IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 300 High School Football Players in 2021

Iowa Preps takes a free look at 290 of our top 300 high school football players in the Class of 2021 now!



Aaron Downs Pella WR 5-11 185 lbs

Aaron Smith Waukee DB 5-11 170 lbs

Abraham Dirkx Carroll DB 5-8 150 lbs

Adam Mcilrath Roland-Story LB 6-3 170 lbs

Aidan Dunne Dubuque, Hempstead QB 6-0 185 lbs

Aidan Moore Johnston LB 6-1 185 lbs

Aidan Nelson West Central, Maynard WR 5-11 150 lbs

Alec Wick Iowa City Regina WR 6-2 180 lbs

Alex DeRoos Alta-Aurelia LB 6-1 190 lbs

Alex Godfredson Boyden Hull/Rock Valley WR 6-2 190 lbs

Alexander Linquist Waukee RB 6-0 195 lbs

Andrew Lentsch Dowling Catholic TE 6-4 215 lbs

Ashton Cook Iowa City Regina QB 6-4 185 lbs

Avery Rocksvold Waukon DB 5-8 155 lbs

Beau Butler South Hardin WR 6-2 185 lbs

Ben Dunlap Emmetsburg DE 6-3 190 lbs

Ben Pederson Mason City OT 6-5 285 lbs

Blake Chance Albia QB 6-3 165 lbs

Blake Sadr Treynor DT 6-2 240 lbs

Blake Stewart Albia WR 6-4 210 lbs

Blake Willey Dallas Center-Grimes LB 6-0 210 lbs

Braden Miller Bondurant-Farrar LB 5-11 185 lbs

Brady Behrend Waukon WR 5-10 165 lbs

Brady Clark Centerville OG 6-3 245 lbs

Brady Ketchum Mount Vernon QB 5-9 165 lbs

Brance Baker Creston WR 6-0 165 lbs

Brandon Leber Forest City WR 6-1 165 lbs

Brayden Cleeton Monticello DT 6-3 240 lbs

Brayden Evertson West Marshall WR 5-10 185 lbs

Brecken Manus Ankeny LB 6-0 195 lbs

Brendan Bates Marshalltown QB 6-1 215 lbs

Brennan Holder South Central Calhoun DB 5-11 170 lbs

Brennan Sweeney Waukon DE 6-2 200 lbs

Brent Scott Spirit Lake QB 6-0 175 lbs

Brevin Wilson Mount Pleasant S 6-3 160 lbs

Bricen White Linn-Mar RB 5-10 180 lbs

Brigham Daniel Glidden-Ralston DB 5-10 150 lbs

Brody Brecht Ankeny WR 6-4 190 lbs

Brody Grawe Center Point-Urbana LB 6-2 180 lbs

Brody Sohn Harris-Lake Park QB 5-10 150 lbs

Brogan Allensworth Riverside WR 6-3 165 lbs

Bryce Britton Fort Madison LB 6-1 180 lbs

Cade Kuennen Johnston DT 6-2 240 lbs

Cade Timmerman Benton LB 6-0 190 lbs

Cael Boyd Ankeny RB 5-10 165 lbs

Cael Kralik Creston WR 6-1 165 lbs

Cael Kuboushek South Winneshiek WR 5-10 165 lbs

Cael Meyer West Delaware RB 5-9 170 lbs

Caiden Atienza Maquoketa WR 6-4 185 lbs

Cain McWilliams Dubuque, Senior RB 5-9 165 lbs

Caleb Bacon Lake Mills LB 6-3 200 lbs

Caleb Noble Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont DT 6-0 255 lbs

