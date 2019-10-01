Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2021? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

The list below includes 180 of our top 200 basketball players within this class. The athletes below are in alphabetical order. Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Addy Bollman North Mahaska WF 6-4



Aidan Nelson West Central, Maynard PF 5-10

Aiden Ballard Sioux City East C 6-4

AJ Wilkins Grinnell WG 5-10

Aldane Barrett Davenport, West C 6-7

Alec Dreckman LeMars PG 6-0

Alex Koppes Springville WG 5-9

Alex Stogdill Council Bluffs Lincoln WG 6-0

Amar Kulijuhovic Waterloo, West WF 6-3

Andrew Holtz Maquoketa Valley WG 5-11

Andrew Lentsch Dowling Catholic PF 6-4

Anthony Potratz Keokuk PF 6-3

Ashton Cook Regina, Iowa City PF 6-4

Austin Bienemann Nashua-Plainfield WG 6-0

Basil Aldoss Iowa City Liberty WF 6-1

Ben Dunlap Emmetsburg C 6-2

Blake Chance Albia WF 6-3

Blake Hall Underwood PG 5-9

Blayde Bellis Wapsie Valley WG 5-11

Bo Janssen Solon WF 6-1

Bowen Gryp Iowa City Liberty WG 5-9

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Braden Miller Bondurant-Farrar WG 6-0

Brady Kauzlarich Centerville WG 5-10

Brady Millikin Pekin PG 5-10

Brance Baker Creston WG 5-10

Brayden Messamaker Albia WG 6-0

Brody Boehnke Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WF 6-2

Bryce Phelps Denver PG 6-0

Bubba Sohn Harris-Lake Park PG 5-10

Caden Budde Sioux City East PG 6-2

Cael Kralik Creston WF 6-1

Caiden Atienza Maquoketa PF 6-4

Caleb Bacon Lake Mills WF 6-0

Caleb Burks Waverly-Shell Rock C 6-6

Caleb Schlaak Cedar Rapids, Kennedy WF 6-7

Camden Schroeder East Sac County PF 6-3

Cameron Davis Dubuque, Hempstead PG 5-10

Cameron Luhring Aplington-Parkersburg WF 6-3

Carson Brown Moravia WF 6-0

Carson Elbert Martensdale-St Marys WG 6-0

Carson Shive Solon WF 6-0

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Carson Sprouse Keota WF 5-10

Carter Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan PG 6-1

Carter Furness Bettendorf WG 5-10

Casey Mumm Ames WG 5-9

Charles Robinson Decorah WG 6-2

Chase Courbat Cedar Falls C 6-9

Chase Mason Eagle Grove PF 6-2

Christian Davidson Fort Dodge WG 5-11

Christian Gaytan Clarion-Goldfield-Dows WF 6-0

Christian Withrow Clear Creek-Amana PF 6-0

Cole McGriff Grinnell PG 5-11

Colten Sherwood West Burlington WF 5-8

Connor Becker Maquoketa PG 5-11

Connor Drew Ballard C 6-6

Connor Lambert Monticello WG 6-3

Cooper Dejean OA-BCIG WG 6-0

Cooper Langfelt Fremont-Mills PF 6-3

Creed Welch Waukon PG 6-3

Dalton Stubbe Clarke, Osceola PF 6-2

Dane Fuller Dike-New Hartford WG 5-10

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Darian Johnson West Burlington PG 5-10

DaShawn Linnen Lake Mills WG 5-10

David Bluder Solon WG 6-3

Dayson Clayton Fort Dodge PG 6-0

Dominic Caggiano Southeast Polk PF 6-2

Dominick Jones Waterloo Christian School WG 6-1

Drew Dykstra Urbandale WG 5-10

Drew Schaeffer St. Edmond WF 6-0

Dylan Anderson ADM, Adel PG 6-6

Dylan Johnson Western Dubuque PF 6-5

Dylan Riffey Gladbrook-Reinbeck PG 6-0

Eli Ours Iowa Mennonite School PG 5-9

Emarion Ellis Davenport, Central PG 6-2

Ethan O'Donnell Iowa City Liberty WF 6-4

Gage Franck Marion WG 6-0

Garrett Baumhover Western Dubuque WF 6-0

Garrett Trapp River Valley PG 5-10

Gavin Reineke Boyer Valley WF 6-2

Grant Nelson Pella WG 6-0

Grayson Tyler Iowa City Liberty PG 5-11

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Hayden Stewart Lamoni WG 6-0

