A Free Look at Iowa's Top 200 Basketball Players in the Class of 2020

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 175 of our top 200 basketball players in the Class of 2020 now!

AJ Coons Solon WF 6-foot-5

Alex McAleer Central DeWitt PF 6-foot-4

Alex Paulsrud Cherokee WF 6-foot-2

Alex Van Kalsbeek MOC-Floyd Valley PF 6-foot-3

Andre Brandon Iowa City Liberty WF 6-foot-5

Anthony Potthoff Van Meter WG 6-foot

Austin Huber Alburnett PG 5-foot-10

Austin Miller North Linn WF 6-foot-2

Austin Van Donge Unity Christian WG 6-foot-1

Avery Mellman Mason City PG 5-foot-10

Baxter Walsh West Sioux WF 6-foot

Ben Thelander Lawton-Bronson PF 6-foot-5

Bowen Born Norwalk PG 5-foot-9

Braden Gibbons Madrid PG 5-foot-9

Brady Berkey Colfax-Mingo PG 6-foot

Brant Hogue Bishop Heelan WF 6-foot-3

Braxton Bayless Ankeny PG 6-foot-1

Brayden Monroe Tri-County PG 5-foot-10

Brendan Ivory Perry WF 6-foot-1

Brennan Sefrit Bedford PG 5-foot-9

Brett Livesay Collins-Maxwell C 6-foot-5

Bryce Achenbach Woodward-Granger PG 5-foot-9

Bryce Coppock Newell-Fonda PG 6-foot

Cade Balvanz South Hamilton C 6-foot-4

Cade Winkel Bishop Garrigan PF 6-foot-3

Cael Schmitt Dubuque Wahlert PG 5-foot-5

Caleb Haag Waterloo West WF 6-foot-4

Calvin Harris Western Dubuque WG 6-foot

Cameron Soenksen Camanche WG 6-foot-1

Campbell Mitvalsky Cedar Rapids Washington WF 6-foot-1

Carter Morton Greene County WG 5-foot-11

Cedrick Drahn MFL-Mar-Mac PG 6-foot-1

Chance Knox Urbandale WG 6-foot-1

Charlie Wiebers Denison-Schleswig PG 6-foot

Chett Helming Lake Mills C 6-foot-4

Chris Baumgartner Starmont WG 5-foot-10

Colby Vincent Carroll WF 6-foot-3

Cole Damman Baxter WF 5-foot-7

Cole Hogue Bishop Heelan C 6-foot-3

Cole Pedersen Central Decatur WF 6-foot-3

Collin Bleich Algona WF 6-foot-3

Connor Brown Clarinda WG 6-foot

Cooper Medinger Dubuque Senior PG 5-foot-9

Cooper Nally Bedford C 6-foot-4

Curran Ingram Des Moines Christian WG 6-foot-3

Dan Jungling Pella Christian WG 5-foot-9

Daniel Wright Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-foot-6

Daquavian Walker Waterloo West PG 6-foot-1

David Nelson Ankeny Christian Academy WG 5-foot-10

Dawson Feenstra Western Christian WG 6-foot-2

Dawson Frost Mount Ayr WG 6-foot

Derek Brown PCM PF 6-foot-1

Easton Darling Winterset PG 6-foot

Eric Valdez Columbus PG 5-foot-11

Ethan Leibold Turkey Valley C 6-foot-1

Ethan Sahr North Cedar WG 5-foot-11

Ethan Schmidt Clarksville WF 6-foot

Even Brauns Iowa City West C 6-foot-8

Frank Bierman Tipton PF 6-foot-3

Gavin Chown West Liberty WF 5-foot-8

Goanar Biliew Denison-Schleswig C 6-foot-8

Grant Swanson New London PF 6-foot-3

Hunter Dekkers West Sioux PG 6-foot

Isaac Grose Mount Ayr WF 6-foot

Isaac Ihnen Harris-Lake Park WG 6-foot-1

Isaac Ripley Wahlert Catholic WF 5-foot-11

Isaiah Johnson Waterloo West WG 6-foot-2

Jack Stogdill Treynor WG 5-foot-11

Jack Tiarks Treynor WF 6-foot-3

