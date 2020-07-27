IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 175 High School Football Players in 2023

A Free Look at Iowa's Top 175 High School Football Players in 2023
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 165 of our top 175 high school football players in the Class of 2023 now!
Aidan Hall Harlan LB 6-2 175 lbs
Aiden Spangler Gehlen Catholic LB 5-10 180 lbs
Alex Kaufmann Wilton LB 5-11 200 lbs
Alex Ravlin Underwood QB 5-9 150 lbs
Alex Schroeder Remsen St. Mary's RB 5-8 160 lbs
Andy Henson West Branch RB 5-10 165 lbs
Anthony Isley Mediapolis RB 6-0 150 lbs
August Stock PCM QB 6-1 150 lbs
Austin Trotter Lawton-Bronson LB 6-0 155 lbs
Avery Phillippi Nodaway Valley DB 5-10 150 lbs
Ayden Phippen West Central Valley DB 5-8 165 lbs
Beau Gardner Shenandoah DB 5-9 175 lbs
Ben Gilliland Van Meter LB 5-11 160 lbs
Ben Johannes North Mahaska DB 5-9 156 lbs
Ben Marsh ACGC DB 5-11 148 lbs
Benji Silva Postville DB 5-8 165 lbs
Blaise Porter New London RB 5-10 155 lbs
Blake Herold Shenandoah WR 6-3 185 lbs
Blake Hogancamp Sioux City East LB 6-2 218 lbs
Boden Pickle New London LB 5-11 165 lbs
Braden Steel North Mahaska LB 6-2 184 lbs
Brady Ogan Montezuma DB 5-8 140 lbs
Brady Wavrunek Sioux City North RB 5-9 150 lbs
Braiden Beane West Central Valley QB 5-8 140 lbs
Braiden VanLengen Dunkerton RB 5-10 165 lbs
Brandon Cushion West Central RB 5-10 155 lbs
Brenden Fisch Remsen St. Mary's RB 5-9 165 lbs
Brody Tuttle Seymour QB 5-11 190 lbs
Bryce Tentinger MMCRU DB 5-9 140 lbs
Cade Godwin Johnston DB 6-2 170 lbs
Cale Swain Griswold RB 5-10 150 lbs
Caleb Schaeffer St. Edmond DB 5-10 155 lbs
Cameron Kline Woodbine DB 5-8 165 lbs
Carson Fuegen Easton Valley RB 5-9 140 lbs
Carson Hartz Columbus Catholic DB 5-8 185 lbs
Carson Klostermann Alburnett RB 5-10 155 lbs
Carter Durflinger Van Meter RB 5-10 140 lbs
Carter Houser Seymour DB 5-9 145 lbs
Charlie Reinking Kingsley-Pierson DE 6-0 210 lbs
Chase Wickwire Belle Plaine LB 6-0 185 lbs
Christian Gonzalez Okoboji LB 5-11 205 lbs
Cody Damman Baxter WR 5-6 130 lbs
Cody Fett Crestwood LB 6-0 210 lbs
Cole Lipper Mediapolis LB 6-2 180 lbs
Connor Hansen Webster City LB 5-9 170 lbs
Connor Knudtson Columbus Catholic LB 6-2 195 lbs
Connor Timm Belle Plaine RB 5-11 160 lbs
Cooper Hoy Grundy Center DB 5-9 175 lbs
Cooper Irlmeier IKM-Manning DB 5-8 142 lbs
Corbin Pohren Central Lee DB 5-9 140 lbs
Creighton Houge West Central WR 6-0 155 lbs
Dallas Sauser Grinnell QB 5-11 150 lbs
Davis McGrew East Mills WR 5-6 121 lbs
Derek Reinking Kingsley-Pierson DE 6-4 185 lbs
DeVionne West Sioux City West RB 5-8 180 lbs
Devon Bovee Council Bluffs Jefferson DB 5-8 160 lbs
Donovan Slick-Driscoll Meskwaki Settlement RB 5-7 155 lbs
Doug Taylor Newman Catholic WR 6-5 170 lbs
Dougie Noonkester Sibley-Ocheyedan WR 6-4 156 lbs
Drake Collins West Liberty DB 5-9 150 lbs
Drew Schnell Graettinger-Terril WR 5-8 140 lbs
Dylan Brennecke Seymour WR 5-9 140 lbs
Dylan Wiggins West Sioux QB 6-0 150 lbs
Emerson Pratt Kingsley-Pierson DB 5-8 145 lbs
Emmet Long East Union RB 5-9 150 lbs
Ethan Schoville Denver WR 5-11 150 lbs
Evan Behrens Linn-Mar DB 5-11 155 lbs
Garrett Divis Hinton OT 6-5 240 lbs
Glen Carlson Hinton LB 6-0 175 lbs
Griffin Diersen OABCIG RB 5-10 181 lbs
Hayden Felkey Easton Valley LB 6-1 150 lbs
Hunter Postel East Marshall LB 6-1 175 lbs
Isaac Grundman Lenox RB 5-10 140 lbs
Isaac Harris Fairfield QB 6-0 160 lbs
Isaac Kacmarynski Pella Christian RB 6-0 175 lbs
Jack Menster Cascade RB 5-10 155 lbs
Jack Schwenn Belle Plaine LB 6-0 170 lbs
Jack Tierney Regina Catholic DB 5-11 145 lbs
Jackson Dewald Westwood LB 5-10 185 lbs
Jacob Kyle Sioux City North LB 5-9 155 lbs
