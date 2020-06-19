IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 300 High School Football Players in 2021

A Free Look at Iowa's Top 300 High School Football Players in 2021
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 290 of our top 300 high school football players in the Class of 2021 now!
Aaron Downs Pella WR 5-11 185 lbs
Aaron Smith Waukee DB 5-11 170 lbs
Abraham Dirkx Carroll DB 5-8 150 lbs
Adam Mcilrath Roland-Story LB 6-3 170 lbs
Aidan Dunne Dubuque, Hempstead QB 6-0 185 lbs
Aidan Moore Johnston LB 6-1 185 lbs
Aidan Nelson West Central, Maynard WR 5-11 150 lbs
Alec Wick Iowa City Regina WR 6-2 180 lbs
Alex DeRoos Alta-Aurelia LB 6-1 190 lbs
Alex Godfredson Boyden Hull/Rock Valley WR 6-2 190 lbs
Alexander Linquist Waukee RB 6-0 195 lbs
Andrew Lentsch Dowling Catholic TE 6-4 215 lbs
Ashton Cook Iowa City Regina QB 6-4 185 lbs
Avery Rocksvold Waukon DB 5-8 155 lbs
Beau Butler South Hardin WR 6-2 185 lbs
Ben Dunlap Emmetsburg DE 6-3 190 lbs
Ben Pederson Mason City OT 6-5 285 lbs
Blake Chance Albia QB 6-3 165 lbs
Blake Sadr Treynor DT 6-2 240 lbs
Blake Stewart Albia WR 6-4 210 lbs
Blake Willey Dallas Center-Grimes LB 6-0 210 lbs
Braden Miller Bondurant-Farrar LB 5-11 185 lbs
Brady Behrend Waukon WR 5-10 165 lbs
Brady Clark Centerville OG 6-3 245 lbs
Brady Ketchum Mount Vernon QB 5-9 165 lbs
Brance Baker Creston WR 6-0 165 lbs
Brandon Leber Forest City WR 6-1 165 lbs
Brayden Cleeton Monticello DT 6-3 240 lbs
Brayden Evertson West Marshall WR 5-10 185 lbs
Brecken Manus Ankeny LB 6-0 195 lbs
Brendan Bates Marshalltown QB 6-1 215 lbs
Brennan Holder South Central Calhoun DB 5-11 170 lbs
Brennan Sweeney Waukon DE 6-2 200 lbs
Brent Scott Spirit Lake QB 6-0 175 lbs
Brevin Wilson Mount Pleasant S 6-3 160 lbs
Bricen White Linn-Mar RB 5-10 180 lbs
Brigham Daniel Glidden-Ralston DB 5-10 150 lbs
Brody Brecht Ankeny WR 6-4 190 lbs
Brody Grawe Center Point-Urbana LB 6-2 180 lbs
Brody Sohn Harris-Lake Park QB 5-10 150 lbs
Brogan Allensworth Riverside WR 6-3 165 lbs
Bryce Britton Fort Madison LB 6-1 180 lbs
Cade Kuennen Johnston DT 6-2 240 lbs
Cade Timmerman Benton LB 6-0 190 lbs
Cael Boyd Ankeny RB 5-10 165 lbs
Cael Kralik Creston WR 6-1 165 lbs
Cael Kuboushek South Winneshiek WR 5-10 165 lbs
Cael Meyer West Delaware RB 5-9 170 lbs
Caiden Atienza Maquoketa WR 6-4 185 lbs
Cain McWilliams Dubuque, Senior RB 5-9 165 lbs
Caleb Bacon Lake Mills LB 6-3 200 lbs
