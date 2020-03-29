A Free Look at Iowa's Top 275 Football Players in 2022
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps includes 265 of our top 275 players now! This list is in alphabetical order.
Aaden Schwiesow West Sioux WR 6-0 155 lbs
Aaron Graves Southeast Valley DE 6-5 240 lbs
Adam Ayase Nodaway Valley LB 5-10 165 lbs
Adam Hackett East Buchanan WR 5-10 170 lbs
Aiden Anderson PCM RB 6-1 150 lbs
Aiden Udell Regina Catholic DB 5-8 180 lbs
Aiden Zook Hudson LB 5-10 175 lbs
AJ Ambundo Maquoketa Valley WR 5-10 155 lbs
Amos Rasmussen IKM-Manning RB 5-7 160 lbs
Andrew Grover Colo-Nesco DB 5-7 155 lbs
Archer Ogbourne Carlisle DB 5-8 140 lbs
Austin Hilmer North Linn WR 5-10 150 lbs
Austin Jensen Remsen St. Mary's WR 6-3 185 lbs
Austin Kremkoski Riverside QB 6-1 165 lbs
Austin Schubert Council Bluffs Jefferson QB 6-1 180 lbs
Beau Flander English Valleys RB 5-11 165 lbs
Beau York HLV 5-11 165 lbs
Ben DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine QB 6-3 170 lbs
Ben Kuehnast Humboldt OT 6-6 230 lbs
Bennett Spronk Pella Christian WR 6-2 165 lbs
Blake Anderson Dowling Catholic DB 5-10 165 lbs
Blake Bellamy Winterset LB 6-1 175 lbs
Blake McAlister South Central Calhoun LB 5-11 165 lbs
Bowen Munger Starmont RB 5-11 155 lbs
Brad Bellis West Monona WR 6-0 160 lbs
Brady Leonard Madrid LB 6-0 160 lbs
Bradyn Smith Greene County LB 5-11 200 lbs
Branson Peters Mason City DB 5-10 155 lbs
Brayden Allan Sioux City North DB 5-7 135 lbs
Braydon Powers Denver RB 6-1 185 lbs
Brecken Freeberg Tri-Center DB 5-9 165 lbs
Brock Dengler Burlington QB 6-0 165 lbs
Brock Sell Glenwood K 6-2 170 lbs
Brody Deitering Ridge View RB 5-9 192 lbs
Brody Hoyt Iowa Valley DB 5-7 175 lbs
Bryant Williams Burlington RB 5-8 160 lbs
Bryar Blean Dubuque Hempstead DB 5-11 175 lbs
Bryce Aspergren North Polk QB 5-10 160 lbs
Cade Hughes Northeast WR 6-3 165 lbs
Cade Nelson Southeast Warren WR 5-8 150 lbs
Cade Sheedy Davenport North LB 5-11 185 lbs
Cade Tenold Don Bosco DB 6-0 170 lbs
Cade Ticknor CAM, Anita LB 6-1 190 lbs
Cade Walkingstick Akron-Westfield QB 6-0 180 lbs
Caeden DaSilva Nevada WR 6-3 176 lbs
Cal Heeren Hampton-Dumont-CAL QB 6-4 139 lbs
Callan Grant-Morris Sioux City North OT 6-6 295 lbs
Cam Guenther Linn-Mar S 6-0 160 lbs
Cameron Meislahn Bondurant-Farrar LB 6-2 200 lbs
Carlo Martinez-Hale Burlington LB 6-0 180 lbs
Carson Maeder Davis County QB 6-2 160 lbs
Carson Tenold Don Bosco LB 5-11 170 lbs
Carter Allen New London LB 5-11 180 lbs
Carter Davis Underwood LB 5-11 165 lbs
Carter Erickson Indianola LB 6-2 172 lbs
Carter Gallagher Columbus Catholic QB 6-0 165 lbs
Carter Gorder Mason City OT 6-4 275 lbs
Carter Thomas Mason City WR 6-0 145 lbs
Chase Crooks Charles City DT 6-0 255 lbs
Chase Patton Dowling Catholic DT 6-0 230 lbs
