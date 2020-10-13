IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 250 High School Basketball Players in 2021

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2021? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

The list below includes 240 of our top 250 basketball players within this class. The athletes below are in alphabetical order. Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Adam Mcilrath Roland-Story WF 6-3

Aidan Nelson West Central, Maynard PF 5-10

AJ Wegener Dike-New Hartford PG 5-10

AJ Wilkins Grinnell WG 5-10

Aldane Barrett Davenport West C 6-7

Alec Dreckman LeMars PG 6-0

Alex Godfredson Rock Valley WF 6-3

Alex Koppes Springville WG 5-9

Alex Thomas Dallas Center-Grimes C 6-5

Amar Kulijuhovic Waterloo, West WF 6-3

Andrew Formanek Clear Lake C 6-6

Angelo Winkel Bishop Garrigan PF 6-8

Anthony Potratz Keokuk WF 6-4

Ashton Cook Regina, Iowa City PF 6-4

Austin Bienemann Nashua-Plainfield WF 6-0

Avery Bryant GMG C 6-3

Basil Aldoss Iowa City Liberty WF 6-1

Beau Butler South Hardin C 6-2

Ben Cusick Solon PF 6-3

Ben Dunlap Emmetsburg C 6-3

Ben Loverude Des Moines Christian WG 6-5

Blake Chance Albia PG 6-4

Blayde Bellis Wapsie Valley WG 5-7

Bo Clausen Ridge View WG 6-3

Boone Bain Southeast Polk WF 6-3

Braden Miller Bondurant-Farrar WG 6-0

Brady Buchmeyer Calamus-Wheatland PG 6-0

Brady Duwa Keota WF 6-2

Brady Kauzlarich Centerville WG 5-10

Brady Millikin Pekin PG 5-10

Brance Baker Creston WG 5-10

Brandon Leber Forest City WG 6-1

Brecken Manus Ankeny WG 6-0

Brennan Holder South Central Calhoun WF 5-11

Brent Scott Spirit Lake PG 6-0

Brevin Wilson Mount Pleasant WF 6-4

Brigham Daniel Glidden-Ralston WG 5-11

Bronson Sargent Central Lee WF 6-1

Bryce Phelps Denver PG 6-0

Bubba Sohn Harris-Lake Park PG 5-10

Byron Benton Iowa City High PG 6-0

Cade Pepper MMCRU PF 6-2

Caden Rehmeier Indianola C 6-5

Caden Thomas Wapello PF 6-5

Cael Kralik Creston WF 6-1

Caiden Atienza Maquoketa PF 6-4

Cain McWilliams Dubuque Senior PG 5-9

Caleb Bacon Lake Mills WF 6-3

Caleb Burks Waverly-Shell Rock C 6-6

Caleb Schlaak Cedar Rapids, Kennedy WF 6-7

Camden Schroeder East Sac County PF 6-5

Cameron Pierson Siouxland Christian PF 6-6

Carson Elbert Martensdale-St Marys WG 6-3

Carson Michels Marquette Catholic PG 6-0

Carson Shive Solon WF 6-0

Carter Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan PG 6-1

Carter Henry Crestwood PF 6-2

Carter Swope Hudson PF 6-4

Charles Robinson Decorah WG 6-2

Chase Bartlett Southeast Polk WG 6-2

Chase Courbat Cedar Falls C 6-9

Chase Mason Eagle Grove PF 6-2

Chase Pester MVAOCOU C 6-5

Christian Davidson Fort Dodge WG 5-11

Christian Tidiane Council Bluffs Lincoln WF 6-4

Christian Withrow Clear Creek-Amana WF 6-2

CJ Rickels Vinton-Shellsburg PG 6-2

Colby Burg Creston PG 5-10

Cole Watts Montezuma WG 5-11

Colin McAleer Ankeny Centennial WF 6-3

Collin Wiltgen South Winneshiek WG 6-3

