A Free Look at Iowa's Top 200 Baseball Players in the Class of 2021
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 190 of our top 200 baseball players in the Class of 2021 now!
Aaron Downs Pella SS
Aidan Rath Mid-Prairie DH
Alec Dreckman LeMars P
Alec Fichter Missouri Valley RF
Alex Godfredson Boyden Hull/Rock Valley RF
Alex Hall Bondurant-Farrar SS
Alex Sturbaum North Linn C
Austin Bienemann Nashua-Plainfield SS
Austin Enos Southeast Polk Util
Austin Tigges Kuemper Catholic, Carroll P
Austin Warnke Clear Lake CF
Aza Berthel Marquette Catholic SS
Ben Macy AGWSR DH
Ben Pederson Mason City Util
Ben Raveling Storm Lake Util
Ben Wilmes Johnston 2B
Blaine Harpenau St. Mary's, Remsen P
Blake Gaskey Davenport North 3B
Blake Hall Underwood 3B
Blake Holst AHSTW, Avoca 3B
Blake Readshaw North Mahaska 1B
Blayde Bellis Wapsie Valley RF
Brady Burkheimer Ames C
Brady Kauzlarich Centerville CF
Braiden Heiden Denison-Schleswig SS
Brett Klussman St. Albert Util
Brock Galetich South Hamilton Util
Brody Brecht Ankeny Util
Bryce Phelps Denver 3B
Cade Hengesteg Northwood-Kensett RF
Cade Rohwer Alta-Aurelia DH
Cade Timmerman Benton 3B
Cade Witzke Humboldt P
Caden Evans Alburnett P
Caden Stoffer Prairie P
Cael Boyd Ankeny Util
Cael Cassady Martensdale-St Marys 2B
Cael Frost Don Bosco, Gilbertville SS
Cael Kuboushek South Winneshiek Util
Cael Ogier Lamoni 3B
Carson Elbert Martensdale-St Marys P
Carson Sprouse Keota RF
Carter Schulte Waterloo, West SS
Casey Hanson Lake Mills P
Chase Becker Iowa City Regina 3B
Chase Knoche Calamus-Wheatland 2B
Chase Williamson Mount Pleasant Util
Christian Davidson Pocahontas Area P
Clayton Morlan Moulton-Udell Util
Colby Royal Stanton P
Cole Keller Emmetsburg CF
Cole Smith Dubuque Senior SS
Cole Watts Montezuma 3B
Collin Mullenix Atlantic CF
Connor Dalen Mason City DH
Connor Finch Ballard P
Connor Yawn Interstate 35, Truro P
Coy Sarsfield Linn-Mar CF
Cristian Roquet Interstate 35 RF
Cy Patterson St. Albert, Council Bluffs SS
Dante Hansen Sioux City North RF
Dayton Pace Tri-County, Thornburg Util
Declan McCoy Regina Catholic C
Dillon Welter Don Bosco LF
Drew Taylor West Central Valley, Stuart SS
Dylan McVeigh Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2B
Dylan Swaney Bedford Util
Dylan Zimmermann Fort Dodge P
Easton Johnson Gilbert P
Eli Ours Hillcrest Academy 3B
Eliot Jurgensen Ames LF
Ethan Oltrogge Wapsie Valley 2B
Ethian Tasker Northwood-Kensett P
Evan Borst Norwalk SS
Evan Helvig Sioux City North 2B
Evan Reuter Iowa Valley LF
Evan Taylor West Central Valley, Stuart LF
Gabe Swansen Johnston 2B
Gage Flanscha Cedar Falls C
Gage Franck Marion LF
Gehrig Christensen Urbandale C
Grant Bryant Center Point-Urbana P
Grant Gilgen West Harrison P
Haden Leymaster Central Decatur, Leon LF
Henry Bloom Central DeWitt Util
Hunter Caves Alburnett P
Hunter Farr Winterset Util
Hunter Hansen Moulton-Udell 2B
Ian Moller Dubuque Wahlert C
Isaac Sherrill St. Albert 2B
Isaiah Ahrenholtz Harlan RF