Caleb Noble Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont DT 6-0 255 lbs
Carson Pariseau Janesville RB 6-1 190 lbs
Carson Petlon West Delaware OT 6-6 295 lbs
Carson Shive Solon LB 6-0 200 lbs
Carson Tart Dubuque Senior TE 6-4 230 lbs
Carson Williams Marshalltown DE 6-5 220 lbs
Carter Arens LeMars LB 6-1 180 lbs
Carter Ferrie New Hampton LB 6-3 210 lbs
Cayden Lovett Dubuque Hempstead DT 6-1 275 lbs
Cayden Mesken Gilbert LB 6-0 200 lbs
Cejay Whisler Carlisle DB 6-0 160 lbs
Chandler Leinen Harlan DT 6-0 225 lbs
Charles Robinson Decorah DE 6-3 215 lbs
Chase Evanson Waukee LB 5-10 190 lbs
Chase Harms AGWSR, Ackley WR 5-10 160 lbs
Chase Williamson Mount Pleasant WR 5-11 165 lbs
Christian Nunley West Delaware LB 6-0 210 lbs
Colby Sawvell Wilton WR 5-11 165 lbs
Colby Tool PCM, Monroe LB 5-8 165 lbs
Cole Kelly West Hancock RB 5-10 175 lbs
Cole McGriff Grinnell WR 5-11 170 lbs
Cole Watts Montezuma WR 5-11 155 lbs
Colin Muller Osage QB 5-10 175 lbs
Colton Borst Anamosa LB 6-3 180 lbs
Colton Hoag LeMars DE 6-2 180 lbs
Conner Murty GMG, Garwin LB 6-0 200 lbs
Connor Becker Maquoketa LB 6-1 205 lbs
Connor Cerny St. Albert LB 6-1 185 lbs
Connor Colby Cedar Rapids Kennedy OT 6-5 270 lbs
Connor Drew Ballard QB 6-6 210 lbs
Cooper Cox Ankeny DB 5-9 155 lbs
Cooper Dejean OABCIG WR 6-2 195 lbs
Creed Welch Waukon QB 6-3 170 lbs
Dane Fuller Dike-New Hartford DB 5-11 160 lbs
Dane Johnson Pocahontas Area DT 6-0 250 lbs
Daniel Hutchins Cedar Falls WR 6-2 180 lbs
Dante Hansen Sioux City North WR 5-9 160 lbs
Dayson Clayton Fort Dodge RB 6-0 200 lbs
Denver Hoskins Ogden LB 5-10 190 lbs
Derek Anderson Hinton LB 6-3 175 lbs
Dodge Sauser Grinnell OT 6-4 255 lbs
Dominic Caggiano Southeast Polk DE 6-4 205 lbs
Dominic Summers South Hamilton DE 5-10 200 lbs
Domonic Walker Panorama QB 6-0 175 lbs
D'ontrez Robinson Des Moines Hoover WR 5-9 155 lbs
Drew Bartles Cedar Rapids Kennedy DE 5-11 175 lbs
Drew Taylor Panorama LB 6-2 185 lbs
Dylan Walker Saydel OT 6-4 280 lbs
Dylan Winkel Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DE 6-4 220 lbs
Eddie Saidat Waukee DE 6-3 210 lbs
Eddie Vlcek Riverside DE 6-3 200 lbs
Eli Gaye Muscatine WR 5-9 165 lbs
Eli Mickey Cedar Falls LB 6-1 185 lbs
Eli Morris Bedford RB 6-1 180 lbs
Eli Rose Grinnell LB 5-8 160 lbs
Ethan Breyfogle Sioux City East LB 6-2 210 lbs
Ethan Carlson Norwalk WR 6-1 165 lbs
Ethan Klocke Audubon WR 5-9 165 lbs
Ethan Olivas Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont K 5-8 145 lbs
Ethan O'Neill Waukon RB 6-1 180 lbs
Ethan Staner Edgewood-Colesburg LB 6-1 180 lbs
