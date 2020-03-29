Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps includes 265 of our top 275 players now! This list is in alphabetical order.



CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Aaden Schwiesow West Sioux WR 6-0 155 lbs

Aaron Graves Southeast Valley DE 6-5 240 lbs

Adam Ayase Nodaway Valley LB 5-10 165 lbs

Adam Hackett East Buchanan WR 5-10 170 lbs

Aiden Anderson PCM RB 6-1 150 lbs

Aiden Udell Regina Catholic DB 5-8 180 lbs

Aiden Zook Hudson LB 5-10 175 lbs

AJ Ambundo Maquoketa Valley WR 5-10 155 lbs

Amos Rasmussen IKM-Manning RB 5-7 160 lbs

Andrew Grover Colo-Nesco DB 5-7 155 lbs

Archer Ogbourne Carlisle DB 5-8 140 lbs

Austin Hilmer North Linn WR 5-10 150 lbs

Austin Jensen Remsen St. Mary's WR 6-3 185 lbs

Austin Kremkoski Riverside QB 6-1 165 lbs

Austin Schubert Council Bluffs Jefferson QB 6-1 180 lbs

Beau Flander English Valleys RB 5-11 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Beau York HLV 5-11 165 lbs

Ben DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine QB 6-3 170 lbs

Ben Kuehnast Humboldt OT 6-6 230 lbs

Bennett Spronk Pella Christian WR 6-2 165 lbs

Blake Anderson Dowling Catholic DB 5-10 165 lbs

Blake Bellamy Winterset LB 6-1 175 lbs

Blake McAlister South Central Calhoun LB 5-11 165 lbs

Bowen Munger Starmont RB 5-11 155 lbs

Brad Bellis West Monona WR 6-0 160 lbs

Brady Leonard Madrid LB 6-0 160 lbs

Bradyn Smith Greene County LB 5-11 200 lbs

Branson Peters Mason City DB 5-10 155 lbs

Brayden Allan Sioux City North DB 5-7 135 lbs

Braydon Powers Denver RB 6-1 185 lbs

Brecken Freeberg Tri-Center DB 5-9 165 lbs

Brock Dengler Burlington QB 6-0 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Brock Sell Glenwood K 6-2 170 lbs

Brody Deitering Ridge View RB 5-9 192 lbs

Brody Hoyt Iowa Valley DB 5-7 175 lbs

Bryant Williams Burlington RB 5-8 160 lbs

Bryar Blean Dubuque Hempstead DB 5-11 175 lbs

Bryce Aspergren North Polk QB 5-10 160 lbs

Cade Hughes Northeast WR 6-3 165 lbs

Cade Nelson Southeast Warren WR 5-8 150 lbs

Cade Sheedy Davenport North LB 5-11 185 lbs

Cade Tenold Don Bosco DB 6-0 170 lbs

Cade Ticknor CAM, Anita LB 6-1 190 lbs

Cade Walkingstick Akron-Westfield QB 6-0 180 lbs

Caeden DaSilva Nevada WR 6-3 176 lbs

Cal Heeren Hampton-Dumont-CAL QB 6-4 139 lbs

Callan Grant-Morris Sioux City North OT 6-6 295 lbs

Cam Guenther Linn-Mar S 6-0 160 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Cameron Meislahn Bondurant-Farrar LB 6-2 200 lbs

Carlo Martinez-Hale Burlington LB 6-0 180 lbs

Carson Maeder Davis County QB 6-2 160 lbs

Carson Tenold Don Bosco LB 5-11 170 lbs

Carter Allen New London LB 5-11 180 lbs

Carter Davis Underwood LB 5-11 165 lbs

Carter Erickson Indianola LB 6-2 172 lbs

Carter Gallagher Columbus Catholic QB 6-0 165 lbs

Carter Gorder Mason City OT 6-4 275 lbs

Carter Thomas Mason City WR 6-0 145 lbs

Chase Crooks Charles City DT 6-0 255 lbs

Chase Patton Dowling Catholic DT 6-0 230 lbs

Chase Sassman MOC-Floyd Valley RB 5-7 141 lbs

Chet Buss North Butler DT 6-2 245 lbs

Clayton Muszynski Linn-Mar S 5-9 175 lbs

Colby Sieverding Bellevue WR 5-10 145 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Cole Lehr Grundy Center RB 5-8 150 lbs

