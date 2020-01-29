What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Grace Boffeli, North Scott 43 points

Anaya Barney, Cedar Falls 31 points

Lauryn Hill, Colo-NESCO 10 points, 10 assists and 12 steals