Chase Sassman MOC-Floyd Valley RB 5-7 141 lbs
Chet Buss North Butler DT 6-2 245 lbs
Clayton Muszynski Linn-Mar S 5-9 175 lbs
Colby Sieverding Bellevue WR 5-10 145 lbs
Cole Lehr Grundy Center RB 5-8 150 lbs
Cole Stenzel Sidney RB 5-9 200 lbs
Colin Kadolph Ankeny RB 5-10 170 lbs
Connor Frame Harlan WR 6-2 175 lbs
Connor Grinstead Highland QB 5-10 160 lbs
Cooper Spiess Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DB 6-1 170 lbs
Corey Phillips Ames TE 6-4 230 lbs
Cullen McShane MFL-Mar-Mac LB 6-1 190 lbs
Dallas Clark Twin Cedars QB 5-11 160 lbs
Dallas Westhoff Columbus Catholic LB 6-1 190 lbs
Dalten Van Pelt Van Meter RB 5-10 165 lbs
Damon Schmid Kingsley-Pierson RB 5-6 140 lbs
Damon Weber Kee QB 5-10 175 lbs
Darius Willis-Newell Iowa City Liberty LB 5-8 175 lbs
Darrell Matchem Earlham DB 5-7 130 lbs
Darren Richardson Iowa City High RB 5-11 208 lbs
David Soto Storm Lake QB 6-0 165 lbs
Dawson Forgy Winterset RB 5-11 180 lbs
Dawson Roberts Urbandale DB 5-10 175 lbs
Dayton Jacobsen Wayne DE 6-1 190 lbs
Denver Pauley AHSTW, Avoca DB 5-10 155 lbs
Diego Cortes Bettendorf LB 5-10 200 lbs
Dkhai Pope Cedar Rapids Jefferson DB 5-9 160 lbs
Dominic Wiseman Davenport, North DT 6-2 235 lbs
Drake Wemark New Hampton WR 6-2 180 lbs
Dylan Hoefer Woodbine DE 6-3 220 lbs
Easton Eledge Underwood OG 6-3 290 lbs
Easton Harms OABCIG WR 6-0 155 lbs
Eddie Burgess Montezuma QB 6-4 215 lbs
Eli Raridon West Des Moines Valley TE 6-6 215 lbs
Elijah Lee Carroll K 5-7 122 lbs
Emmanuel Soto Perry LB 5-7 230 lbs
Ethan Herbst Gehlen Catholic WR 5-9 140 lbs
Ethan Hooyer Sioux Center OG 6-2 260 lbs
Ethan Shever OABCIG LB 6-2 187 lbs
Ethan Thomas River Valley DB 5-9 155 lbs
Ethen Fishell Lewis Central RB 6-3 170 lbs
Gabe Burkle Prairie TE 6-7 230 lbs
Gabe Daniels Council Bluffs Lincoln LB 5-10 220 lbs
Gabe McGeough MFL-Mar-Mac DB 5-10 160 lbs
Gable Mitchell Iowa City High LB 5-8 154 lbs
Gage Freeman Clear Creek-Amana RB 5-11 180 lbs
Gaige Avants Davenport North LB 5-11 170 lbs
Garrett Kerber East Marshall RB 5-10 172 lbs
Garrett McLaren Atlantic QB 5-8 130 lbs
Garrett Waterhouse Starmont RB 5-9 175 lbs
Gavin Cornelison ACGC RB 5-9 175 lbs
Gavin Maguire Logan-Magnolia RB 5-8 150 lbs
Gavin McCall Davis County DB 5-8 160 lbs
Gavin Smith Audubon QB 5-10 150 lbs
Grahm Humpal Anamosa QB 5-7 160 lbs
Griffin Greiner Cardinal WR 5-10 145 lbs
Harrison Rosenberg Clear Creek-Amana WR 6-1 160 lbs
Hayden Huntley Waukee WR 5-11 163 lbs
Henry Dweth Urbandale DB 5-9 155 lbs
Hunter Crill Southwest Valley RB 6-2 190 lbs
Hunter Deyo Lewis Central DT 6-3 230 lbs
Hunter Keller West Central Valley LB 5-9 165 lbs
Ian Collins Charles City DB 6-0 165 lbs
Ian Gill Bishop Heelan P 6-0 195 lbs
Isaac Backer North Butler DB 5-8 150 lbs
Izaiah Truitt Sioux City North DE 6-0 215 lbs
Jabari Dobbs Cedar Rapids Washington DB 6-0 155 lbs
Jace Bedwell Interstate 35 WR 6-0 160 lbs
