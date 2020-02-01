What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Aubrey Joens, Iowa City High 23 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Morgan Weber, Dike-New Hartford 23 points and 13 rebounds

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Taryn Hintz, South O'Brien 20 points with 12 rebounds

Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!

---------------------