Ethan Weirather Benton DE 6-4 195 lbs
Gabe Banks Des Moines Hoover RB 5-7 175 lbs
Gabe Heideman Dunkerton LB 5-10 165 lbs
Gage Voshell Oelwein RB 5-10 185 lbs
Gage Walshire North Cedar WR 6-2 185 lbs
Garrett Morris Dallas Center-Grimes LB 6-1 165 lbs
Gatlin Boell PCM LB 6-1 175 lbs
Gavin Hierseman West Branch QB 6-1 185 lbs
Gavin Reineke Boyer Valley QB 6-4 180 lbs
Grahm Goering Iowa City West WR 6-0 175 lbs
Grant Nelson Pella LB 6-0 205 lbs
Greyson Strum PCM-Monroe OG 6-1 290 lbs
Griffin Liddle Bettendorf DT 6-3 275 lbs
Haden Leymaster Central Decatur WR 5-10 160 lbs
Henry Bloom Central DeWitt QB 6-2 175 lbs
Henry Clymer Cedar Rapids, Washington QB 6-3 180 lbs
Henry Lutovsky Mount Pleasant OT 6-6 310 lbs
Ian McAreavy Iowa City West LB 5-11 170 lbs
Iziek Soper Midland DT 6-1 230 lbs
Jack Johnson Mount Pleasant LB 5-11 180 lbs
Jack Meyer Dowling Catholic DB 5-10 175 lbs
Jack Van Diest Webster City LB 5-10 180 lbs
Jacob Cross Cedar Rapids Jefferson K 6-3 180 lbs
Jacob Ford Winfield-Mt Union WR 5-11 165 lbs
Jacob Herold South Winneshiek QB 6-0 170 lbs
Jacob VanWinkle PCM WR 5-10 160 lbs
Jaden Green Clear Lake RB 5-10 165 lbs
Jaden Harrell Urbandale LB 6-2 215 lbs
Jaden Koger Des Moines Roosevelt RB 5-8 165 lbs
Jailen Hansen Storm Lake WR 6-1 150 lbs
Jake Calvert Dowling Catholic K 6-0 180 lbs
Jake Kennedy Dunkerton LB 6-1 195 lbs
James Wartick Algona DE 6-4 205 lbs
Jamison Bean Cedar Rapids Kennedy OT 6-5 280 lbs
Jase Bauer Ankeny QB 6-1 185 lbs
Jase Manker Woodbury Central QB 6-0 165 lbs
Jase Pilcher Jesup QB 6-1 170 lbs
Jayden Horrach Colfax-Mingo RB 5-9 185 lbs
Jayden Williams West Des Moines Valley RB 6-1 200 lbs
Jeff Bowie West Branch DE 6-5 250 lbs
Jerad Fischer Des Moines, Hoover QB 6-0 160 lbs
Jeremy Koenck St. Mary's, Remsen RB 5-9 155 lbs
Jim Bonifas Dubuque Senior OT 6-5 255 lbs
Joe Morrison Waukee LB 6-0 175 lbs
Joey Petersen North Scott DE 6-3 200 lbs
Jordan Ver Meer West Lyon OT 6-5 280 lbs
Josiah Szabo Cedar Rapids Jefferson LB 6-1 190 lbs
Josue Ramirez Coon Rapids-Bayard DT 6-3 240 lbs
Justin Recker Monticello WR 6-4 175 lbs
Kaden Hagy Forest City DT 6-2 250 lbs
Kaden Klemme Bettendorf DT 6-2 250 lbs
Kael Unruh North Cedar WR 5-11 155 lbs
Kain Nelson Clarion-Goldfield-Dows DT 6-2 250 lbs
Kaleb Ackerman Sheldon QB 5-10 175 lbs
Kane Schmidt Bettendorf LB 5-9 210 lbs
Kannon Coakley Maquoketa QB 6-1 210 lbs
Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden LB 6-3 190 lbs
Kaveon Brooks Des Moines Hoover WR 5-10 160 lbs
Kayden Reinier Mid-Prairie RB 5-8 145 lbs