Cole Stenzel Sidney RB 5-9 200 lbs

Colin Kadolph Ankeny RB 5-10 170 lbs

Connor Frame Harlan WR 6-2 175 lbs

Connor Grinstead Highland QB 5-10 160 lbs

Cooper Spiess Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DB 6-1 170 lbs

Corey Phillips Ames TE 6-4 230 lbs

Cullen McShane MFL-Mar-Mac LB 6-1 190 lbs

Dallas Clark Twin Cedars QB 5-11 160 lbs

Dallas Westhoff Columbus Catholic LB 6-1 190 lbs

Dalten Van Pelt Van Meter RB 5-10 165 lbs

Damon Schmid Kingsley-Pierson RB 5-6 140 lbs

Damon Weber Kee QB 5-10 175 lbs

Darius Willis-Newell Iowa City Liberty LB 5-8 175 lbs

Darrell Matchem Earlham DB 5-7 130 lbs

Darren Richardson Iowa City High RB 5-11 208 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

David Soto Storm Lake QB 6-0 165 lbs

Dawson Forgy Winterset RB 5-11 180 lbs

Dawson Roberts Urbandale DB 5-10 175 lbs

Dayton Jacobsen Wayne DE 6-1 190 lbs

Denver Pauley AHSTW, Avoca DB 5-10 155 lbs

Diego Cortes Bettendorf LB 5-10 200 lbs

Dkhai Pope Cedar Rapids Jefferson DB 5-9 160 lbs

Dominic Wiseman Davenport, North DT 6-2 235 lbs

Drake Wemark New Hampton WR 6-2 180 lbs

Dylan Hoefer Woodbine DE 6-3 220 lbs

Easton Eledge Underwood OG 6-3 290 lbs

Easton Harms OABCIG WR 6-0 155 lbs

Eddie Burgess Montezuma QB 6-4 215 lbs

Eli Raridon West Des Moines Valley TE 6-6 215 lbs

Elijah Lee Carroll K 5-7 122 lbs

Emmanuel Soto Perry LB 5-7 230 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Ethan Herbst Gehlen Catholic WR 5-9 140 lbs

Ethan Hooyer Sioux Center OG 6-2 260 lbs

Ethan Shever OABCIG LB 6-2 187 lbs

Ethan Thomas River Valley DB 5-9 155 lbs

Ethen Fishell Lewis Central RB 6-3 170 lbs

Gabe Burkle Prairie TE 6-7 230 lbs

Gabe Daniels Council Bluffs Lincoln LB 5-10 220 lbs

Gabe McGeough MFL-Mar-Mac DB 5-10 160 lbs

Gable Mitchell Iowa City High LB 5-8 154 lbs

Gage Freeman Clear Creek-Amana RB 5-11 180 lbs

Gaige Avants Davenport North LB 5-11 170 lbs

Garrett Kerber East Marshall RB 5-10 172 lbs

Garrett McLaren Atlantic QB 5-8 130 lbs

Garrett Waterhouse Starmont RB 5-9 175 lbs

Gavin Cornelison ACGC RB 5-9 175 lbs

Gavin Maguire Logan-Magnolia RB 5-8 150 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Gavin McCall Davis County DB 5-8 160 lbs

Gavin Smith Audubon QB 5-10 150 lbs

Grahm Humpal Anamosa QB 5-7 160 lbs

Griffin Greiner Cardinal WR 5-10 145 lbs

Harrison Rosenberg Clear Creek-Amana WR 6-1 160 lbs

Hayden Huntley Waukee WR 5-11 163 lbs

Henry Dweth Urbandale DB 5-9 155 lbs

Hunter Crill Southwest Valley RB 6-2 190 lbs

Hunter Deyo Lewis Central DT 6-3 230 lbs

Hunter Keller West Central Valley LB 5-9 165 lbs

Ian Collins Charles City DB 6-0 165 lbs

Ian Gill Bishop Heelan P 6-0 195 lbs

Isaac Backer North Butler DB 5-8 150 lbs

Izaiah Truitt Sioux City North DE 6-0 215 lbs

Jabari Dobbs Cedar Rapids Washington DB 6-0 155 lbs

Jace Bedwell Interstate 35 WR 6-0 160 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Jack Wattier Urbandale LB 6-1 170 lbs

