A Free Look at Iowa's Top 200 Basketball Players in the Class of 2020
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 175 of our top 200 basketball players in the Class of 2020 now!
AJ Coons Solon WF 6-foot-5
Alex McAleer Central DeWitt PF 6-foot-4
Alex Paulsrud Cherokee WF 6-foot-2
Alex Van Kalsbeek MOC-Floyd Valley PF 6-foot-3
Andre Brandon Iowa City Liberty WF 6-foot-5
Anthony Potthoff Van Meter WG 6-foot
Austin Huber Alburnett PG 5-foot-10
Austin Miller North Linn WF 6-foot-2
Austin Van Donge Unity Christian WG 6-foot-1
Avery Mellman Mason City PG 5-foot-10
Baxter Walsh West Sioux WF 6-foot
Ben Thelander Lawton-Bronson PF 6-foot-5
Bowen Born Norwalk PG 5-foot-9
Braden Gibbons Madrid PG 5-foot-9
Brady Berkey Colfax-Mingo PG 6-foot
Brant Hogue Bishop Heelan WF 6-foot-3
Braxton Bayless Ankeny PG 6-foot-1
Brayden Monroe Tri-County PG 5-foot-10
Brendan Ivory Perry WF 6-foot-1
Brennan Sefrit Bedford PG 5-foot-9
Brett Livesay Collins-Maxwell C 6-foot-5
Bryce Achenbach Woodward-Granger PG 5-foot-9
Bryce Coppock Newell-Fonda PG 6-foot
Cade Balvanz South Hamilton C 6-foot-4
Cade Winkel Bishop Garrigan PF 6-foot-3
Cael Schmitt Dubuque Wahlert PG 5-foot-5
Caleb Haag Waterloo West WF 6-foot-4
Calvin Harris Western Dubuque WG 6-foot
Cameron Soenksen Camanche WG 6-foot-1
Campbell Mitvalsky Cedar Rapids Washington WF 6-foot-1
Carter Morton Greene County WG 5-foot-11
Cedrick Drahn MFL-Mar-Mac PG 6-foot-1
Chance Knox Urbandale WG 6-foot-1
Charlie Wiebers Denison-Schleswig PG 6-foot
Chett Helming Lake Mills C 6-foot-4
Chris Baumgartner Starmont WG 5-foot-10
Colby Vincent Carroll WF 6-foot-3
Cole Damman Baxter WF 5-foot-7
Cole Hogue Bishop Heelan C 6-foot-3
Cole Pedersen Central Decatur WF 6-foot-3
Collin Bleich Algona WF 6-foot-3
Connor Brown Clarinda WG 6-foot
Cooper Medinger Dubuque Senior PG 5-foot-9
Cooper Nally Bedford C 6-foot-4
Curran Ingram Des Moines Christian WG 6-foot-3
Dan Jungling Pella Christian WG 5-foot-9
Daniel Wright Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-foot-6
Daquavian Walker Waterloo West PG 6-foot-1
David Nelson Ankeny Christian Academy WG 5-foot-10
Dawson Feenstra Western Christian WG 6-foot-2
Dawson Frost Mount Ayr WG 6-foot
Derek Brown PCM PF 6-foot-1
Easton Darling Winterset PG 6-foot
Eric Valdez Columbus PG 5-foot-11
Ethan Leibold Turkey Valley C 6-foot-1
Ethan Sahr North Cedar WG 5-foot-11
Ethan Schmidt Clarksville WF 6-foot
Even Brauns Iowa City West C 6-foot-8
Frank Bierman Tipton PF 6-foot-3
Gavin Chown West Liberty WF 5-foot-8
Goanar Biliew Denison-Schleswig C 6-foot-8
Grant Swanson New London PF 6-foot-3
Hunter Dekkers West Sioux PG 6-foot
Isaac Grose Mount Ayr WF 6-foot
Isaac Ihnen Harris-Lake Park WG 6-foot-1
Isaac Ripley Wahlert Catholic WF 5-foot-11
Isaiah Johnson Waterloo West WG 6-foot-2
Jack Stogdill Treynor WG 5-foot-11
Jack Tiarks Treynor WF 6-foot-3
Jackson Louscher South O'Brien PG 5-foot-10
Jackson Waring Des Moines Christian PF 6-foot-4
Jacob Nemmers Gehlen Catholic WG 5-foot-11
Jacob Schockemoehl Dubuque Wahlert WG 6-foot-2
Jaffer Murphy Marion WG 6-foot
Jake Auer Valley WG 6-foot
Jake Beckmann Xavier, Cedar Rapids PG 5-foot-11
Jake Hull Grinnell WF 6-foot-2
Jaleque Dunson Sioux City East WF 6-foot-1
Jalyn Gramstad West Lyon PG 5-foot-11
Jamar Thurmon Cedar Rapids Washington PF 6-foot-3
James Stimson Sumner-Fredricksburg PG 5-foot-10
Jamison Helmers Okoboji WG 5-foot-11
Jaxon Smith Ankeny PG 5-foot-11
Jaxson Millsap ADM WG 6-foot
Jayden Fedler Fort Madison C 6-foot-4
