriel Monosmith Ankeny Centennial Util

Gage Flanscha Cedar Falls C

Gage Franck Marion LF

Gavin Guns Dubuque Senior P

Gehrig Christensen Urbandale C

Grant Gagle Des Moines East 2B

Grant Garton ADM Util

Grant Sturm Atlantic 2B

Hardy Mahoney Center Point-Urbana C

Hogan Henrich Newell-Fonda P

Hunter Bye Crestwood 3B

Hunter Caves Alburnett P

Isaac Sherrill St. Albert 2B

Jace Howard Clinton P

Jack Anderson East Mills 1B

Jack Ermer Garner Hayfield Ventura 2B

Jack Lux Xavier Util

Jackson Huffstutler Davenport West Util

Jackson Kramer West Lyon Util

Jackson Nove Prairie P

Jackson Wentworth Waukee P

Jacob Barton Waukee CF

Jacob Carey Union Community 3B

Jacob Smith Solon Util

Jacob Wolver Johnston 1B

Jailen Hansen Storm Lake Util

Jake Brosius Wahlert Catholic 2B

Jared Fischer Des Moines Hoover CF

Jared McCrea Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont P

Jase Bauer Ankeny SS

Jason Thurman Fort Madison SS

Jaydon Noreiga Davenport North Util

JD Elefson North Polk Util

Jeff Miller St. Albert P

Jesus Jaime Ottumwa 3B

Joe Dunlay Columbus Catholic Util

Joe Husak North Polk P

Joe Simpson Clinton CF

Joel Klocke Audubon RF

Jonah Pomrenke Lewis Central LF

Jordan Sedivec Dallas Center-Grimes OF

Josh Merrifield Columbus Catholic C

Josh Mohr Sigourney Util

Kade Munkel Crestwood Util

Kade Somers Ankeny LF

Kaden Davis West Marshall RF

Kale Rose Alburnett 2B

Kane Deutmeyer Linn-Mar Util

Kannon Coakley Maquoketa C

Keaton Adams Central Decatur Util

Keegan Gingerich Mid-Prairie P

Kristian Holmvig Nashua-Plainfield 2B

Kyler Watson Ballard Util

Landon Gilliland Lamoni C

Lane Kamerman Sioux Center P

Lane Lekin South Tama Util

Leighton Whipple Sidney SS

Logan Runde Dubuque Hempstead P

Lucas Unsen Marion RF

Luke Hougen Prairie SS

Luke Hubbard St. Albert P

Mack Anderson Dowling Catholic CF

Marcus Morgan Iowa City West P

Mark Eddie Storm Lake 3B

Mason Askelsen Ballard Util

Mason Menefee Nodaway Valley RF

Mason Merfeld Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Util

Matt Wiese South Tama P

Max White Cedar Rapids Kennedy C

Merrick Mathews Centerville RF

Michael Garrett Dubuque Hempstead CF

Mickey Wanatee South Tama P

Mike Hudson Knoxville RF

Mitch Fordyce Waterloo West SS

Mitch Wood Ottumwa 2B

Morgan Smith Boone P

Myles Clawson Centerville CF

Nate Dierickx Durant P

Nate Keiper Prairie Util

Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig C

Nick Chasey Gilbert SS

Nick DeJong Pella C

Nick Muller Sergeant Bluff-Luton P

Nick Offerman Beckman Catholic RF

Noah Yahn Muscatine LF

Nolan Faber Roland-Story SS

Owen Coffman Grinnell P

Owen Puk Marion LF

Parker Ruth North Scott P

Patrick Landeros Marshalltown Util

Payton Mangler Maquoketa P

Payton Thompson Davenport West OF

Preston Gill OABCIG Util

Reece Mayer Washington RF

Reese Broer Ballard Util

RJ Molloy Davenport West Util

Ryan Mumey Pleasant Valley Util

Ryan Wolf Van Buren County Util

Sam Hanson Southeast Valley Util

Sam Moore Waterloo West 2B

Sam Mullinex Akron-Westfield 1B

Sam Petersen Ballard 2B

Sam Vanderpool Gilbert P

Sawyer Nauman Western Dubuque 3B

Sean Carver Webster City DH

Seth Clausen Bettendorf P

Shane Neighbor Alburnett C

Slade Sibenaller Carroll Util

Tate Linton Hinton P

Tate Stine-Smith ADM Util

Tein Thiravong Albia Util

TJ Bollers Clear Creek-Amana C

Trevor Doeden Sibley-Ocheyedan C

Trevor Sauerbrei Wapsie Valley SS

Trey Lyons Webster City Util

Trey Oehlertz Pocahontas Area Util

Trey Schaber Dubuque Hempstead 3B

Treyton Goins Carroll 2B

Tucker Hanson Gilbert Util

Ty Kelderman North Mahaska 3B

Ty Nissen Carroll Util

Ty Paul Gilbert P

Ty Thompson Winterset Util

Tyler Maro Assumption P

Tyler Olson Webster City LF

Tyler Petersen Exira-EHK Util

Tyler Samuel Mediapolis Util

Tyler Schreier Fort Dodge Util

Tyler Thompson Decorah P

Weston Fulk Ankeny P

Will Heithoff Winterset Util

Will Larson Estherville Lincoln Central Util

Zach Garton Bettendorf Util

Zach Pleggenkuhle Van Meter RF

Zach Sabers Dubuque, Hempstead C

Zach Truitt Des Moines East SS

Zak Wauters Dike-New Hartford C