Jack Wattier Urbandale LB 6-1 170 lbs
Jackson Hull Wilton RB 6-1 205 lbs
Jacob Bloomquist North Polk RB 6-2 160 lbs
Jacob Brecht Benton WR 5-11 170 lbs
Jacob Imming Sergeant Bluff-Luton WR 6-2 190 lbs
Jacob Schroeder Sioux City East K 5-9 145 lbs
Jacob Waller Bellevue LB 5-11 165 lbs
Jagger Schmitt Clear Lake DB 5-11 155 lbs
Jahsiah Galvan West Liberty DB 5-11 150 lbs
Jai Jensen Clinton QB 6-2 170 lbs
Jake Erickson Fort Dodge LB 6-0 190 lbs
Jamari Newson Iowa City High DB 5-11 161 lbs
James Jennings Mason City QB 5-7 145 lbs
Jamien Moore Lisbon LB 5-11 175 lbs
Jamin Stuhr Webster City DB 6-2 180 lbs
Javier Arriaran Belmond-Klemme DB 5-11 145 lbs
Javin Evans Lamoni LB 6-0 170 lbs
Jaxon Dailey Southeast Polk QB 6-2 175 lbs
Jaxon Howe Sioux City West DB 5-8 180 lbs
Jayden Angle Boone DB 5-11 185 lbs
Jaylen Pettus Dowling Catholic DE 6-1 220 lbs
Jeron Senters Linn-Mar DB 5-10 160 lbs
JJ Johanns Council Bluffs Jefferson RB 5-5 150 lbs
Joe Kauffman CAM, Anita DB 5-11 160 lbs
Joey Anderson Underwood RB 5-9 177 lbs
Joey Bouska Iowa City High DB 5-8 148 lbs
Joey Moser Harlan WR 5-5 140 lbs
John Argo Davenport Assumption LB 5-10 180 lbs
John Klosterman Iowa City High LB 5-10 184 lbs
Jon Presswood Fort Dodge RB 5-10 190 lbs
Joseph Fah Harlan DB 6-1 170 lbs
Josh Jenkins Des Moines Lincoln RB 6-0 160 lbs
Josh Shank Des Moines Christian LB 6-0 188 lbs
Justice Jones Mid-Prairie LB 5-9 160 lbs
Kade Nowlin Lamoni RB 5-10 155 lbs
Kaden Hall English Valleys DB 6-0 145 lbs
Kael Kolarik Indianola RB 6-0 183 lbs
Kale Krogh Ballard OT 6-5 235 lbs
Karter Petzenhauser Spencer DB 6-1 170 lbs
Keaton Graves Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn RB 5-8 210 lbs
Keaton Kelly East Buchanan DB 5-10 160 lbs
Ke'Shawn Canady Sioux City East LB 6-0 178 lbs
Kjuan Owens Waterloo East RB 6-0 228 lbs
Kolson Kruse Southeast Valley WR 5-11 155 lbs
Kolton Lyman Rockford WR 6-1 180 lbs
Korbin Barck Van Meter LB 5-9 155 lbs
Kyle Nichols Northwood-Kensett DE 6-2 210 lbs
Landon Becker Cardinal WR 6-0 145 lbs
Lane Spieker CAM, Anita RB 5-7 155 lbs
Larnell Velaquez Meskwaki Settlement WR 5-6 130 lbs
Lathe Muench Southeast Valley RB 5-11 170 lbs
Lawrence Wallace Benton RB 5-9 175 lbs
Lawson Losee Riceville LB 5-10 160 lbs
Leo Dodd Janesville QB 5-8 130 lbs
Lincoln Snitker Waukon LB 5-10 190 lbs
Logan Cassady Interstate 35 RB 6-1 163 lbs
Logan Green Clarinda DT 6-3 260 lbs
Logan Knaack Grundy Center QB 5-11 165 lbs
Logan Pfeffer Hampton-Dumont-CAL LB 5-11 142 lbs
Logan Roberts Stanton LB 5-10 140 lbs
Lucas Kroll Washington LB 6-0 170 lbs
Lucas Ray ADM WR 5-10 155 lbs
Luke Gaffney Linn-Mar DE 6-3 220 lbs
Luke Kehrli West Delaware OG 6-2 280 lbs
Luke Longval Sioux City East QB 6-1 175 lbs
Luke Menster Springville WR 5-10 128 lbs
Maddux Jones Cardinal WR 6-1 160 lbs
Marcus Beatty Independence RB 5-10 185 lbs
Mario Hoefer Charles City LB 5-10 150 lbs
