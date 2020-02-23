Iowa Preps takes a free look at 190 of our top 200 baseball players in the Class of 2021 now!



Aaron Downs Pella SS

Aidan Rath Mid-Prairie DH

Alec Dreckman LeMars P

Alec Fichter Missouri Valley RF

Alex Godfredson Boyden Hull/Rock Valley RF

Alex Hall Bondurant-Farrar SS

Alex Sturbaum North Linn C

Austin Bienemann Nashua-Plainfield SS

Austin Enos Southeast Polk Util

Austin Tigges Kuemper Catholic, Carroll P

Austin Warnke Clear Lake CF

Aza Berthel Marquette Catholic SS

Ben Macy AGWSR DH

Ben Pederson Mason City Util

Ben Raveling Storm Lake Util

Ben Wilmes Johnston 2B

Blaine Harpenau St. Mary's, Remsen P

Blake Gaskey Davenport North 3B

Blake Hall Underwood 3B

Blake Holst AHSTW, Avoca 3B

Blake Readshaw North Mahaska 1B

Blayde Bellis Wapsie Valley RF

Brady Burkheimer Ames C

Brady Kauzlarich Centerville CF

Braiden Heiden Denison-Schleswig SS

Brett Klussman St. Albert Util

Brock Galetich South Hamilton Util

Brody Brecht Ankeny Util

Bryce Phelps Denver 3B

Cade Hengesteg Northwood-Kensett RF

Cade Rohwer Alta-Aurelia DH

Cade Timmerman Benton 3B

Cade Witzke Humboldt P

Caden Evans Alburnett P

Caden Stoffer Prairie P

Cael Boyd Ankeny Util

Cael Cassady Martensdale-St Marys 2B

Cael Frost Don Bosco, Gilbertville SS

Cael Kuboushek South Winneshiek Util

Cael Ogier Lamoni 3B

Carson Elbert Martensdale-St Marys P

Carson Sprouse Keota RF

Carter Schulte Waterloo, West SS

Casey Hanson Lake Mills P

Chase Becker Iowa City Regina 3B

Chase Knoche Calamus-Wheatland 2B

Chase Williamson Mount Pleasant Util

Christian Davidson Pocahontas Area P

Clayton Morlan Moulton-Udell Util

Colby Royal Stanton P

Cole Keller Emmetsburg CF

Cole Smith Dubuque Senior SS

Cole Watts Montezuma 3B

Collin Mullenix Atlantic CF

Connor Dalen Mason City DH

Connor Finch Ballard P

Connor Yawn Interstate 35, Truro P

Coy Sarsfield Linn-Mar CF

Cristian Roquet Interstate 35 RF

Cy Patterson St. Albert, Council Bluffs SS

Dante Hansen Sioux City North RF

Dayton Pace Tri-County, Thornburg Util

Declan McCoy Regina Catholic C

Dillon Welter Don Bosco LF

Drew Taylor West Central Valley, Stuart SS

Dylan McVeigh Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2B

Dylan Swaney Bedford Util

Dylan Zimmermann Fort Dodge P

Easton Johnson Gilbert P

Eli Ours Hillcrest Academy 3B

Eliot Jurgensen Ames LF

Ethan Oltrogge Wapsie Valley 2B

Ethian Tasker Northwood-Kensett P

Evan Borst Norwalk SS

Evan Helvig Sioux City North 2B

Evan Reuter Iowa Valley LF

Evan Taylor West Central Valley, Stuart LF

Gabe Swansen Johnston 2B

Gage Flanscha Cedar Falls C

Gage Franck Marion LF

Gehrig Christensen Urbandale C

Grant Bryant Center Point-Urbana P

Grant Gilgen West Harrison P

Haden Leymaster Central Decatur, Leon LF

Henry Bloom Central DeWitt Util

Hunter Caves Alburnett P

Hunter Farr Winterset Util

Hunter Hansen Moulton-Udell 2B

Ian Moller Dubuque Wahlert C

Isaac Sherrill St. Albert 2B

Isaiah Ahrenholtz Harlan RF

