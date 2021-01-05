Who are Iowa's most recruited high school football players throughout all six classes in the Class of 2021? Find out now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 26-30 - 2/18



Rankings 21-25 - 2/19

Rankings 16-20 - 2/20

Rankings 11-15 - 2/21

Rankings 6-10 - 2/22

Rankings 1-5 - 2/23

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

-------------------