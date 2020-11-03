IowaPreps - Class A, District 2 Players of the Year

Iowa Preps names our players of the year in this district at this point of the season now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
1A District MVPs
1A, District 1
1A, District 2
1A, District 3
1A, District 4
1A, District 5 - 11/3
1A, District 6 - 11/4
1A, District 7 - 11/5
1A, District 8 - 11/6
1A, District 9 - 11/7
A District MVPs
A, District 1 - 11/2
A, District 2 - 11/3
A, District 3 - 11/4
A, District 4 - 11/5
A, District 5 - 11/6
A, District 6 - 11/7
A, District 7 - 11/8
A, District 8 - 11/8
2A District MVPs
2A, District 1
2A, District 2
2A, District 3
2A, District 4
2A, District 5
2A, District 6
2A, District 7
2A, District 8
2A, District 9
Top Players by Position (2024)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Offensive Linemen
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Kickers
Punters
Database
3A District MVPs
3A, District 1
3A, District 2
3A, District 3
3A, District 4
3A, District 5
3A, District 6
3A, District 7
3A, District 8
3A, District 9
4A District MVPs
4A, District 1
4A, District 2
4A, District 3
4A, District 4
4A, District 5
4A, District 6
4A, District 7
Early 2022 Preseason Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Class A
8-Man
Top Players by Position (2023)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Offensive Linemen
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Kickers
Punters
Database
Top Players by Position (2022)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Fullbacks
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Guards
Offensive Tackles
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database
In-Season Coverage
2024 Stock Risers
2023 Stock Risers
2022 Stock Risers
2021 Stock Risers
New Names 2023 Offense
New Names 2023 Defense
New Names 2024 Offense
New Names 2024 Defense
New Names 2021 Offense
New Names 2021 Defense
New Names 2022 Offense
New Names 2022 Defense
Early 2021 Preseason Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Class A
8-Man
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Top Players by Position (2021)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Fullbacks
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Guards
Offensive Tackles
Punters
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Database
2020 Preseason Football Teams
A First Team Offense
A First Team Defense
8-Man First Team Offense
8-Man First Team Defense
Elite First Team Offense
Elite First Team Defense
Junior First Team Offense
Junior First Team Defense
Sophomore First Team Offense
Sophomore First Team Defense
2A First Team Offense
2A First Team Defense
1A First Team Offense
1A First Team Defense
A Second Team Offense
A Second Team Defense
8-Man Second Team Offense
8-Man Second Team Defense
4A First Team Offense
4A First Team Defense
3A First Team Offense
3A First Team Defense
2A Second Team Offense
2A Second Team Defense
1A Second Team Offense
1A Second Team Defense
Junior Second Team Offense
Junior Second Team Defense
Elite Second Team Offense
Elite Second Team Defense
Elite Third Team Offense
Elite Third Team Defense
Elite Fourth Team Offense
Elite Fourth Team Defense
3A Second Team Offense
3A Second Team Defense
Soph Second Team Offense
Soph Second Team Defense
Sophomore Third Team Offense
Sophomore Third Team Defense
4A Second Team Offense
4A Second Team Defense
Elite Fifth Team Offense
Elite Fifth Team Defense
Junior Third Team Offense
Junior Third Team Defense
Junior Fourth Team Offense
Junior Fourth Team Defense
A Third Team Offense
A Third Team Defense
8-Man Third Team Offense
8-Man Third Team Defense
2A Third Team Offense
2A Third Team Defense
1A Third Team Offense
1A Third Team Defense
3A Third Team Offense
3A Third Team Defense
4A Third Team Offense
4A Third Team Defense
District Previews
A District 9
A District 10
8-Man District 7
8-Man District 8
A District 8
8-Man District 6
2A District 9
1A District 9
2A District 8
1A District 8
4A District 7
3A District 9
4A District 6
3A District 8
2A District 7
1A District 7
A District 7
8-Man District 5
4A District 5
3A District 7
4A District 4
3A District 6
2A District 6
1A District 6
2A District 5
1A District 5
A District 6
8-Man District 4
3A District 5
1A District 4
A District 4
A District 5
A District 3
3A District 4
8-Man District 3
2A District 4
4A District 3
3A District 3
2A District 3
1A District 3
2A District 2
1A District 2
A District 2
8-Man District 2
4A Group 2
3A District 2
A District 1
8-Man District 1
4A Group 1
3A District 1
2A District 1
1A District 1
2020 Preseason Football Nominees
4A Linebacker of the Year Nominees
3A Linebacker of the Year Nominees
2A Linebacker of the Year Nominees
1A Linebacker of the Year Nominees
A Linebacker of the Year Nominees
8-Man Linebacker of the Year Nominees
8-Man Wide Receivers of the Year Nominees
4A Defensive Linemen of the Year Nominees
3A Defensive Linemen of the Year Nominees
2A Defensive Linemen of the Year Nominees
1A Defensive Linemen of the Year Nominees
A Defensive Linemen of the Year Nominees
8-Man Defensive Linemen of the Year Nominees
2A Running Back of the Year Nominees
1A Running Back of the Year Nominees
A Running Back of the Year Nominees
8-Man Running Back of the Year Nominees
4A Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
3A Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
2A Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
1A Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
A Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
4A Quarterback of the Year Nominees
3A Quarterback of the Year Nominees
2A Quarterback of the Year Nominees
1A Quarterback of the Year Nominees