Jack Franey Martensdale-St Marys C
Jackson Kramer West Lyon Util
Jackson Nove Prairie P
Jackson Wentworth Waukee P
Jackson Wray East Mills P
Jacob Blomgren Van Meter DH
Jacob Wiersma Hudson P
Jaden Hugen Albia Util
Jaiden Rivera Lamoni P
Jake Brosius Wahlert Catholic 2B
Jared McCrea Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont P
Jared Walter Wahlert Catholic 3B
Jeremy Koenck Remsen St. Mary's Util
Jesus Jaime Ottumwa 3B
JJ Ritter Charles City SS
Joe Husak North Polk P
Joe Simpson Clinton CF
Joey Carlson Janesville C
Jonah Pomrenke Lewis Central LF
Josh Mohr Sigourney Util
Justin Recker Monticello 3B
Kade Dunkin Twin Cedars CF
Kaden Davis West Marshall RF
Kale Rose Alburnett P
Kannon Coakley Maquoketa C
Keian Secrist Iowa City, Liberty Util
Kristian Holmvig Nashua-Plainfield 2B
Kyler Wallace Prince of Peace 3B
Kyler Watson Ballard Util
Landon Gilliland Lamoni C
Lane Kamerman Sioux Center C
Layne Pryor Woodbine SS
Logan Runde Dubuque Hempstead P
Marcus Morgan Iowa City West P
Mark Eddie Storm Lake 3B
Mason Byrns Camanche Util
Mason Kunkle Oelwein RF
Mason Menefee Nodaway Valley RF
Mason Merfeld Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Util
Mason Parrott LeMars Util
Max Carney Spirit Lake C
Merrick Mathews Centerville RF
Mike Hudson Knoxville DH
Mitch Fordyce Waterloo West SS
Mitch Wood Ottumwa 2B
Myles Clawson Centerville DH
Nate Dierickx Durant P
Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig C
Nathan Smith Twin Cedars 1B
Nic Goodhue Carlisle CF
Nick Chasey Gilbert SS
Nick Muller Sergeant Bluff-Luton P
Nolan Faber Roland-Story SS
Owen Puk Marion LF
Parker Sternhagen Maquoketa Valley CF
Peyton Scott St. Edmond P
Quentin Culbertson Coon Rapids-Bayard P
Quin Cornell Vinton-Shellsburg CF
Reed Abbas Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Util
Reed Stallman Alburnett RF
Ryan Johnston Carroll Util
Ryan Mace Pella SS
Ryan Mumey Pleasant Valley Util
Ryan Reyerson West Marshall 1B
Ryan Wolf Van Buren 1B
Sage Burns PCM Util
Sam Moore Waterloo West 2B
Sam Petersen Ballard 2B
Sean Carver Webster City DH
Shawn Weitzenkamp North Butler 1B
Slade Sibenaller Carroll Util
Stetson Hulstein Sioux Center 2B
Tanner Schouten Unity Christian SS
Tate Linton Hinton P
Tate Stine-Smith ADM Util
Taylor Bunton Burlington DH
TJ Bollers Clear Creek-Amana C
TJ Lau East Buchanan SS
Trae Swartz Ottumwa Util
Trevor Sauerbrei Wapsie Valley SS
Trey Baker Martensdale-St Marys P
Trey Engelmann Alta-Aurelia Util
Trey Oehlertz Pocahontas Area Util
Tucker Hanson Gilbert Util
Ty Kelderman North Mahaska 2B
Ty Thompson Winterset Util
Tyler Boothby Underwood 2B
Tyler Olson Webster City LF
Tyler Ott Wapsie Valley 3B
Tyler Petersen Exira-EHK Util
Tyson Boer Western Christian P
Weston Fulk Ankeny P
Wiley Ray Orient-Macksburg Util
Xavier Gallas Remsen St. Mary's LF
Zach Krull GMG, Garwin 1B
Zach Pleggenkuhle Van Meter RF
Zach Sabers Dubuque, Hempstead C
Zach Twedt Roland-Story P
Zak Wauters Dike-New Hartford C