Hunter Caves Alburnett WG 6-1

Isaac Besh Denver WG 5-7

Isaiah Seay Keokuk PG 5-10

Jack Franey Martensdale-St Marys PG 5-7

Jacob Herold South Winneshiek PG 6-0

Jacob Townsend Pleasant Valley WF 6-3

Jaden Loveless Des Moines Hoover WF 6-2

Jadin Johnson Millard North PG 6-4

Jake Darland Eagle Grove WF 6-2

Jake Layman Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-5

Jamari Smith Dubuque, Hempstead WF 6-3

James Glenn Southeast Polk PG 5-10

James Wartick Algona C 6-4

Jamuo Gatwech Storm Lake PG 5-11

Jaron Crews Ankeny Centennial PG 6-2

Jaxon Baumgartner LeMars WG 6-1

Jayden Houston Davenport, North WG 6-1

Jaylon Moses Xavier, Cedar Rapids C 6-8

Jeff Bowie West Branch C 6-4

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

JJ Ritter Charles City PG 5-11

John Michael Thornton Davenport, West PF 6-4

John Miller Davenport, Central WG 5-10

Jonathan Holt Cedar Valley Christian WF 6-3

Jonny Gatto Grand View Christian PG 5-8

Josh Dieckman Muscatine PF 6-6

Josh Warner Pella WG 6-0

Justin Recker Monticello WF 6-3

Kaden Schnede Calamus-Wheatland C 6-2

Kaleb Cornilsen Easton Valley C 6-3

Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden PG 6-1

Kayden Ames West Fork WF 6-0

Keaton Kutcher Mount Vernon PG 6-0

Kelby Telander Iowa City Liberty WF 6-3

Kevin Meyers Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WG 6-3

Kieren Nichols Knoxville WG 5-8

Kyle Kelley West Delaware PG 6-3

Kyle Schaaf Bishop Garrigan WF 6-4

Kyler Matthias Denver WF 6-1

Landon Eiland North Scott, Eldridge WF 6-4

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Layne Pryor Woodbine WF 6-1

Logan Ehrecke Davenport Assumption WG 6-3

Logan Schilling Newton WF 6-1

Logan Woellert West Delaware, Manchester WG 6-0

Luke Lambert Monticello PG 6-2

Luke Rankin Dallas Center-Grimes PG 5-8

Malichai Williams Southeast Polk PF 6-5

Manny Austin Des Moines Hoover WG 5-11

Marcus Kelderman Boyden-Hull PG 5-11

Marcus Morgan Iowa City, West WG 6-2

Mark Eddie Storm Lake WG 6-0

Marvion Jackson West Burlington C 6-5

Mason Murphy Ballard PG 5-9

Matt Riedl Dowling Catholic WG 6-2

Max Roquet Johnston WF 6-5

Michael Alexander Burlington PG 5-6

Michael Duax Dubuque, Hempstead WG 6-5

Michael Robinson Waterloo, West PG 6-0

Mitch Krogmann West Delaware, Manchester C 6-6

Nate Mueller ADM, Adel PG 5-8

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Nick Muller Sergeant Bluff-Luton WG 5-11

Noah Miller Forest City WF 5-10

Noah Nelson Algona WF 5-10

Noah Sandbothe Council Bluffs Lincoln PF 6-4

Noah Yahn Muscatine PG 6-2

Oliver Bakeris Bettendorf PF 6-5

Owen Coffman Grinnell C 6-8

Owen Puk Marion WF 6-3

Payton Sandfort Waukee WG 6-6

Payton Weehler Mount Ayr WF 6-0

Quincy Wiseman Davenport, North WF 6-2

Reid Grant Johnston WG 6-0

Ryan Blum Glenwood WF 6-3

Ryan Riggs Dowling Catholic C 6-7

Sam Eggers Norwalk WF 5-11

Sid Schaaf Treynor WG 5-11

Skyler Handlos Atlantic PG 6-0

Spencer Mackey LeMars WG 6-0

Tate Linton Hinton WF 6-3

Tate Stine-Smith ADM, Adel WG 6-0

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Tavis Eklund Webster City WG 6-3

TJ Bollers Clear Creek-Amana C 6-4

TJ Harkins Earlham WG 5-10

Toby Bower Nodaway Valley WG 5-10

Tony Terrones Gilbert PG 5-8

Trae Swartz Ottumwa PF 6-0

Trashaun Willis Washington WF 6-4

Tre Melby Logan-Magnolia C 6-7

Trey Baker Martensdale-St Marys WF 6-3

Trey Shearer Montezuma PG 5-10

Truman Morse Des Moines Roosevelt WF 6-1

Tucker DeVries Waukee WG 6-5

Tyler Olson Webster City WF 6-0

Wil Burt Des Moines East WF 6-1

Will Larson Estherville Lincoln Central WG 5-11

Zach Kraft Gehlen Catholic C 6-0

Zach Rizzuti Panorama WF 5-11

Zachary Suby Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WG 5-10

Zayne Feller Camanche WF 6-3

Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

--------------------