Keagan Giesking Gladbrook-Reinbeck RB 6-1 185 lbs
Keegan Bradley Spirit Lake LB 6-2 185 lbs
Keegan Hansel Edgewood-Colesburg RB 6-0 160 lbs
Keegan Koppendryer Center Point-Urbana QB 6-5 185 lbs
Kendrick Watkins-Hogue Dubuque Senior WR 6-1 165 lbs
Kieran Monaghan West Delaware DT 6-0 220 lbs
Kobe Risse Wapsie Valley QB 5-11 150 lbs
Kobe Simon West Liberty DE 6-3 225 lbs
Kody Huisman Pella DE 6-3 220 lbs
Kody Noble Boyden Hull/Rock Valley RB 5-11 190 lbs
Kolby Kucera Iowa City High LB 6-3 180 lbs
Kyle Kelley West Delaware WR 6-4 175 lbs
Kyler Rasmussen IKM-Manning RB 5-10 180 lbs
Landon Miner Spirit Lake DE 5-11 200 lbs
Layne Pryor Woodbine WR 6-2 190 lbs
Levi Roose Pella DE 6-3 205 lbs
Levi Sleezer Alta-Aurelia LB 6-1 180 lbs
Levi VandenBos Western Christian DE 6-3 210 lbs
Levi Weldon Williamsburg LB 6-0 165 lbs
Liam McIntyre North Fayette Valley RB 5-10 175 lbs
Logan Harmeyer Ballard LB 6-0 165 lbs
Louis Brooks Dowling Catholic WR 5-10 160 lbs
Lucas Gunderson Harris-Lake Park WR 5-10 170 lbs
Luke Crosgrove Pocahontas Area WR 6-1 190 lbs
Luke DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine RB 6-0 165 lbs
Luke Mulder Pella Christian LB 6-4 175 lbs
Luke Pinnick West Marshall OT 6-4 290 lbs
Luke Recker East Buchanan DE 6-2 230 lbs
Malik South Des Moines Hoover LB 6-1 175 lbs
Marcus Kolesar HLV RB 5-8 170 lbs
Marcus Morgan Iowa City West QB 6-2 165 lbs
Mason Kunkle Oelwein DE 6-4 220 lbs
Mason Murphy Ballard DB 5-10 155 lbs
Matayas Durr Grinnell DE 6-4 220 lbs
Mateo Martinez Waterloo East DT 6-0 230 lbs
Matthew Mahoney West Des Moines Valley WR 6-1 180 lbs
Max Carney Spirit Lake DB 5-10 175 lbs
Max Llewellyn Urbandale TE 6-5 230 lbs
Max Moldt Dubuque Hempstead LB 6-3 195 lbs
Max Tafolla Iowa City, Liberty LB 6-0 205 lbs
Max White Cedar Rapids, Kennedy RB 5-10 180 lbs
Micheal Robinson Jr. Waterloo, West LB 5-11 195 lbs
Mitch Wood Ottumwa LB 6-1 185 lbs
Nasir Washington West Des Moines Valley DE 6-3 230 lbs
Nate Ewell Waterloo, West LB 5-11 200 lbs
Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig LB 6-0 200 lbs
Nathaniel Wynn Albia WR 6-1 180 lbs
Nic Goodhue Carlisle RB 5-10 165 lbs
Nic Jewett Centerville DE 6-1 225 lbs
Nick Offerman Beckman Catholic QB 6-1 180 lbs
Nick Pearson Prairie RB 5-10 175 lbs
Nick Wagner Iowa City Regina OT 6-5 240 lbs
Noah Brown Madrid OT 6-4 265 lbs
Nolan Smiley East Mills DE 6-1 180 lbs
Oskar White Bondurant-Farrar LB 6-0 175 lbs
Owen Coffman Grinnell WR 6-8 175 lbs
Owen Hamel Davenport, Assumption LB 6-2 175 lbs
Owen Osbahr Tri-Center DE 6-2 200 lbs