JD Stout Keota PG 5-foot-10
Jeffrey Skogen Mason City PG 5-foot-8
John Joyce Bishop Garrigan PG 6-foot-1
John Oltman Pella WG 6-foot-3
John Steffen Linn-Mar PG 6-foot-2
Johnathan Monson Harlan WF 6-foot-1
Jon Schwarte Treynor C 6-foot-10
Jonah Bluhm Osage WG 6-foot
Jordan Kumm Ankeny WG 5-foot-11
Josh Ollendieck Cedar Falls PG 6-foot-2
Josh Van Gorp Pella Christian C 6-foot-9
Kaden Wetjen Williamsburg PG 5-foot-9
Kaiden Phillips Davenport Central WF 6-foot-4
Kaleb Badker West Central Valley PG 6-foot-1
Karter Lein Carroll WF 6-foot
Keegan Block Union Community WG 5-foot-11
Keegan Edwards Lone Tree PG 6-foot-2
Keshawn Christian Iowa City High WG 6-foot-1
Keyton Moser Boyden-Hull WG 6-foot-1
Kiks Rosengarten Wapsie Valley C 6-foot-5
Kobe Grell Cherokee PG 6-foot-3
Kyle Berg Kuemper Catholic WF 6-foot-2
Kyle Cerven Shenandoah WF 6-foot
Kyle Koppes Springville PG 5-foot-11
Kyle Long Newton WG 5-foot-11
Landon Borrett Jesup C 6-foot-4
Landon Dalbeck Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WF 6-foot-4
LJ Henderson Camanche PG 6-foot
Logan Aldinger Iowa Falls-Alden WG 5-foot-10
Logan Halverson Decorah C 6-foot-4
Logan Jones Lewis Central PF 6-foot-4
Logan Meyer West Lyon PF 6-foot-1
Logan Shetterly Pella PG 5-foot-11
Lucas Berens Boyer Valley C 6-foot-5
Lucas Hayes Bettendorf C 6-foot-6
Luke Starr AGWSR PF 6-foot-1
Luke Turner Washington PG 5-foot-11
Masen Miller Iowa City Regina PG 5-foot-8
Mason McFarland Highland Riverside WF 6-foot
Matt Hellige Holy Trinity Catholic WF 6-foot-1
Matt Ockey Gilbert PG 5-foot-8
Matt Stilwill Dowling Catholic WG 6-foot-2
Micah Johnson Ankeny Centennial C 6-foot-7
Mitchell Countryman Woodbury Central PG 6-foot
Nate Feller Des Moines Lincoln WG 6-foot
Nate Trenkamp Easton Valley WG 5-foot-11
Nathan Lindsay Clarinda C 6-foot-2
Nathan Moeller Prince Of Peace C 6-foot-4
Nick Pepin Iowa City West PG 5-foot-9
Nick Reid Central City PG 6-foot-1
Noah Beck BGM, Brooklyn PG 5-foot-5
Noah Erickson Mount Vernon WF 5-foot-8
Ozzie Meiborg Cedar Rapids Jefferson WG 5-foot-11
Payton Mauldin George-Little Rock PG 6-foot-4
Payton Quagliano Western Dubuque WF 6-foot-2
Peyton Pope West Marshall PG 6-foot
Preston Kelling Ankeny Centennial WG 6-foot-3
Quran Owens Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson WF 6-foot-1
Quynton Younker ACGC C 6-foot-3
Reece Held Murray PG 5-foot-7
Ryan Hurd Cherokee PG 6-foot
Ryan McLean North Tama PF 6-foot-3
Sam Gensley HLV, Victor PF 6-foot-2
Sam Kilburg North Scott WG 6-foot-1
Sean Peeters Davenport Assumption WF 6-foot-4
Seth Anderson Urbandale WG 6-foot-1
Spencer Schorg St. Mary's, Remsen PG 5-foot-11
Stephen Ansong Lamoni WF 5-foot-11
Taylor Kensett Danville PF 6-foot-3
Tucker Kinney Central DeWitt WF 6-foot-4
Ty Anderson North Scott WF 6-foot-4
Ty Kershaw Fort Dodge WF 6-foot-2
Tyce Johnson Indianola WG 6-foot
Tyler Andrews Cedar Rapids Kennedy WF 6-foot-6
Tyler Johnson Norwalk WF 6-foot-4
Tyler Kurth MFL-Mar-Mac C 6-foot-3
Tyler Miller Greene County C 6-foot-8
Tyler Peterson Stanton PG 5-foot-11
Tyler Sansgaard Nevada PG 5-foot-8
Tyler Schrepfer Clear Creek-Amana WG 5-foot-9
Tyler Tscherter Gladbrook-Reinbeck PG 5-foot-10
Tyson Russell East Buchanan WG 6-foot-1
Will Henricksen Marion PG 5-foot-11
Wilson Harshbarger Sioux Center C 6-foot-8
Wyatt Wegener Algona WF 6-foot-2
Xavier Foster Oskaloosa C 7-foot
Zach Carr Glenwood WG 6-foot
Zach Trevino Davenport West WG 6-foot-2
Zack Lasek Highland, Riverside C 6-foot-8
Zane Neubaum South Central Calhoun WF 6-foot-1