Carson Pariseau Janesville RB 6-1 190 lbs

Carson Petlon West Delaware OT 6-6 295 lbs

Carson Shive Solon LB 6-0 200 lbs

Carson Tart Dubuque Senior TE 6-4 230 lbs

Carson Williams Marshalltown DE 6-5 220 lbs

Carter Arens LeMars LB 6-1 180 lbs

Carter Ferrie New Hampton LB 6-3 210 lbs

Cayden Lovett Dubuque Hempstead DT 6-1 275 lbs

Cayden Mesken Gilbert LB 6-0 200 lbs

Cejay Whisler Carlisle DB 6-0 160 lbs

Chandler Leinen Harlan DT 6-0 225 lbs

Charles Robinson Decorah DE 6-3 215 lbs

Chase Evanson Waukee LB 5-10 190 lbs

Chase Harms AGWSR, Ackley WR 5-10 160 lbs

Chase Williamson Mount Pleasant WR 5-11 165 lbs

Christian Nunley West Delaware LB 6-0 210 lbs

Colby Sawvell Wilton WR 5-11 165 lbs

Colby Tool PCM, Monroe LB 5-8 165 lbs

Cole Kelly West Hancock RB 5-10 175 lbs

Cole McGriff Grinnell WR 5-11 170 lbs

Cole Watts Montezuma WR 5-11 155 lbs

Colin Muller Osage QB 5-10 175 lbs

Colton Borst Anamosa LB 6-3 180 lbs

Colton Hoag LeMars DE 6-2 180 lbs

Conner Murty GMG, Garwin LB 6-0 200 lbs

Connor Becker Maquoketa LB 6-1 205 lbs

Connor Cerny St. Albert LB 6-1 185 lbs

Connor Colby Cedar Rapids Kennedy OT 6-5 270 lbs

Connor Drew Ballard QB 6-6 210 lbs

Cooper Cox Ankeny DB 5-9 155 lbs

Cooper Dejean OABCIG WR 6-2 195 lbs

Creed Welch Waukon QB 6-3 170 lbs

Dane Fuller Dike-New Hartford DB 5-11 160 lbs

Dane Johnson Pocahontas Area DT 6-0 250 lbs

Daniel Hutchins Cedar Falls WR 6-2 180 lbs

Dante Hansen Sioux City North WR 5-9 160 lbs

Dayson Clayton Fort Dodge RB 6-0 200 lbs

Denver Hoskins Ogden LB 5-10 190 lbs

Derek Anderson Hinton LB 6-3 175 lbs

Dodge Sauser Grinnell OT 6-4 255 lbs

Dominic Caggiano Southeast Polk DE 6-4 205 lbs

Dominic Summers South Hamilton DE 5-10 200 lbs

Domonic Walker Panorama QB 6-0 175 lbs

D'ontrez Robinson Des Moines Hoover WR 5-9 155 lbs

Drew Bartles Cedar Rapids Kennedy DE 5-11 175 lbs

Drew Taylor Panorama LB 6-2 185 lbs

Dylan Walker Saydel OT 6-4 280 lbs

Dylan Winkel Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DE 6-4 220 lbs

Eddie Saidat Waukee DE 6-3 210 lbs

Eddie Vlcek Riverside DE 6-3 200 lbs

Eli Gaye Muscatine WR 5-9 165 lbs

Eli Mickey Cedar Falls LB 6-1 185 lbs

Eli Morris Bedford RB 6-1 180 lbs

Eli Rose Grinnell LB 5-8 160 lbs

Ethan Breyfogle Sioux City East LB 6-2 210 lbs

Ethan Carlson Norwalk WR 6-1 165 lbs

Ethan Klocke Audubon WR 5-9 165 lbs

Ethan Olivas Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont K 5-8 145 lbs