Colten Sherwood West Burlington WF 5-8

Conner Piehl Tripoli PG 5-11

Connor Drew Ballard C 6-6

Cooper Dejean OA-BCIG WG 6-0

Creed Welch Waukon PG 6-3

Creighton Moricsh Spirit Lake WF 6-3

Dalton Dubois Siouxland Christian WG 6-0

Dalton Stubbe Clarke, Osceola PF 6-2

Dane Fuller Dike-New Hartford WG 5-10

Dante Dolash South Hardin PF 6-3

Darian Johnson West Burlington PG 5-10

DaShawn Linnen Lake Mills WG 5-10

David Bluder Solon WG 6-3

Dayne Hodge Assumption WF 5-11

Dayson Clayton Fort Dodge PG 6-0

Deavin Hilson Des Moines North PG 6-0

Diondre Taylor Des Moines, North WG 5-10

Dominyk Price North Iowa PG 5-11

Drew Dykstra Urbandale WG 5-10

Drew Runner East Marshall PF 6-3

Dylan Johnson Western Dubuque PF 6-5

Easton Johnson Gilbert PF 6-4

Eli Hibma Sioux Center WF 6-3

Eli Ours Hillcrest Academy PG 5-9

Emarion Ellis Davenport Assumption PG 6-5

Ethan Alfers Tri-Center WG 6-4

Ethan O'Donnell Iowa City Liberty WF 6-4

Ethan O'Neill Waukon WF 6-1

Ethan Trimpe Mid-Prairie WG 6-0

Gabe Gidel Humboldt PG 6-0

Gage Franck Marion WG 6-0

Gage Walshire North Cedar PG 6-0

Garrett Baumhover Western Dubuque WF 6-0

Garrett Trapp River Valley PG 5-10

Garrison Tripp South Hardin PG 5-11

Gavin Reineke Boyer Valley WF 6-2

Grant DeKruyf Urbandale WF 6-3

Grant Nelson Pella WG 6-0

Grant Stolka North Fayette Valley C 6-5

Hayden Stewart Lamoni WF 6-2

Henry Bloom Central DeWitt PG 6-1

Henry Clymer Cedar Rapids Washington PF 6-4

Isaac Besh Denver WG 5-7

Isaiah Seay Keokuk PG 5-10

Iziek Soper Midland WG 6-2

Jack Franey Martensdale-St Marys PG 5-8

Jacob King Oelwein PG 5-11

Jacob Papesh Gilbert WF 6-4

Jacob Townsend Pleasant Valley WF 6-3

Jakari Bradley Des Moines Roosevelt WG 6-1

Jake Layman Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-7

Jake Nichols Colfax-Mingo WF 6-2

Jakob Washington West Fork WF 6-2

Jamari Smith Dubuque Hempstead WF 6-4

James Glenn Southeast Polk PG 5-10

Jamuo Gatwech Storm Lake PG 5-11

Jaron Crews Ankeny Centennial PG 6-2

Jayden Houston Davenport, North WG 6-1

Jaylon Moses Xavier, Cedar Rapids C 6-8

Jeff Bowie West Branch C 6-4

Jim Bonifas Dubuque Senior C 6-5

JJ Ritter Charles City PG 5-11

Joe Hammer Ottumwa PG 6-0

Joe Knutson Cedar Falls PF 6-7

John Miller Davenport, Central WG 5-10

Jordan Lawrence Camanche PG 5-10

Josh Dieckman Muscatine PF 6-6

Josh Haan Aplington-Parkersburg C 6-6

Josh Warner Pella PG 6-1

Justin Recker Monticello WF 6-3

Kaden Schnede Calamus-Wheatland C 6-2

Kael Unruh North Cedar PG 5-10

Kaleb Ackerman Sheldon WG 5-10

Kaleb Cornilsen Easton Valley C 6-5

Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden PG 6-1

Kayden Ames West Fork WF 6-0

Keaton Kutcher Mount Vernon PG 6-0

Kelby Telander Iowa City Liberty WF 6-3

Kelin Jones Carroll PF 6-5

Kendrick Watkins-Hogue Dubuque Senior WF 6-0

Kevin Meyers Garner Hayfield Ventura WG 6-3

Keyshaun Brooks Ames WG 6-0

Kieren Nichols Knoxville PG 6-0

Kobe Risse Wapsie Valley PG 6-0

Kody VanEngelenburg Sumner-Fredericksburg WF 6-3

