IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 100 Basketball Players in the Class of 2024

Abdisa Ali Cedar Valley Christian PF 6--2

Abram Edwards Winfield-Mt Union PF 6--5

Aiden Klostermann Central City PG 5--9

Anthony Newquist MVAOCOU WG 6--1

Austin Vaverka GMG PG 5--10

Beau Chamberlain Bishop Heelan WF 6--1

Brandon Mahler Perry WG 5--11

Braydon Osborn Alburnett WG 6--3

Brody Lager Missouri Valley WG 5--10

Brooks Moore Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont WF 6--5

Bryson Ewart Bedford PF 6--2

Cael Van Beek Sioux Center WF 6--0

Caleb Moore Lewis Central PG 6--0

Cam Buffington Winfield-Mt Union WG 6--2

Carson Bruhn Sioux Center PF 6--5

Carver Blietz-Bentien MFL-Mar-Mac WG 5--11

Castor Abernathey Central City WF 6--1

Cole Arnold Lewis Central WF 6--2

Cole White Clarke C 6--5

Cooper Hoff Aplington-Parkersburg WF 5--10

Corder Noun Harder Lynnville-Sully PG 5--9

Curtis Horras Colfax-Mingo PF 6--0

Derek Weisskopf Williamsburg WF 6--3

Drake Canavan Eagle Grove WF 6--3

Drew Denekas George-Little Rock PF 6--1

Drew Wagner Waterloo Christian C 6--3

Dustin Hoksbergen Trinity Christian WF 6--0

Eli Schmidt Clarksville PG 5--8

Evan Roden Logan-Magnolia PG 6--1

Franz Reisz Harlan WF 6--4

Gavin Bridgewater South Tama PF 6--0

Gavin Thomas Aplington-Parkersburg PG 6--0

Grady Jeppesen Riverside PG 6--0

Holden Arnaman West Branch PG 5--11

Hunter Gilleland Red Oak WG 5--10

Jabari Woodbury GMG PG 5--10

Jace Tams Treynor WG 5--9

Jack Hanson Charles City WG 6--0

Jack Bertrand Knoxville C 6--3

Jack Cooley Clarke PG 6--3

Jack Miller Jesup PG 5--10

Jackson Lanz Wapello WF 6--3

Jackson Marnach Akron-Westfield PF 6--4

Jackson Radcliff Exira-EHK WF 6--3

Ja'Vion Bell Des Moines Lincoln PF 6--4

Javont Froiland Central Springs PG 5--10

Joe Earles Colfax-Mingo WF 6--1

John Braun Van Meter WF 6--1

Jonovan Wilkinson Roland-Story WF 6--0

Kaelan Davis Perry WG 6--0

Kareem Earl Iowa City West WF 6--4

Karic Stout Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont PF 6--6

Karson Elwood Treynor WG 5--11

Keenen Wiley Mason City WF 6--3

Keysean Moore Cardinal PG 6--0

Klayton Van Dyke Lynnville-Sully PF 6--5

Kyle Lamonte Davenport North PG 6--1

Landon Craven Des Moines Christian WG 6--0

Landyn Putman Wilton WG 6--1

Lio Aguirre Ankeny Centennial WF 6--3

Lucas Frohwein Colo-Nesco PF 6--1

Luke Hardman Pella WF 6--0

Mason Graham Garner Hayfield Ventura WG 5--10

Mason Smith Chariton PG 5--7

Max DeVries Red Oak WG 6--0

Max Knudsen Osage PG 5--10

Mitchell Schnepf MMCRU C 6--4

Nash Paulson Lewis Central WF 6--2

Nick Denning AHSTW WF 6--0

Noah John Grand View Christian WF 6--1

Noah Keefer Knoxville WG 5--11

Noah Terhark George-Little Rock WF 5--11

Nolan Mount Shenandoah PG 5--9

Owen Larson Estherville Lincoln Central PG 5--11

Preston Ries Monticello PF 6--1

Redek Born Norwalk PG 6--2

Romon Hugan Pella WF 6--2

Ryder Fair Riceville WG 5--11

Scott Harr Hampton-Dumont-CAL PF 6--4

Shane Helmick Moravia WF 6--0

Silas Walston Bedford PF 6--1

Titus Cram Bondurant-Farrar WF 6--0

Tommy Tyynismaa South Tama WG 5--11

Triton Gwinn Mormon Trail PG 5--10

Trovary Cavil Des Moines Lincoln PG 5--9

Ty Northrup Louisa-Muscatine WF 6--2

Willie Hodges Cedar Rapids Washington PG 6--0

Wyatt Powell MFL-Mar-Mac PG 5--11

Zach Hesse Sioux City North WG 6--1

Zach Thornburg East Mills PG 5--7