Ethan O'Neill Waukon RB 6-1 180 lbs

Ethan Staner Edgewood-Colesburg LB 6-1 180 lbs

Ethan Weirather Benton DE 6-4 195 lbs

Gabe Banks Des Moines Hoover RB 5-7 175 lbs

Gabe Heideman Dunkerton LB 5-10 165 lbs

Gage Voshell Oelwein RB 5-10 185 lbs

Gage Walshire North Cedar WR 6-2 185 lbs

Garrett Morris Dallas Center-Grimes LB 6-1 165 lbs

Gatlin Boell PCM LB 6-1 175 lbs

Gavin Hierseman West Branch QB 6-1 185 lbs

Gavin Reineke Boyer Valley QB 6-4 180 lbs

Grahm Goering Iowa City West WR 6-0 175 lbs

Grant Nelson Pella LB 6-0 205 lbs

Greyson Strum PCM-Monroe OG 6-1 290 lbs

Griffin Liddle Bettendorf DT 6-3 275 lbs

Haden Leymaster Central Decatur WR 5-10 160 lbs

Henry Bloom Central DeWitt QB 6-2 175 lbs

Henry Clymer Cedar Rapids, Washington QB 6-3 180 lbs

Henry Lutovsky Mount Pleasant OT 6-6 310 lbs

Ian McAreavy Iowa City West LB 5-11 170 lbs

Iziek Soper Midland DT 6-1 230 lbs

Jack Johnson Mount Pleasant LB 5-11 180 lbs

Jack Meyer Dowling Catholic DB 5-10 175 lbs

Jack Van Diest Webster City LB 5-10 180 lbs

Jacob Cross Cedar Rapids Jefferson K 6-3 180 lbs

Jacob Ford Winfield-Mt Union WR 5-11 165 lbs

Jacob Herold South Winneshiek QB 6-0 170 lbs

Jacob VanWinkle PCM WR 5-10 160 lbs

Jaden Green Clear Lake RB 5-10 165 lbs

Jaden Harrell Urbandale LB 6-2 215 lbs

Jaden Koger Des Moines Roosevelt RB 5-8 165 lbs

Jailen Hansen Storm Lake WR 6-1 150 lbs

Jake Calvert Dowling Catholic K 6-0 180 lbs

Jake Kennedy Dunkerton LB 6-1 195 lbs

James Wartick Algona DE 6-4 205 lbs

Jamison Bean Cedar Rapids Kennedy OT 6-5 280 lbs

Jase Bauer Ankeny QB 6-1 185 lbs

Jase Manker Woodbury Central QB 6-0 165 lbs

Jase Pilcher Jesup QB 6-1 170 lbs

Jayden Horrach Colfax-Mingo RB 5-9 185 lbs

Jayden Williams West Des Moines Valley RB 6-1 200 lbs

Jeff Bowie West Branch DE 6-5 250 lbs

Jerad Fischer Des Moines, Hoover QB 6-0 160 lbs

Jeremy Koenck St. Mary's, Remsen RB 5-9 155 lbs

Jim Bonifas Dubuque Senior OT 6-5 255 lbs

Joe Morrison Waukee LB 6-0 175 lbs

Joey Petersen North Scott DE 6-3 200 lbs

Jordan Ver Meer West Lyon OT 6-5 280 lbs

Josiah Szabo Cedar Rapids Jefferson LB 6-1 190 lbs

Josue Ramirez Coon Rapids-Bayard DT 6-3 240 lbs

Justin Recker Monticello WR 6-4 175 lbs

Kaden Hagy Forest City DT 6-2 250 lbs

Kaden Klemme Bettendorf DT 6-2 250 lbs

Kael Unruh North Cedar WR 5-11 155 lbs

Kain Nelson Clarion-Goldfield-Dows DT 6-2 250 lbs

Kaleb Ackerman Sheldon QB 5-10 175 lbs

Kane Schmidt Bettendorf LB 5-9 210 lbs

Kannon Coakley Maquoketa QB 6-1 210 lbs

Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden LB 6-3 190 lbs

Kaveon Brooks Des Moines Hoover WR 5-10 160 lbs

