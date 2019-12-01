Iowa Preps takes a free look at 175 of our top 200 basketball players in the Class of 2020 now!



CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

AJ Coons Solon WF 6-foot-5

Alex McAleer Central DeWitt PF 6-foot-4

Alex Paulsrud Cherokee WF 6-foot-2

Alex Van Kalsbeek MOC-Floyd Valley PF 6-foot-3

Andre Brandon Iowa City Liberty WF 6-foot-5

Anthony Potthoff Van Meter WG 6-foot

Austin Huber Alburnett PG 5-foot-10

Austin Miller North Linn WF 6-foot-2

Austin Van Donge Unity Christian WG 6-foot-1

Avery Mellman Mason City PG 5-foot-10

Baxter Walsh West Sioux WF 6-foot

Ben Thelander Lawton-Bronson PF 6-foot-5

Bowen Born Norwalk PG 5-foot-9

Braden Gibbons Madrid PG 5-foot-9

Brady Berkey Colfax-Mingo PG 6-foot

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Brant Hogue Bishop Heelan WF 6-foot-3

Braxton Bayless Ankeny PG 6-foot-1

Brayden Monroe Tri-County PG 5-foot-10

Brendan Ivory Perry WF 6-foot-1

Brennan Sefrit Bedford PG 5-foot-9

Brett Livesay Collins-Maxwell C 6-foot-5

Bryce Achenbach Woodward-Granger PG 5-foot-9

Bryce Coppock Newell-Fonda PG 6-foot

Cade Balvanz South Hamilton C 6-foot-4

Cade Winkel Bishop Garrigan PF 6-foot-3

Cael Schmitt Dubuque Wahlert PG 5-foot-5

Caleb Haag Waterloo West WF 6-foot-4

Calvin Harris Western Dubuque WG 6-foot

Cameron Soenksen Camanche WG 6-foot-1

Campbell Mitvalsky Cedar Rapids Washington WF 6-foot-1

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Carter Morton Greene County WG 5-foot-11

Cedrick Drahn MFL-Mar-Mac PG 6-foot-1

Chance Knox Urbandale WG 6-foot-1

Charlie Wiebers Denison-Schleswig PG 6-foot

Chett Helming Lake Mills C 6-foot-4

Chris Baumgartner Starmont WG 5-foot-10

Colby Vincent Carroll WF 6-foot-3

Cole Damman Baxter WF 5-foot-7

Cole Hogue Bishop Heelan C 6-foot-3

Cole Pedersen Central Decatur WF 6-foot-3

Collin Bleich Algona WF 6-foot-3

Connor Brown Clarinda WG 6-foot

Cooper Medinger Dubuque Senior PG 5-foot-9

Cooper Nally Bedford C 6-foot-4

Curran Ingram Des Moines Christian WG 6-foot-3

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Dan Jungling Pella Christian WG 5-foot-9

Daniel Wright Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-foot-6

Daquavian Walker Waterloo West PG 6-foot-1

David Nelson Ankeny Christian Academy WG 5-foot-10

Dawson Feenstra Western Christian WG 6-foot-2

Dawson Frost Mount Ayr WG 6-foot

Derek Brown PCM PF 6-foot-1

Easton Darling Winterset PG 6-foot

Eric Valdez Columbus PG 5-foot-11

Ethan Leibold Turkey Valley C 6-foot-1

Ethan Sahr North Cedar WG 5-foot-11

Ethan Schmidt Clarksville WF 6-foot

Even Brauns Iowa City West C 6-foot-8

Frank Bierman Tipton PF 6-foot-3

Gavin Chown West Liberty WF 5-foot-8

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Goanar Biliew Denison-Schleswig C 6-foot-8

Grant Swanson New London PF 6-foot-3

Hunter Dekkers West Sioux PG 6-foot

Isaac Grose Mount Ayr WF 6-foot

Isaac Ihnen Harris-Lake Park WG 6-foot-1

Isaac Ripley Wahlert Catholic WF 5-foot-11

Isaiah Johnson Waterloo West WG 6-foot-2

Jack Stogdill Treynor WG 5-foot-11

Jack Tiarks Treynor WF 6-foot-3

Jackson Louscher South O'Brien PG 5-foot-10

Jackson Waring Des Moines Christian PF 6-foot-4

Jacob Nemmers Gehlen Catholic WG 5-foot-11

Jacob Schockemoehl Dubuque Wahlert WG 6-foot-2

Jaffer Murphy Marion WG 6-foot

Jake Auer Valley WG 6-foot

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Jake Beckmann Xavier, Cedar Rapids PG 5-foot-11

Jake Hull Grinnell WF 6-foot-2

Jaleque Dunson Sioux City East WF 6-foot-1

Jalyn Gramstad West Lyon PG 5-foot-11

Jamar Thurmon Cedar Rapids Washington PF 6-foot-3

James Stimson Sumner-Fredricksburg PG 5-foot-10

Jamison Helmers Okoboji WG 5-foot-11

Jaxon Smith Ankeny PG 5-foot-11

Jaxson Millsap ADM WG 6-foot

Jayden Fedler Fort Madison C 6-foot-4

JD Stout Keota PG 5-foot-10

Jeffrey Skogen Mason City PG 5-foot-8

John Joyce Bishop Garrigan PG 6-foot-1

John Oltman Pella WG 6-foot-3

John Steffen Linn-Mar PG 6-foot-2

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Johnathan Monson Harlan WF 6-foot-1

