IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 175 High School Football Players in 2023

Iowa Preps takes a free look at 165 of our top 175 high school football players in the Class of 2023 now!

Aidan Hall Harlan LB 6-2 175 lbs

Aiden Spangler Gehlen Catholic LB 5-10 180 lbs

Alex Kaufmann Wilton LB 5-11 200 lbs

Alex Ravlin Underwood QB 5-9 150 lbs

Alex Schroeder Remsen St. Mary's RB 5-8 160 lbs

Andy Henson West Branch RB 5-10 165 lbs

Anthony Isley Mediapolis RB 6-0 150 lbs

August Stock PCM QB 6-1 150 lbs

Austin Trotter Lawton-Bronson LB 6-0 155 lbs

Avery Phillippi Nodaway Valley DB 5-10 150 lbs

Ayden Phippen West Central Valley DB 5-8 165 lbs

Beau Gardner Shenandoah DB 5-9 175 lbs

Ben Gilliland Van Meter LB 5-11 160 lbs

Ben Johannes North Mahaska DB 5-9 156 lbs

Ben Marsh ACGC DB 5-11 148 lbs

Benji Silva Postville DB 5-8 165 lbs

Blaise Porter New London RB 5-10 155 lbs

Blake Herold Shenandoah WR 6-3 185 lbs

Blake Hogancamp Sioux City East LB 6-2 218 lbs

Boden Pickle New London LB 5-11 165 lbs

Braden Steel North Mahaska LB 6-2 184 lbs

Brady Ogan Montezuma DB 5-8 140 lbs

Brady Wavrunek Sioux City North RB 5-9 150 lbs

Braiden Beane West Central Valley QB 5-8 140 lbs

Braiden VanLengen Dunkerton RB 5-10 165 lbs

Brandon Cushion West Central RB 5-10 155 lbs

Brenden Fisch Remsen St. Mary's RB 5-9 165 lbs

Brody Tuttle Seymour QB 5-11 190 lbs

Bryce Tentinger MMCRU DB 5-9 140 lbs

Cade Godwin Johnston DB 6-2 170 lbs

Cale Swain Griswold RB 5-10 150 lbs

Caleb Schaeffer St. Edmond DB 5-10 155 lbs

Cameron Kline Woodbine DB 5-8 165 lbs

Carson Fuegen Easton Valley RB 5-9 140 lbs

Carson Hartz Columbus Catholic DB 5-8 185 lbs

Carson Klostermann Alburnett RB 5-10 155 lbs

Carter Durflinger Van Meter RB 5-10 140 lbs

Carter Houser Seymour DB 5-9 145 lbs

Charlie Reinking Kingsley-Pierson DE 6-0 210 lbs

Chase Wickwire Belle Plaine LB 6-0 185 lbs

Christian Gonzalez Okoboji LB 5-11 205 lbs

Cody Damman Baxter WR 5-6 130 lbs

Cody Fett Crestwood LB 6-0 210 lbs

Cole Lipper Mediapolis LB 6-2 180 lbs

Connor Hansen Webster City LB 5-9 170 lbs

Connor Knudtson Columbus Catholic LB 6-2 195 lbs

Connor Timm Belle Plaine RB 5-11 160 lbs

Cooper Hoy Grundy Center DB 5-9 175 lbs

Cooper Irlmeier IKM-Manning DB 5-8 142 lbs

Corbin Pohren Central Lee DB 5-9 140 lbs

Creighton Houge West Central WR 6-0 155 lbs

Dallas Sauser Grinnell QB 5-11 150 lbs

Davis McGrew East Mills WR 5-6 121 lbs

Derek Reinking Kingsley-Pierson DE 6-4 185 lbs

DeVionne West Sioux City West RB 5-8 180 lbs

Devon Bovee Council Bluffs Jefferson DB 5-8 160 lbs

Donovan Slick-Driscoll Meskwaki Settlement RB 5-7 155 lbs

Doug Taylor Newman Catholic WR 6-5 170 lbs

Dougie Noonkester Sibley-Ocheyedan WR 6-4 156 lbs

Drake Collins West Liberty DB 5-9 150 lbs

Drew Schnell Graettinger-Terril WR 5-8 140 lbs

Dylan Brennecke Seymour WR 5-9 140 lbs

Dylan Wiggins West Sioux QB 6-0 150 lbs

Emerson Pratt Kingsley-Pierson DB 5-8 145 lbs

Emmet Long East Union RB 5-9 150 lbs

Ethan Schoville Denver WR 5-11 150 lbs

Evan Behrens Linn-Mar DB 5-11 155 lbs

Garrett Divis Hinton OT 6-5 240 lbs

Glen Carlson Hinton LB 6-0 175 lbs

Griffin Diersen OABCIG RB 5-10 181 lbs

Hayden Felkey Easton Valley LB 6-1 150 lbs

Hunter Postel East Marshall LB 6-1 175 lbs

Isaac Grundman Lenox RB 5-10 140 lbs

Isaac Harris Fairfield QB 6-0 160 lbs

Isaac Kacmarynski Pella Christian RB 6-0 175 lbs

Jack Menster Cascade RB 5-10 155 lbs

Jack Schwenn Belle Plaine LB 6-0 170 lbs

Jack Tierney Regina Catholic DB 5-11 145 lbs

Jackson Dewald Westwood LB 5-10 185 lbs

Jacob Kyle Sioux City North LB 5-9 155 lbs

Jake Gustison Wapello RB 5-10 155 lbs

Jake Travis Baxter LB 5-8 170 lbs

Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt QB 6-1 175 lbs

Jarod Thiry Don Bosco LB 6-0 215 lbs

Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary's QB 5-10 170 lbs

Jaxon Meyer West Lyon WR 6-4 185 lbs

Jaxon Schumacher Treynor RB 5-11 160 lbs

Jaxon Smolik Dowling Catholic QB 6-1 175 lbs

Jaxson Kramer Maquoketa Valley DT 6-2 230 lbs

Jayden Allen Winston Chariton RB 5-8 160 lbs

John Nemmers St. Edmond LB 5-10 180 lbs

Jose Adkins Mormon Trail DB 5-8 135 lbs

Josh Harvey Kingsley-Pierson RB 5-7 150 lbs

Josh Peters OABCIG DB 5-9 131 lbs

Josh Wetter MMCRU LB 6-4 150 lbs

Josiah Chibambo West Fork LB 5-9 195 lbs

Juan Topete West Sioux DB 5-7 155 lbs

Justin Loseke Southeast Valley LB 6-1 181 lbs

K.C. Nicks MMCRU QB 5-8 140 lbs

Kadyn Proctor Southeast Polk OT 6-6 245 lbs

Kai Black Urbandale WR 6-3 185 lbs

Kaleb Gray Colo-Nesco RB 5-2 145 lbs

Karter Decker MFL-Mar-Mac RB 5-10 140 lbs

Keavian Hayes Sioux City West WR 6-0 200 lbs

Kolby Scott MVAOCOU QB 5-11 180 lbs

Kooper Ebel Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn QB 5-11 155 lbs

Lance Berends Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn DE 6-3 210 lbs

Landyn Roland Twin Cedars LB 5-8 165 lbs

Levi Arnold Mediapolis LB 6-1 160 lbs

Logan Conn Red Oak DB 5-8 160 lbs

Logan Mannion Sioux City West DT 5-10 225 lbs

Logan Montgomery Southeast Warren DT 5-9 220 lbs

Luke Baumann North Iowa RB 6-0 160 lbs

Luke Dillon English Valleys LB 5-10 170 lbs

Luke Huntrods Collins-Maxwell WR 6-0 180 lbs

Luke Patton Roland-Story QB 6-2 200 lbs

Marshal Schlader Rockford LB 5-11 165 lbs

Martez Wiggley Waterloo East DE 6-3 190 lbs

Mason Crouse East Mills WR 5-11 154 lbs

Mason Dicks Newell-Fonda DB 5-10 156 lbs

Mason Harter Sigourney DB 5-8 165 lbs

Mathias Torres Lynnville-Sully DB 5-10 150 lbs

Matt Kerber Van Meter RB 5-8 120 lbs

Max Burt Newman Catholic QB 6-0 185 lbs

Max Hough Graettinger-Terril QB 5-8 160 lbs

Max McGill Woodbury Central RB 5-8 152 lbs

Max Weaton Fairfield WR 6-2 170 lbs

McCrae Hagarty Waverly-Shell Rock RB 5-11 175 lbs

Micheal Varns Akron-Westfield DB 5-8 145 lbs

Mike Schrier North Tama RB 6-0 160 lbs

Nash Smith North Mahaska WR 6-4 154 lbs

Nathan Shirbroun Central Elkader WR 5-9 165 lbs

Neven Foss Clarion-Goldfield-Dows RB 5-11 150 lbs

Nick Crispin Des Moines North QB 5-9 125 lbs

Nick Rebik Marshalltown RB 5-10 160 lbs

Nik Peters Sidney DT 6-0 220 lbs

Noah Hamilton Newman Catholic LB 6-3 150 lbs

Noah Hofmann North Iowa WR 5-11 145 lbs

Nolan DeLong Durant RB 6-1 175 lbs

Orlando Hernandez Eagle Grove DB 5-10 155 lbs

Patrick Gonzales Roland-Story DT 6-1 277 lbs

Paxten Van Houten Fremont-Mills DB 5-8 160 lbs

Peyton Rottinghaus Urbandale QB 5-10 155 lbs

Rudy Papakee South Tama DE 6-1 225 lbs

Ryan Stortenbecker East Mills DB 5-7 130 lbs

Ryan Willman Remsen St. Mary's LB 6-3 165 lbs

Rylan Barnes West Hancock RB 6-2 170 lbs

Sage Evans West Harrison LB 6-0 185 lbs

Sam Foreman CAM LB 6-1 165 lbs

Skyler Scott Webster City LB 5-10 165 lbs

Tadyn Brown Clarinda DB 5-8 149 lbs

Tavian Bailey Clinton RB 6-1 170 lbs

Trace Goemaat North Mahaska DT 6-0 250 lbs

Trae Hagen Wilton RB 5-8 130 lbs

Travis Kamradt Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn RB 5-9 152 lbs

Trent Hicks Mediapolis LB 6-2 165 lbs

Ty McKinney Webster City DB 5-11 150 lbs

Tyce Gunderson Harris-Lake Park QB 5-7 130 lbs

Tyler Martin Des Moines Christian LB 6-1 170 lbs

Tyrell Lafferty Sioux City West WR 6-2 190 lbs

Walon Cook Lenox DB 5-7 130 lbs

Whit Oden Centerville DB 5-3 110 lbs

Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda RB 6-0 171 lbs

Zack Belden Murray QB 5-11 165 lbs

Zack Pearce Rockford LB 5-9 185 lbs