Jackson Louscher South O'Brien PG 5-foot-10

Jackson Waring Des Moines Christian PF 6-foot-4

Jacob Nemmers Gehlen Catholic WG 5-foot-11

Jacob Schockemoehl Dubuque Wahlert WG 6-foot-2

Jaffer Murphy Marion WG 6-foot

Jake Auer Valley WG 6-foot

Jake Beckmann Xavier, Cedar Rapids PG 5-foot-11

Jake Hull Grinnell WF 6-foot-2

Jaleque Dunson Sioux City East WF 6-foot-1

Jalyn Gramstad West Lyon PG 5-foot-11

Jamar Thurmon Cedar Rapids Washington PF 6-foot-3

James Stimson Sumner-Fredricksburg PG 5-foot-10

Jamison Helmers Okoboji WG 5-foot-11

Jaxon Smith Ankeny PG 5-foot-11

Jaxson Millsap ADM WG 6-foot

Jayden Fedler Fort Madison C 6-foot-4

JD Stout Keota PG 5-foot-10

Jeffrey Skogen Mason City PG 5-foot-8

John Joyce Bishop Garrigan PG 6-foot-1

John Oltman Pella WG 6-foot-3

John Steffen Linn-Mar PG 6-foot-2

Johnathan Monson Harlan WF 6-foot-1

Jon Schwarte Treynor C 6-foot-10

Jonah Bluhm Osage WG 6-foot

Jordan Kumm Ankeny WG 5-foot-11

Josh Ollendieck Cedar Falls PG 6-foot-2

Josh Van Gorp Pella Christian C 6-foot-9

Kaden Wetjen Williamsburg PG 5-foot-9

Kaiden Phillips Davenport Central WF 6-foot-4

Kaleb Badker West Central Valley PG 6-foot-1

Karter Lein Carroll WF 6-foot

Keegan Block Union Community WG 5-foot-11

Keegan Edwards Lone Tree PG 6-foot-2

Keshawn Christian Iowa City High WG 6-foot-1

Keyton Moser Boyden-Hull WG 6-foot-1

Kiks Rosengarten Wapsie Valley C 6-foot-5

Kobe Grell Cherokee PG 6-foot-3

Kyle Berg Kuemper Catholic WF 6-foot-2

Kyle Cerven Shenandoah WF 6-foot

Kyle Koppes Springville PG 5-foot-11

Kyle Long Newton WG 5-foot-11

Landon Borrett Jesup C 6-foot-4

Landon Dalbeck Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WF 6-foot-4

LJ Henderson Camanche PG 6-foot

Logan Aldinger Iowa Falls-Alden WG 5-foot-10

Logan Halverson Decorah C 6-foot-4

Logan Jones Lewis Central PF 6-foot-4

Logan Meyer West Lyon PF 6-foot-1

Logan Shetterly Pella PG 5-foot-11

Lucas Berens Boyer Valley C 6-foot-5

Lucas Hayes Bettendorf C 6-foot-6

Luke Starr AGWSR PF 6-foot-1

Luke Turner Washington PG 5-foot-11

Masen Miller Iowa City Regina PG 5-foot-8

Mason McFarland Highland Riverside WF 6-foot

Matt Hellige Holy Trinity Catholic WF 6-foot-1

Matt Ockey Gilbert PG 5-foot-8

Matt Stilwill Dowling Catholic WG 6-foot-2

Micah Johnson Ankeny Centennial C 6-foot-7

Mitchell Countryman Woodbury Central PG 6-foot

Nate Feller Des Moines Lincoln WG 6-foot

Nate Trenkamp Easton Valley WG 5-foot-11

Nathan Lindsay Clarinda C 6-foot-2

Nathan Moeller Prince Of Peace C 6-foot-4

Nick Pepin Iowa City West PG 5-foot-9

Nick Reid Central City PG 6-foot-1

Noah Beck BGM, Brooklyn PG 5-foot-5

Noah Erickson Mount Vernon WF 5-foot-8

Ozzie Meiborg Cedar Rapids Jefferson WG 5-foot-11

Payton Mauldin George-Little Rock PG 6-foot-4

Payton Quagliano Western Dubuque WF 6-foot-2

Peyton Pope West Marshall PG 6-foot

Preston Kelling Ankeny Centennial WG 6-foot-3