A Quarterback of the Year Nominees
8-Man Quarterback of the Year Nominees
4A Running Back of the Year Nominees
3A Running Back of the Year Nominees
Football Player Rankings
Top 300 Players in 2021
Top 275 Players in 2022
Top 175 Players in 2023
Top 10 Candidates in 2023
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Top Returning 8-Man Football Players
District 1, Defense
District 2, Defense
District 3, Defense
District 4, Defense
District 5, Defense
District 6, Defense
District 7, Defense
District 8, Defense
District 1, Offense
District 2, Offense
District 3, Offense
District 4, Offense
District 5, Offense
District 6, Offense
District 7, Offense
District 8, Offense
Top Returning A Football Players
District 1, Defense
District 2, Defense
District 3, Defense
District 4, Defense
District 5, Defense
District 6, Defense
District 7, Defense
District 8, Defense
District 9, Defense
District 10, Defense
District 1, Offense
District 2, Offense
District 3, Offense
District 4, Offense
District 5, Offense
District 6, Offense
District 7, Offense
District 8, Offense
District 9, Offense
District 10, Offense
Top Returning 1A Football Players
District 1, Defense
District 2, Defense
District 3, Defense
District 4, Defense
District 5, Defense
District 6, Defense
District 7, Defense
District 8, Defense
District 9, Defense
District 1, Offense
District 2, Offense
District 3, Offense
District 4, Offense
District 5, Offense
District 6, Offense
District 7, Offense
District 8, Offense
District 9, Offense
Top Returning 2A Football Players
District 1, Defense
District 2, Defense
District 3, Defense
District 4, Defense
District 5, Defense
District 6, Defense
District 7, Defense
District 8, Defense
District 9, Defense
District 1, Offense
District 2, Offense
District 3, Offense
District 4, Offense
District 5, Offense
District 6, Offense
District 7, Offense
District 8, Offense
District 9, Offense
Top Returning 3A Football Players
District 1, Defense
District 2, Defense
District 3, Defense
District 4, Defense
District 5, Defense
District 6, Defense
District 7, Defense
District 8, Defense
District 9, Defense
District 1, Offense
District 2, Offense
District 3, Offense
District 4, Offense
District 5, Offense
District 6, Offense
District 7, Offense
District 8, Offense
District 9, Offense
Top Returning 4A Football Players
District 1, Defense
District 2, Defense
District 3, Defense
District 4, Defense
District 5, Defense
District 6, Defense
District 7, Defense
District 1, Offense
District 2, Offense
District 3, Offense
District 4, Offense
District 5, Offense
District 6, Offense
District 7, Offense
Most Recruited Players in '21
Players 1-5
Players 6-10
Players 11-15
Players 16-20
Players 21-25
Players 26-30
Postseason All State Teams
Junior, First Team Offense
Junior, First Team Defense
Freshmen, First Team Offense
Freshmen, First Team Defense
Sophomore, First Team Defense
Freshmen, Second Team Offense
Elite, First Team Defense
Junior, Second Team Defense
Sophomore, First Team Defense
Freshmen, Second Team Defense
Elite, First Team Offense
Junior, Second Team Offense
Sophomore, Second Team Offense
Sophomore, Second Team Defense
Freshmen, Third Team Offense
Freshmen, Third Team Defense
Sophomore, Third Team Offense
Sophomore, Third Team Defense
Elite, Second Team Defense
Sophomore, Fourth Team Offense
Sophomore, Fourth Team Defense
Junior, Second Team Offense
Elite, Second Team Offense
Junior, Second Team Defense
Junior, Third Team Offense
Junior, Third Team Defense
Elite, Third Team Offense
Elite, Third Team Defense
Elite, Fourth Team Offense
Elite, Fourth Team Defense
Postseason Honors
Junior Kicker of the Year
Junior Punter of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Kicker of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Punter of the Year
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Kicker of the Year
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Punter of the Year
Linebacker of the Year
Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Linebacker of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Player of the Year
Senior of the Year
Junior of the Year
Sophomore of the Year
Freshman of the Year
Quarterback of the Year
Running Back of the Year
Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
2019 Final Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Class A
8-Man
2019 8-Man District MVPs
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 5
District 6
District 7
District 8
Top Players by Position (2020)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Offensive Guards
Offensive Tackles
Tight Ends
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database
2019 A District MVPs
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 5
District 6
District 7
District 8
District 9
District 10
2019 1A District MVPs
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 5
District 6
District 7
District 8
District 9
2019 2A District MVPs
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 5
District 6
District 7
District 8
District 9
2019 3A District MVPs
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 5
District 6
District 7
District 8
District 9
2019 4A District MVPs
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 5
District 6
District 7
Top Players by Position (2023
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Kickers
Punters
Database
Super Early 2021 Preseason Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Class A
8-Man
New Names to Watch
New 2023 Names Offense
New 2023 Names Defense
New 2022 Names Offense
New 2022 Names Defense
New 2021 Names Offense
New 2021 Names Defense
New 2020 Names Offense
New 2020 Names Defense
Top 10 Candidates in 2022
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5