Mason Applegate Iowa City West DE 5-11 175 lbs
Mason Lane New Hampton QB 6-1 160 lbs
Mason Ormsby Wilton QB 5-8 140 lbs
Mathew Francis West Hancock LB 6-2 185 lbs
Matthew Benedict Sidney QB 5-10 125 lbs
Matthew Boothe Central Decatur QB 5-10 160 lbs
Max Pelham Ankeny K 5-11 150 lbs
Max Vandever Earlham DB 5-11 175 lbs
Mike Delzell Camanche LB 6-0 185 lbs
Mitchell Kerkhoff IKM-Manning LB 5-9 160 lbs
Morgan Cotten Shenandoah RB 5-10 185 lbs
Moses Each Prairie DE 6-2 230 lbs
Nate Hummel Davenport Central LB 5-10 200 lbs
Nathan Havel Osage WR 6-2 156 lbs
Nathan Russell Nodaway Valley QB 5-10 150 lbs
Noah O'Malley Osage LB 5-10 170 lbs
Noah Storts Johnston QB 6-3 205 lbs
Nolan Clayberg Pella RB 6-0 170 lbs
Nolan Ramsey IKM-Manning QB 5-11 161 lbs
Pat Hennessy Waukon LB 6-1 175 lbs
Peyton Schmitz Sumner-Fredericksburg LB 6-0 170 lbs
Porter Smith Bondurant-Farrar RB 5-11 178 lbs
Preston Pope West Marshall RB 5-10 195 lbs
Pry'Shayn Mosley Fort Dodge LB 5-10 200 lbs
Quentin Bradley Council Bluffs Lincoln DE 5-11 195 lbs
Raydden Grobe AHSTW WR 6-2 165 lbs
Reese Moore Forest City LB 5-10 175 lbs
Riley Martin Cedar Rapids Washington LB 6-0 170 lbs
Roberto Calles Eagle Grove RB 5-9 155 lbs
Romen Young Cedar Rapids Washington LB 5-10 180 lbs
Rory Heer Baxter RB 5-10 165 lbs
Ryan Crandall Ankeny LB 6-1 180 lbs
Ryan Livermore Gehlen Catholic QB 5-9 175 lbs
Ryan Schiltz Estherville Lincoln Central QB 5-9 150 lbs
Ryley Barnett Cedar Falls LB 5-10 185 lbs
Sage Holmes Linn-Mar DB 5-10 175 lbs
Sal Capaldo North Polk WR 5-10 145 lbs
Sam Terpstra North Mahaska QB 5-11 185 lbs
Shaylon Brady Saydel LB 6-1 165 lbs
Spruceton Buddenhagen Clarke OT 6-6 270 lbs
Tade Parsons Wapello QB 5-8 135 lbs
Taejon Jones Sioux City, East RB 5-11 165 lbs
Tamden Webb-Tate Ankeny LB 6-1 200 lbs
Tamin Lipsey Ames WR 6-2 180 lbs
Tanner Te Slaa Boyden Hull/Rock Valley QB 6-4 165 lbs
Tate Bianchi Manson-NW Webster WR 5-7 160 lbs
Tate Sander Belmond-Klemme DB 5-11 176 lbs
Taylor Worple Mason City DE 6-4 188 lbs
Titus Christiansen Southeast Polk RB 5-10 175 lbs
Tommy Williams Dubuque Senior LB 6-0 170 lbs
Tony Westmoreland Cedar Rapids Washington LB 5-11 185 lbs
Trent Brown Des Moines East RB 5-9 155 lbs
Trenton Pitlik Mount Vernon RB 5-10 165 lbs
Trevan Reiter Denver DB 6-0 145 lbs
Trey Campbell Cedar Falls WR 6-4 170 lbs
Trey Jungers Newell-Fonda S 5-9 140 lbs
Tyler Manske Algona QB 6-1 175 lbs
Tynan Numkena Bettendorf WR 6-2 190 lbs
Walker Whalen Indianola LB 6-2 192 lbs
Waylen Butler South Hardin DB 5-8 165 lbs
Weston Kahler Collins-Maxwell WR 5-8 165 lbs
Will Cornwell Ankeny DB 5-9 160 lbs
Will McLaughlin Harlan LB 6-4 215 lbs
Will Pitstick Newell-Fonda RB 5-7 141 lbs
Will Ragaller Ar-We-Va DB 5-8 155 lbs
William Schultz Oskaloosa QB 5-8 160 lbs
Wyatt Voelker West Delaware LB 6-0 197 lbs
Xavier Nwankpa Southeast Polk DB 6-2 180 lbs