Jack Franey Martensdale-St Marys C

Jackson Kramer West Lyon Util

Jackson Nove Prairie P

Jackson Wentworth Waukee P

Jackson Wray East Mills P

Jacob Blomgren Van Meter DH

Jacob Wiersma Hudson P

Jaden Hugen Albia Util

Jaiden Rivera Lamoni P

Jake Brosius Wahlert Catholic 2B

Jared McCrea Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont P

Jared Walter Wahlert Catholic 3B

Jeremy Koenck Remsen St. Mary's Util

Jesus Jaime Ottumwa 3B

JJ Ritter Charles City SS

Joe Husak North Polk P

Joe Simpson Clinton CF

Joey Carlson Janesville C

Jonah Pomrenke Lewis Central LF

Josh Mohr Sigourney Util

Justin Recker Monticello 3B

Kade Dunkin Twin Cedars CF

Kaden Davis West Marshall RF

Kale Rose Alburnett P

Kannon Coakley Maquoketa C

Keian Secrist Iowa City, Liberty Util

Kristian Holmvig Nashua-Plainfield 2B

Kyler Wallace Prince of Peace 3B

Kyler Watson Ballard Util

Landon Gilliland Lamoni C

Lane Kamerman Sioux Center C

Layne Pryor Woodbine SS

Logan Runde Dubuque Hempstead P

Marcus Morgan Iowa City West P

Mark Eddie Storm Lake 3B

Mason Byrns Camanche Util

Mason Kunkle Oelwein RF

Mason Menefee Nodaway Valley RF

Mason Merfeld Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Util

Mason Parrott LeMars Util

Max Carney Spirit Lake C

Merrick Mathews Centerville RF

Mike Hudson Knoxville DH

Mitch Fordyce Waterloo West SS

Mitch Wood Ottumwa 2B

Myles Clawson Centerville DH

Nate Dierickx Durant P

Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig C

Nathan Smith Twin Cedars 1B

Nic Goodhue Carlisle CF

Nick Chasey Gilbert SS

Nick Muller Sergeant Bluff-Luton P

Nolan Faber Roland-Story SS

Owen Puk Marion LF

Parker Sternhagen Maquoketa Valley CF

Peyton Scott St. Edmond P

Quentin Culbertson Coon Rapids-Bayard P

Quin Cornell Vinton-Shellsburg CF

Reed Abbas Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Util

Reed Stallman Alburnett RF

Ryan Johnston Carroll Util

Ryan Mace Pella SS

Ryan Mumey Pleasant Valley Util

Ryan Reyerson West Marshall 1B

Ryan Wolf Van Buren 1B

Sage Burns PCM Util

Sam Moore Waterloo West 2B

Sam Petersen Ballard 2B

Sean Carver Webster City DH

Shawn Weitzenkamp North Butler 1B

Slade Sibenaller Carroll Util

Stetson Hulstein Sioux Center 2B

Tanner Schouten Unity Christian SS

Tate Linton Hinton P

Tate Stine-Smith ADM Util

Taylor Bunton Burlington DH

TJ Bollers Clear Creek-Amana C

TJ Lau East Buchanan SS

Trae Swartz Ottumwa Util

Trevor Sauerbrei Wapsie Valley SS

Trey Baker Martensdale-St Marys P

Trey Engelmann Alta-Aurelia Util

Trey Oehlertz Pocahontas Area Util

Tucker Hanson Gilbert Util

Ty Kelderman North Mahaska 2B

Ty Thompson Winterset Util

Tyler Boothby Underwood 2B

Tyler Olson Webster City LF

Tyler Ott Wapsie Valley 3B

Tyler Petersen Exira-EHK Util

Tyson Boer Western Christian P

Weston Fulk Ankeny P

Wiley Ray Orient-Macksburg Util

Xavier Gallas Remsen St. Mary's LF

Zach Krull GMG, Garwin 1B

Zach Pleggenkuhle Van Meter RF

Zach Sabers Dubuque, Hempstead C

Zach Twedt Roland-Story P

Zak Wauters Dike-New Hartford C