Kayden Reinier Mid-Prairie RB 5-8 145 lbs

Keagan Giesking Gladbrook-Reinbeck RB 6-1 185 lbs

Keegan Bradley Spirit Lake LB 6-2 185 lbs

Keegan Hansel Edgewood-Colesburg RB 6-0 160 lbs

Keegan Koppendryer Center Point-Urbana QB 6-5 185 lbs

Kendrick Watkins-Hogue Dubuque Senior WR 6-1 165 lbs

Kieran Monaghan West Delaware DT 6-0 220 lbs

Kobe Risse Wapsie Valley QB 5-11 150 lbs

Kobe Simon West Liberty DE 6-3 225 lbs

Kody Huisman Pella DE 6-3 220 lbs

Kody Noble Boyden Hull/Rock Valley RB 5-11 190 lbs

Kolby Kucera Iowa City High LB 6-3 180 lbs

Kyle Kelley West Delaware WR 6-4 175 lbs

Kyler Rasmussen IKM-Manning RB 5-10 180 lbs

Landon Miner Spirit Lake DE 5-11 200 lbs

Layne Pryor Woodbine WR 6-2 190 lbs

Levi Roose Pella DE 6-3 205 lbs

Levi Sleezer Alta-Aurelia LB 6-1 180 lbs

Levi VandenBos Western Christian DE 6-3 210 lbs

Levi Weldon Williamsburg LB 6-0 165 lbs

Liam McIntyre North Fayette Valley RB 5-10 175 lbs

Logan Harmeyer Ballard LB 6-0 165 lbs

Louis Brooks Dowling Catholic WR 5-10 160 lbs

Lucas Gunderson Harris-Lake Park WR 5-10 170 lbs

Luke Crosgrove Pocahontas Area WR 6-1 190 lbs

Luke DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine RB 6-0 165 lbs

Luke Mulder Pella Christian LB 6-4 175 lbs

Luke Pinnick West Marshall OT 6-4 290 lbs

Luke Recker East Buchanan DE 6-2 230 lbs

Malik South Des Moines Hoover LB 6-1 175 lbs

Marcus Kolesar HLV RB 5-8 170 lbs

Marcus Morgan Iowa City West QB 6-2 165 lbs

Mason Kunkle Oelwein DE 6-4 220 lbs

Mason Murphy Ballard DB 5-10 155 lbs

Matayas Durr Grinnell DE 6-4 220 lbs

Mateo Martinez Waterloo East DT 6-0 230 lbs

Matthew Mahoney West Des Moines Valley WR 6-1 180 lbs

Max Carney Spirit Lake DB 5-10 175 lbs

Max Llewellyn Urbandale TE 6-5 230 lbs

Max Moldt Dubuque Hempstead LB 6-3 195 lbs

Max Tafolla Iowa City, Liberty LB 6-0 205 lbs

Max White Cedar Rapids, Kennedy RB 5-10 180 lbs

Micheal Robinson Jr. Waterloo, West LB 5-11 195 lbs

Mitch Wood Ottumwa LB 6-1 185 lbs

Nasir Washington West Des Moines Valley DE 6-3 230 lbs

Nate Ewell Waterloo, West LB 5-11 200 lbs

Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig LB 6-0 200 lbs

Nathaniel Wynn Albia WR 6-1 180 lbs

Nic Goodhue Carlisle RB 5-10 165 lbs

Nic Jewett Centerville DE 6-1 225 lbs

Nick Offerman Beckman Catholic QB 6-1 180 lbs

Nick Pearson Prairie RB 5-10 175 lbs

Nick Wagner Iowa City Regina OT 6-5 240 lbs

Noah Brown Madrid OT 6-4 265 lbs

Nolan Smiley East Mills DE 6-1 180 lbs

Oskar White Bondurant-Farrar LB 6-0 175 lbs

Owen Coffman Grinnell WR 6-8 175 lbs

Owen Hamel Davenport, Assumption LB 6-2 175 lbs