Jon Schwarte Treynor C 6-foot-10

Jonah Bluhm Osage WG 6-foot

Jordan Kumm Ankeny WG 5-foot-11

Josh Ollendieck Cedar Falls PG 6-foot-2

Josh Van Gorp Pella Christian C 6-foot-9

Kaden Wetjen Williamsburg PG 5-foot-9

Kaiden Phillips Davenport Central WF 6-foot-4

Kaleb Badker West Central Valley PG 6-foot-1

Karter Lein Carroll WF 6-foot

Keegan Block Union Community WG 5-foot-11

Keegan Edwards Lone Tree PG 6-foot-2

Keshawn Christian Iowa City High WG 6-foot-1

Keyton Moser Boyden-Hull WG 6-foot-1

Kiks Rosengarten Wapsie Valley C 6-foot-5

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Kobe Grell Cherokee PG 6-foot-3

Kyle Berg Kuemper Catholic WF 6-foot-2

Kyle Cerven Shenandoah WF 6-foot

Kyle Koppes Springville PG 5-foot-11

Kyle Long Newton WG 5-foot-11

Landon Borrett Jesup C 6-foot-4

Landon Dalbeck Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WF 6-foot-4

LJ Henderson Camanche PG 6-foot

Logan Aldinger Iowa Falls-Alden WG 5-foot-10

Logan Halverson Decorah C 6-foot-4

Logan Jones Lewis Central PF 6-foot-4

Logan Meyer West Lyon PF 6-foot-1

Logan Shetterly Pella PG 5-foot-11

Lucas Berens Boyer Valley C 6-foot-5

Lucas Hayes Bettendorf C 6-foot-6

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Luke Starr AGWSR PF 6-foot-1

Luke Turner Washington PG 5-foot-11

Masen Miller Iowa City Regina PG 5-foot-8

Mason McFarland Highland Riverside WF 6-foot

Matt Hellige Holy Trinity Catholic WF 6-foot-1

Matt Ockey Gilbert PG 5-foot-8

Matt Stilwill Dowling Catholic WG 6-foot-2

Micah Johnson Ankeny Centennial C 6-foot-7

Mitchell Countryman Woodbury Central PG 6-foot

Nate Feller Des Moines Lincoln WG 6-foot

Nate Trenkamp Easton Valley WG 5-foot-11

Nathan Lindsay Clarinda C 6-foot-2

Nathan Moeller Prince Of Peace C 6-foot-4

Nick Pepin Iowa City West PG 5-foot-9

Nick Reid Central City PG 6-foot-1

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Noah Beck BGM, Brooklyn PG 5-foot-5

Noah Erickson Mount Vernon WF 5-foot-8

Ozzie Meiborg Cedar Rapids Jefferson WG 5-foot-11

Payton Mauldin George-Little Rock PG 6-foot-4

Payton Quagliano Western Dubuque WF 6-foot-2

Peyton Pope West Marshall PG 6-foot

Preston Kelling Ankeny Centennial WG 6-foot-3

Quran Owens Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson WF 6-foot-1

Quynton Younker ACGC C 6-foot-3

Reece Held Murray PG 5-foot-7

Ryan Hurd Cherokee PG 6-foot

Ryan McLean North Tama PF 6-foot-3

Sam Gensley HLV, Victor PF 6-foot-2

Sam Kilburg North Scott WG 6-foot-1

Sean Peeters Davenport Assumption WF 6-foot-4

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Seth Anderson Urbandale WG 6-foot-1

Spencer Schorg St. Mary's, Remsen PG 5-foot-11

Stephen Ansong Lamoni WF 5-foot-11

Taylor Kensett Danville PF 6-foot-3

Tucker Kinney Central DeWitt WF 6-foot-4

Ty Anderson North Scott WF 6-foot-4

Ty Kershaw Fort Dodge WF 6-foot-2

Tyce Johnson Indianola WG 6-foot

Tyler Andrews Cedar Rapids Kennedy WF 6-foot-6

Tyler Johnson Norwalk WF 6-foot-4

Tyler Kurth MFL-Mar-Mac C 6-foot-3

Tyler Miller Greene County C 6-foot-8

Tyler Peterson Stanton PG 5-foot-11

Tyler Sansgaard Nevada PG 5-foot-8

Tyler Schrepfer Clear Creek-Amana WG 5-foot-9

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Tyler Tscherter Gladbrook-Reinbeck PG 5-foot-10

Tyson Russell East Buchanan WG 6-foot-1

Will Henricksen Marion PG 5-foot-11

Wilson Harshbarger Sioux Center C 6-foot-8

Wyatt Wegener Algona WF 6-foot-2

Xavier Foster Oskaloosa C 7-foot

Zach Carr Glenwood WG 6-foot

Zach Trevino Davenport West WG 6-foot-2

Zack Lasek Highland, Riverside C 6-foot-8

Zane Neubaum South Central Calhoun WF 6-foot-1

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!