Jake Gustison Wapello RB 5-10 155 lbs
Jake Travis Baxter LB 5-8 170 lbs
Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt QB 6-1 175 lbs
Jarod Thiry Don Bosco LB 6-0 215 lbs
Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary's QB 5-10 170 lbs
Jaxon Meyer West Lyon WR 6-4 185 lbs
Jaxon Schumacher Treynor RB 5-11 160 lbs
Jaxon Smolik Dowling Catholic QB 6-1 175 lbs
Jaxson Kramer Maquoketa Valley DT 6-2 230 lbs
Jayden Allen Winston Chariton RB 5-8 160 lbs
John Nemmers St. Edmond LB 5-10 180 lbs
Jose Adkins Mormon Trail DB 5-8 135 lbs
Josh Harvey Kingsley-Pierson RB 5-7 150 lbs
Josh Peters OABCIG DB 5-9 131 lbs
Josh Wetter MMCRU LB 6-4 150 lbs
Josiah Chibambo West Fork LB 5-9 195 lbs
Juan Topete West Sioux DB 5-7 155 lbs
Justin Loseke Southeast Valley LB 6-1 181 lbs
K.C. Nicks MMCRU QB 5-8 140 lbs
Kadyn Proctor Southeast Polk OT 6-6 245 lbs
Kai Black Urbandale WR 6-3 185 lbs
Kaleb Gray Colo-Nesco RB 5-2 145 lbs
Karter Decker MFL-Mar-Mac RB 5-10 140 lbs
Keavian Hayes Sioux City West WR 6-0 200 lbs
Kolby Scott MVAOCOU QB 5-11 180 lbs
Kooper Ebel Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn QB 5-11 155 lbs
Lance Berends Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn DE 6-3 210 lbs
Landyn Roland Twin Cedars LB 5-8 165 lbs
Levi Arnold Mediapolis LB 6-1 160 lbs
Logan Conn Red Oak DB 5-8 160 lbs
Logan Mannion Sioux City West DT 5-10 225 lbs
Logan Montgomery Southeast Warren DT 5-9 220 lbs
Luke Baumann North Iowa RB 6-0 160 lbs
Luke Dillon English Valleys LB 5-10 170 lbs
Luke Huntrods Collins-Maxwell WR 6-0 180 lbs
Luke Patton Roland-Story QB 6-2 200 lbs
Marshal Schlader Rockford LB 5-11 165 lbs
Martez Wiggley Waterloo East DE 6-3 190 lbs
Mason Crouse East Mills WR 5-11 154 lbs
Mason Dicks Newell-Fonda DB 5-10 156 lbs
Mason Harter Sigourney DB 5-8 165 lbs
Mathias Torres Lynnville-Sully DB 5-10 150 lbs
Matt Kerber Van Meter RB 5-8 120 lbs
Max Burt Newman Catholic QB 6-0 185 lbs
Max Hough Graettinger-Terril QB 5-8 160 lbs
Max McGill Woodbury Central RB 5-8 152 lbs
Max Weaton Fairfield WR 6-2 170 lbs
McCrae Hagarty Waverly-Shell Rock RB 5-11 175 lbs
Micheal Varns Akron-Westfield DB 5-8 145 lbs
Mike Schrier North Tama RB 6-0 160 lbs
Nash Smith North Mahaska WR 6-4 154 lbs
Nathan Shirbroun Central Elkader WR 5-9 165 lbs
Neven Foss Clarion-Goldfield-Dows RB 5-11 150 lbs
Nick Crispin Des Moines North QB 5-9 125 lbs
Nick Rebik Marshalltown RB 5-10 160 lbs
Nik Peters Sidney DT 6-0 220 lbs
Noah Hamilton Newman Catholic LB 6-3 150 lbs
Noah Hofmann North Iowa WR 5-11 145 lbs
Nolan DeLong Durant RB 6-1 175 lbs
Orlando Hernandez Eagle Grove DB 5-10 155 lbs
Patrick Gonzales Roland-Story DT 6-1 277 lbs
Paxten Van Houten Fremont-Mills DB 5-8 160 lbs
Peyton Rottinghaus Urbandale QB 5-10 155 lbs
Rudy Papakee South Tama DE 6-1 225 lbs
Ryan Stortenbecker East Mills DB 5-7 130 lbs
Ryan Willman Remsen St. Mary's LB 6-3 165 lbs
Rylan Barnes West Hancock RB 6-2 170 lbs
Sage Evans West Harrison LB 6-0 185 lbs
Sam Foreman CAM LB 6-1 165 lbs
Skyler Scott Webster City LB 5-10 165 lbs
Tadyn Brown Clarinda DB 5-8 149 lbs
Tavian Bailey Clinton RB 6-1 170 lbs
Trace Goemaat North Mahaska DT 6-0 250 lbs
Trae Hagen Wilton RB 5-8 130 lbs
Travis Kamradt Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn RB 5-9 152 lbs
Trent Hicks Mediapolis LB 6-2 165 lbs
Ty McKinney Webster City DB 5-11 150 lbs
Tyce Gunderson Harris-Lake Park QB 5-7 130 lbs
Tyler Martin Des Moines Christian LB 6-1 170 lbs
Tyrell Lafferty Sioux City West WR 6-2 190 lbs
Walon Cook Lenox DB 5-7 130 lbs
Whit Oden Centerville DB 5-3 110 lbs
Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda RB 6-0 171 lbs
Zack Belden Murray QB 5-11 165 lbs
Zack Pearce Rockford LB 5-9 185 lbs