Kole Johnson North Fayette Valley WG 6-1

Kyle Kelley West Delaware PG 6-3

Kyler Matthias Denver WF 6-1

Kyler Wallace Prince of Peace WF 6-3

Landon Eiland North Scott WF 6-4

Landon Wolf Cedar Falls WF 6-5

Leyton Nelson Tri-Center, Neola WF 6-2

Logan Bowie East Marshall WF 5-10

Logan Woellert West Delaware PG 6-2

Luke DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine WF 6-1

Luke Hammen Keota WF 6-0

Luke Lambert Monticello PG 6-2

Luke Rankin Dallas Center-Grimes PG 5-8

Majok Majouk Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-7

Malichai Williams Southeast Polk PF 6-5

Malik Allen Des Moines, North WG 5-10

Marcus Kelderman Boyden-Hull PG 5-11

Marcus Morgan Iowa City, West WG 6-2

Mark Eddie Storm Lake WG 6-0

Marvion Jackson West Burlington C 6-5

Mason Lobeck Madrid C 6-3

Mason Merfeld Southeast Warren PG 6-0

Mason Murphy Ballard PG 5-9

Mason White Beckman Catholic PG 6-0

Mateo Martinez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows PG 5-10

Matt Riedl Dowling Catholic WG 6-2

Max Roquet Johnston WF 6-5

Mehki Jacobs Davenport North WG 5-10

Michael Duax Dubuque, Hempstead PG 6-5

Michael Erlmeier Harlan WG 5-11

Michael Shull Clarinda WF 6-0

Mike Potter Clear Creek-Amana PG 6-1

Nathan Mueller ADM PG 5-7

Noah Miller Forest City WF 5-10

Noah Nelson Algona PG 5-5

Noah Yahn Muscatine PG 6-2

Noah Zmolek Davis County PF 6-3

Owen Coffman Grinnell C 6-8

Owen Thomas Aplington-Parkersburg WF 6-4

Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg WG 5-11

Payton Sandfort Waukee WG 6-6

Payton Weehler Mount Ayr WF 6-0

Quincy Underwood Cedar Rapids Washington WG 6-3

Quincy Wiseman Davenport North WF 6-2

Ramir Scott Waterloo, East WG 5-9

Reid Grant Johnston WG 6-3

Reid Wiley Crestwood WF 6-3

Rhett Smith Wapello WF 6-3

Ryan Blum Glenwood WF 6-3

Ryan Riggs Dowling Catholic C 6-7

Sam Fischer Humboldt PF 6-2

Sam Rallis St. Albert, Council Bluffs WG 6-1

Sam Skaar Roland-Story WF 6-5

Shane Neighbor Alburnett PF 6-2

Simon Palmer West Branch WF 6-4

Skyler Handlos Atlantic PG 6-2

Spencer Hixson Knoxville WF 6-5

Spencer Mackey LeMars WG 6-0

Steven Krpan Melcher-Dallas WG 6-2

Tanner Henningsen Gilbert WG 6-1

Tate Stine-Smith ADM, Adel WG 6-0

Taurice Grant Meskwaki Settlement PG 6-0

Tavis Eklund Webster City WG 6-3

Thomas Fidone Lewis Central C 6-4

TJ Bollers Clear Creek-Amana PF 6-4

Toby Bower Nodaway Valley WG 6-0

Tony Terrones Gilbert PG 5-8

Trae Swartz Ottumwa PF 6-4

Trashaun Willis Washington WF 6-4

Tre Melby Logan-Magnolia C 6-7

Trey Baker Martensdale-St Marys WF 6-3

Trey Oehlertz Pocahontas Area WG 5-11

Trey Shearer Montezuma PG 5-10

Tucker DeVries Waukee WG 6-5

Ty Walker Des Moines, Roosevelt WG 5-10

Tye Sudbeck Sheldon PG 5-11

Tyler Olson Webster City WF 6-0

Tyler Schuster Dubuque Senior WF 6-2

Tyler Towne River Valley PF 6-4

Umar Bulis Clarke WF 6-2

Vasin Thurman Holy Trinity Catholic WF 6-4

Victor Balderas Meskwaki Settlement WF 6-2

Wil Jones Southeast Polk WF 6-2

Wyatt Heston Waukee C 6-7