Owen Osbahr Tri-Center DE 6-2 200 lbs

Owen Smith Iowa City West K 5-10 160 lbs

Owen Thomas Aplington-Parkersburg QB 6-3 175 lbs

Parker Reed Lenox DE 6-2 195 lbs

Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg WR 5-11 160 lbs

Payton Weehler Mount Ayr QB 6-0 160 lbs

Peyton Vest South Tama RB 5-10 175 lbs

Quincy Wiseman Davenport North WR 6-2 165 lbs

Raph Hamilton Iowa City High QB 6-4 220 lbs

Reed Ulses Muscatine DE 6-4 200 lbs

Rusty Kemp Des Moines Hoover DB 5-8 175 lbs

Ryan Blum Glenwood WR 6-4 195 lbs

Ryan Cole Saint Ansgar RB 5-9 175 lbs

Ryan Krpan Melcher-Dallas WR 6-3 150 lbs

Ryan Mace Pella QB 6-4 200 lbs

Ryan Navara Clear Creek-Amana QB 6-2 185 lbs

Ryan Ostrich Cedar Falls RB 5-10 180 lbs

Sam Hildreth Indianola LB 6-0 190 lbs

Sam Petersen Ballard LB 5-11 175 lbs

Sam Sieren Sigourney-Keota RB 5-8 180 lbs

Sam Wilber St. Albert K 6-1 185 lbs

Seth Bullock Dubuque Senior LB 6-2 200 lbs

Seth Malcom Fremont-Mills LB 6-3 190 lbs

Silas Bales Glenwood LB 6-1 185 lbs

Simon Weitz Davenport, Assumption P 5-11 165 lbs

Slade Sibenaller Carroll LB 6-2 175 lbs

Spencer DeMean Springville RB 5-10 155 lbs

Spencer Mooberry Osage LB 6-1 165 lbs

Sully Woods Glenwood LB 5-11 205 lbs

T.J. Bollers Clear-Creek Amana DE 6-3 230 lbs

Tallen Myers Southwest Valley DE 6-2 235 lbs

Tanner Dierking Southeast Warren QB 6-0 165 lbs

Tate Stine-Smith ADM, Adel QB 5-11 175 lbs

Taurice Grant Meskwaki Settlement WR 6-0 150 lbs

Thomaj Davis Des Moines Roosevelt DE 6-3 190 lbs

Thomas Fidone Lewis Central TE 6-5 220 lbs

Timothy Nimely Muscatine RB 5-8 175 lbs

Tory Feldman Carroll WR 6-2 165 lbs

Trashaun Willis Washington LB 6-4 215 lbs

Trever Heitz Charles City RB 5-11 200 lbs

Trey Mathis Webster City RB 6-1 195 lbs

Trey Shearer Montezuma WR 5-10 165 lbs

Troy Holt Martensdale-St Marys WR 6-0 160 lbs

Tucker Hanson Gilbert WR 5-11 165 lbs

Tucker Langenberg Urbandale LB 6-2 195 lbs

Ty Nissen Carroll LB 5-11 175 lbs

Ty Walker Dallas Center-Grimes QB 5-10 165 lbs

Tyler Maro Davenport Assumption OT 6-8 245 lbs

Tyler Moore Johnston TE 6-5 225 lbs

Tyler Murray North Iowa LB 5-11 175 lbs

Tyler Olson Webster City S 6-1 175 lbs

Tyler Towne River Valley WR 6-3 160 lbs

Tyrel Lindemann Sheldon WR 5-10 165 lbs

Tyson Boer Western Christian QB 6-3 180 lbs

Wes Willis Grundy Center DE 6-3 220 lbs

Wyatt Hunter Grinnell RB 5-10 190 lbs

Zach Opheim Grundy Center RB 5-10 170 lbs

Zach Ross Ottumwa LB 6-0 195 lbs

Zach Sabers Dubuque Hempstead LB 6-3 210 lbs

Zach Steenhoek Colfax-Mingo WR 5-11 170 lbs

Zach Twedt Roland-Story LB 6-3 200 lbs

Zayne Feller Camanche DE 6-3 195 lbs

