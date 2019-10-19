Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Tristan Wilson, South O'Brien 328 yards rushing and five touchdowns

Kyle Koppes, Springville Rushed for four touchdowns and passed for two more

Carter Gallagher, Columbus Catholic 273 yards passing