Owen Smith Iowa City West K 5-10 160 lbs
Owen Thomas Aplington-Parkersburg QB 6-3 175 lbs
Parker Reed Lenox DE 6-2 195 lbs
Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg WR 5-11 160 lbs
Payton Weehler Mount Ayr QB 6-0 160 lbs
Peyton Vest South Tama RB 5-10 175 lbs
Quincy Wiseman Davenport North WR 6-2 165 lbs
Raph Hamilton Iowa City High QB 6-4 220 lbs
Reed Ulses Muscatine DE 6-4 200 lbs
Rusty Kemp Des Moines Hoover DB 5-8 175 lbs
Ryan Blum Glenwood WR 6-4 195 lbs
Ryan Cole Saint Ansgar RB 5-9 175 lbs
Ryan Krpan Melcher-Dallas WR 6-3 150 lbs
Ryan Mace Pella QB 6-4 200 lbs
Ryan Navara Clear Creek-Amana QB 6-2 185 lbs
Ryan Ostrich Cedar Falls RB 5-10 180 lbs
Sam Hildreth Indianola LB 6-0 190 lbs
Sam Petersen Ballard LB 5-11 175 lbs
Sam Sieren Sigourney-Keota RB 5-8 180 lbs
Sam Wilber St. Albert K 6-1 185 lbs
Seth Bullock Dubuque Senior LB 6-2 200 lbs
Seth Malcom Fremont-Mills LB 6-3 190 lbs
Silas Bales Glenwood LB 6-1 185 lbs
Simon Weitz Davenport, Assumption P 5-11 165 lbs
Slade Sibenaller Carroll LB 6-2 175 lbs
Spencer DeMean Springville RB 5-10 155 lbs
Spencer Mooberry Osage LB 6-1 165 lbs
Sully Woods Glenwood LB 5-11 205 lbs
T.J. Bollers Clear-Creek Amana DE 6-3 230 lbs
Tallen Myers Southwest Valley DE 6-2 235 lbs
Tanner Dierking Southeast Warren QB 6-0 165 lbs
Tate Stine-Smith ADM, Adel QB 5-11 175 lbs
Taurice Grant Meskwaki Settlement WR 6-0 150 lbs
Thomaj Davis Des Moines Roosevelt DE 6-3 190 lbs
Thomas Fidone Lewis Central TE 6-5 220 lbs
Timothy Nimely Muscatine RB 5-8 175 lbs
Tory Feldman Carroll WR 6-2 165 lbs
Trashaun Willis Washington LB 6-4 215 lbs
Trever Heitz Charles City RB 5-11 200 lbs
Trey Mathis Webster City RB 6-1 195 lbs
Trey Shearer Montezuma WR 5-10 165 lbs
Troy Holt Martensdale-St Marys WR 6-0 160 lbs
Tucker Hanson Gilbert WR 5-11 165 lbs
Tucker Langenberg Urbandale LB 6-2 195 lbs
Ty Nissen Carroll LB 5-11 175 lbs
Ty Walker Dallas Center-Grimes QB 5-10 165 lbs
Tyler Maro Davenport Assumption OT 6-8 245 lbs
Tyler Moore Johnston TE 6-5 225 lbs
Tyler Murray North Iowa LB 5-11 175 lbs
Tyler Olson Webster City S 6-1 175 lbs
Tyler Towne River Valley WR 6-3 160 lbs
Tyrel Lindemann Sheldon WR 5-10 165 lbs
Tyson Boer Western Christian QB 6-3 180 lbs
Wes Willis Grundy Center DE 6-3 220 lbs
Wyatt Hunter Grinnell RB 5-10 190 lbs
Zach Opheim Grundy Center RB 5-10 170 lbs
Zach Ross Ottumwa LB 6-0 195 lbs
Zach Sabers Dubuque Hempstead LB 6-3 210 lbs
Zach Steenhoek Colfax-Mingo WR 5-11 170 lbs
Zach Twedt Roland-Story LB 6-3 200 lbs
Zayne Feller Camanche DE 6-3 195 lbs