Quran Owens Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson WF 6-foot-1

Quynton Younker ACGC C 6-foot-3

Reece Held Murray PG 5-foot-7

Ryan Hurd Cherokee PG 6-foot

Ryan McLean North Tama PF 6-foot-3

Sam Gensley HLV, Victor PF 6-foot-2

Sam Kilburg North Scott WG 6-foot-1

Sean Peeters Davenport Assumption WF 6-foot-4

Seth Anderson Urbandale WG 6-foot-1

Spencer Schorg St. Mary's, Remsen PG 5-foot-11

Stephen Ansong Lamoni WF 5-foot-11

Taylor Kensett Danville PF 6-foot-3

Tucker Kinney Central DeWitt WF 6-foot-4

Ty Anderson North Scott WF 6-foot-4

Ty Kershaw Fort Dodge WF 6-foot-2

Tyce Johnson Indianola WG 6-foot

Tyler Andrews Cedar Rapids Kennedy WF 6-foot-6

Tyler Johnson Norwalk WF 6-foot-4

Tyler Kurth MFL-Mar-Mac C 6-foot-3

Tyler Miller Greene County C 6-foot-8

Tyler Peterson Stanton PG 5-foot-11

Tyler Sansgaard Nevada PG 5-foot-8

Tyler Schrepfer Clear Creek-Amana WG 5-foot-9

Tyler Tscherter Gladbrook-Reinbeck PG 5-foot-10

Tyson Russell East Buchanan WG 6-foot-1

Will Henricksen Marion PG 5-foot-11

Wilson Harshbarger Sioux Center C 6-foot-8

Wyatt Wegener Algona WF 6-foot-2

Xavier Foster Oskaloosa C 7-foot

Zach Carr Glenwood WG 6-foot

Zach Trevino Davenport West WG 6-foot-2

Zack Lasek Highland, Riverside C 6-foot-8

Zane Neubaum South Central Calhoun WF 6-foot-1

Top Players by Position - 2021

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Database

2019-2020 Conference Previews

Western Iowa - 11/26

War Eagle

West Central

WaMac East

WaMac West

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Siouxland

South Central

South Iowa Cedar East

River Valley North

River Valley South

SEISC North

SEISC South

Rolling Valley

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

MVC Valley

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar East

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MVC Mississippi

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star North

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

2019-2020 Preseason All State

4A, First Team - 11/25

3A, First Team - 11/27

Elite, First Team

Sophomore, First Team

2A, First Team

Junior, First Team

Junior, Second Team

1A, First Team

4A, Second Team

Elite, Second Team

Sophomore, Second Team

3A, Second Team

2A, Second Team

1A, Second Team

Elite, Third Team

Elite, Fourth Team

Junior, Third Team

1A, Third Team

Elite, Fifth Team

2A, Third Team

3A, Third Team

4A, Fourth Team

2A, Fourth Team

1A, Fourth Team

4A, Fourth Team

3A, Fourth Team

Junior, Fifth Team

Sophomore, Third Team

Basketball Player Rankings

Top 200 Players in 2021

Most Recruited Players in '20

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

Top Players by Position - 2022

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Top Players by Position - 2020

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Database

2019-2020 Early Preseason Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

