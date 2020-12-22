IowaPreps - 2021 Class 4A Preseason Iowa High School Football Rankings

Version 3.0. We take an early look at our Iowa High School preseason football rankings for the 2021 season now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Early 2021 Preseason Rankings
Class 4A - 12/22
Class 3A - 12/23
Class 2A - 12/24
Class 1A - 12/25
Class A - 12/26
8-Man - 12/26
Football Player Rankings
Top 300 Players in 2021
Top 275 Players in 2022
Top 175 Players in 2023
2020 All State Teams
Elite First Team Defense - 12/22
Elite First Team Offense - 12/23
Junior Second Team Defense - 12/24
Junior Second Team Offense - 12/25
Freshmen Third Team Defense - 12/26
Freshmen Third Team Offense - 12/27
Elite Second Team Defense
Elite Second Team Offense
Sophomore Third Team Offense
Sophomore Third Team Defense
Sophomore Fourth Team Offense
Sophomore Fourth Team Defense
Junior Third Team Offense
Junior Third Team Defense
Junior Fourth Team Offense
Junior Fourth Team Defense
Elite Third Team Offense
Elite Third Team Defense
Elite Fourth Team Offense
Elite Fourth Team Defense
Elite Fifth Team Offense
Elite Fifth Team Defense
2020 Individual Honors
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year - 12/15
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Freshman Offensive Lineman of the Year
Freshman Punter of the Year
Kicker of the Year
Junior Kicker of the Year
Sophomore Kicker of the Year
Freshman Kicker of the Year
Junior Punter of the Year
Linebacker of the Year
Junior Linebacker of the Year
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Freshman Linebacker of the Year
Punter of the Year
Junior Punter of the Year
Sophomore Punter of the Year
Quarterback of the Year
Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Freshman Defensive Back of the Year
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Freshman Defensive Lineman of the Year
Running Back of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Freshman Running Back of the Year
Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Freshman Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Player of the Year
Senior of the Year
Junior of the Year
Sophomore of the Year
Freshman of the Year
Most Recruited Players in '22
Players 1-5
Players 6-10
Players 11-15
Players 16-20
Players 21-25
Players 26-30
Players 31-35
2020 Final Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Class A
8-Man
2021 Position Rankings
Top 25 Quarterbacks
Top 25 Running Backs
Top 25 Wide Receivers
Top 20 Offensive Linemen
Top 25 Defensive Linemen
Top 25 Linebackers
Top 15 Defensive Backs
Top 10 Candidates in 2022
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
8-Man District MVPs
8-Man, District 1
8-Man, District 2
8-Man, District 3
8-Man, District 4
8-Man, District 5
8-Man, District 6
8-Man, District 7
8-Man, District 8
A District MVPs
A, District 1
A, District 2
A, District 3
A, District 4
A, District 5
A, District 6
A, District 7
A, District 8
A, District 9
A, District 10
1A District MVPs
1A, District 1
1A, District 2
1A, District 3
1A, District 4
1A, District 5
1A, District 6
1A, District 7
1A, District 8
1A, District 9
2A District MVPs
2A, District 1
2A, District 2
2A, District 3
2A, District 4
2A, District 5
2A, District 6
2A, District 7
2A, District 8
2A, District 9
Top Players by Position (2024)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Offensive Linemen
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Kickers
Punters
Database
3A District MVPs
3A, District 1
3A, District 2
3A, District 3
3A, District 4
3A, District 5
3A, District 6
3A, District 7
3A, District 8
3A, District 9
4A District MVPs
4A, District 1
4A, District 2
4A, District 3
4A, District 4
4A, District 5
4A, District 6
4A, District 7
Early 2022 Preseason Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Class A
8-Man
Top Players by Position (2023)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Offensive Linemen
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Kickers
Punters
Database
Top Players by Position (2022)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Fullbacks
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Guards
Offensive Tackles
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database