Jackson Hull Wilton RB 6-1 205 lbs

Jacob Bloomquist North Polk RB 6-2 160 lbs

Jacob Brecht Benton WR 5-11 170 lbs

Jacob Imming Sergeant Bluff-Luton WR 6-2 190 lbs

Jacob Schroeder Sioux City East K 5-9 145 lbs

Jacob Waller Bellevue LB 5-11 165 lbs

Jagger Schmitt Clear Lake DB 5-11 155 lbs

Jahsiah Galvan West Liberty DB 5-11 150 lbs

Jai Jensen Clinton QB 6-2 170 lbs

Jake Erickson Fort Dodge LB 6-0 190 lbs

Jamari Newson Iowa City High DB 5-11 161 lbs

James Jennings Mason City QB 5-7 145 lbs

Jamien Moore Lisbon LB 5-11 175 lbs

Jamin Stuhr Webster City DB 6-2 180 lbs

Javier Arriaran Belmond-Klemme DB 5-11 145 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Javin Evans Lamoni LB 6-0 170 lbs

Jaxon Dailey Southeast Polk QB 6-2 175 lbs

Jaxon Howe Sioux City West DB 5-8 180 lbs

Jayden Angle Boone DB 5-11 185 lbs

Jaylen Pettus Dowling Catholic DE 6-1 220 lbs

Jeron Senters Linn-Mar DB 5-10 160 lbs

JJ Johanns Council Bluffs Jefferson RB 5-5 150 lbs

Joe Kauffman CAM, Anita DB 5-11 160 lbs

Joey Anderson Underwood RB 5-9 177 lbs

Joey Bouska Iowa City High DB 5-8 148 lbs

Joey Moser Harlan WR 5-5 140 lbs

John Argo Davenport Assumption LB 5-10 180 lbs

John Klosterman Iowa City High LB 5-10 184 lbs

Jon Presswood Fort Dodge RB 5-10 190 lbs

Joseph Fah Harlan DB 6-1 170 lbs

Josh Jenkins Des Moines Lincoln RB 6-0 160 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Josh Shank Des Moines Christian LB 6-0 188 lbs

Justice Jones Mid-Prairie LB 5-9 160 lbs

Kade Nowlin Lamoni RB 5-10 155 lbs

Kaden Hall English Valleys DB 6-0 145 lbs

Kael Kolarik Indianola RB 6-0 183 lbs

Kale Krogh Ballard OT 6-5 235 lbs

Karter Petzenhauser Spencer DB 6-1 170 lbs

Keaton Graves Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn RB 5-8 210 lbs

Keaton Kelly East Buchanan DB 5-10 160 lbs

Ke'Shawn Canady Sioux City East LB 6-0 178 lbs

Kjuan Owens Waterloo East RB 6-0 228 lbs

Kolson Kruse Southeast Valley WR 5-11 155 lbs

Kolton Lyman Rockford WR 6-1 180 lbs

Korbin Barck Van Meter LB 5-9 155 lbs

Kyle Nichols Northwood-Kensett DE 6-2 210 lbs

Landon Becker Cardinal WR 6-0 145 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Lane Spieker CAM, Anita RB 5-7 155 lbs

Larnell Velaquez Meskwaki Settlement WR 5-6 130 lbs

Lathe Muench Southeast Valley RB 5-11 170 lbs

Lawrence Wallace Benton RB 5-9 175 lbs

Lawson Losee Riceville LB 5-10 160 lbs

Leo Dodd Janesville QB 5-8 130 lbs

Lincoln Snitker Waukon LB 5-10 190 lbs

Logan Cassady Interstate 35 RB 6-1 163 lbs

Logan Green Clarinda DT 6-3 260 lbs

Logan Knaack Grundy Center QB 5-11 165 lbs

Logan Pfeffer Hampton-Dumont-CAL LB 5-11 142 lbs

Logan Roberts Stanton LB 5-10 140 lbs

Lucas Kroll Washington LB 6-0 170 lbs

Lucas Ray ADM WR 5-10 155 lbs

Luke Gaffney Linn-Mar DE 6-3 220 lbs

Luke Kehrli West Delaware OG 6-2 280 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Luke Longval Sioux City East QB 6-1 175 lbs

