Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!



Some athletes that stood out:

Cooper DeJean, OABCIG 261 yards passing, 7 TDs, 136 yards rushing, and 1 TD

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Trey Mathis, Webster City 306 yards rushing and 4 TDs

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Caden Kipper, Pleasant Valley Rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

------------