Luke Menster Springville WR 5-10 128 lbs

Maddux Jones Cardinal WR 6-1 160 lbs

Marcus Beatty Independence RB 5-10 185 lbs

Mario Hoefer Charles City LB 5-10 150 lbs

Mason Applegate Iowa City West DE 5-11 175 lbs

Mason Lane New Hampton QB 6-1 160 lbs

Mason Ormsby Wilton QB 5-8 140 lbs

Mathew Francis West Hancock LB 6-2 185 lbs

Matthew Benedict Sidney QB 5-10 125 lbs

Matthew Boothe Central Decatur QB 5-10 160 lbs

Max Pelham Ankeny K 5-11 150 lbs

Max Vandever Earlham DB 5-11 175 lbs

Mike Delzell Camanche LB 6-0 185 lbs

Mitchell Kerkhoff IKM-Manning LB 5-9 160 lbs

Morgan Cotten Shenandoah RB 5-10 185 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Moses Each Prairie DE 6-2 230 lbs

Nate Hummel Davenport Central LB 5-10 200 lbs

Nathan Havel Osage WR 6-2 156 lbs

Nathan Russell Nodaway Valley QB 5-10 150 lbs

Noah O'Malley Osage LB 5-10 170 lbs

Noah Storts Johnston QB 6-3 205 lbs

Nolan Clayberg Pella RB 6-0 170 lbs

Nolan Ramsey IKM-Manning QB 5-11 161 lbs

Pat Hennessy Waukon LB 6-1 175 lbs

Peyton Schmitz Sumner-Fredericksburg LB 6-0 170 lbs

Porter Smith Bondurant-Farrar RB 5-11 178 lbs

Preston Pope West Marshall RB 5-10 195 lbs

Pry'Shayn Mosley Fort Dodge LB 5-10 200 lbs

Quentin Bradley Council Bluffs Lincoln DE 5-11 195 lbs

Raydden Grobe AHSTW WR 6-2 165 lbs

Reese Moore Forest City LB 5-10 175 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Riley Martin Cedar Rapids Washington LB 6-0 170 lbs

Roberto Calles Eagle Grove RB 5-9 155 lbs

Romen Young Cedar Rapids Washington LB 5-10 180 lbs

Rory Heer Baxter RB 5-10 165 lbs

Ryan Crandall Ankeny LB 6-1 180 lbs

Ryan Livermore Gehlen Catholic QB 5-9 175 lbs

Ryan Schiltz Estherville Lincoln Central QB 5-9 150 lbs

Ryley Barnett Cedar Falls LB 5-10 185 lbs

Sage Holmes Linn-Mar DB 5-10 175 lbs

Sal Capaldo North Polk WR 5-10 145 lbs

Sam Terpstra North Mahaska QB 5-11 185 lbs

Shaylon Brady Saydel LB 6-1 165 lbs

Spruceton Buddenhagen Clarke OT 6-6 270 lbs

Tade Parsons Wapello QB 5-8 135 lbs

Taejon Jones Sioux City, East RB 5-11 165 lbs

Tamden Webb-Tate Ankeny LB 6-1 200 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!

Tamin Lipsey Ames WR 6-2 180 lbs

Tanner Te Slaa Boyden Hull/Rock Valley QB 6-4 165 lbs

Tate Bianchi Manson-NW Webster WR 5-7 160 lbs

Tate Sander Belmond-Klemme DB 5-11 176 lbs

Taylor Worple Mason City DE 6-4 188 lbs

Titus Christiansen Southeast Polk RB 5-10 175 lbs

Tommy Williams Dubuque Senior LB 6-0 170 lbs

Tony Westmoreland Cedar Rapids Washington LB 5-11 185 lbs

Trent Brown Des Moines East RB 5-9 155 lbs

Trenton Pitlik Mount Vernon RB 5-10 165 lbs

Trevan Reiter Denver DB 6-0 145 lbs

Trey Campbell Cedar Falls WR 6-4 170 lbs

Trey Jungers Newell-Fonda S 5-9 140 lbs

Tyler Manske Algona QB 6-1 175 lbs

Tynan Numkena Bettendorf WR 6-2 190 lbs

Walker Whalen Indianola LB 6-2 192 lbs

Waylen Butler South Hardin DB 5-8 165 lbs

Weston Kahler Collins-Maxwell WR 5-8 165 lbs

Will Cornwell Ankeny DB 5-9 160 lbs

Will McLaughlin Harlan LB 6-4 215 lbs

Will Pitstick Newell-Fonda RB 5-7 141 lbs

Will Ragaller Ar-We-Va DB 5-8 155 lbs

William Schultz Oskaloosa QB 5-8 160 lbs

Wyatt Voelker West Delaware LB 6-0 197 lbs

Xavier Nwankpa Southeast Polk DB 6-2 180 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!