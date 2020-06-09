Iowa Preps takes a free look at 130 of our top 140 basketball players in the Class of 2023 now!



Aidan Hall Harlan WG 6-2

Aiden Bell Riverside WF 5-10

Alex Ravlin Underwood WG 5-9

Andres Cruz Ar-We-Va PG 5-9

Andrew Westpfahl Wapsie Valley WG 5-7

Austin Trotter Lawton-Bronson WF 6-0

Avery Holtz Maquoketa Valley WG 5-7

Avery Phillippi Nodaway Valley WG 5-10

Ayden Klein MOC-Floyd Valley PG 5-11

Ben Marsh ACGC WG 5-11

Ben Wheatley North Linn WG 6-1

Bennett Smith Storm Lake St. Mary's PF 5-10

Blaise Porter New London PG 6-0

Blake Herold Shenandoah PF 5-11

Bo Harrington Nashua-Plainfield WG 5-5

Bobby Smith Des Moines East WG 5-7

Boston Devault Nodaway Valley WG 5-11

Braden Steel North Mahaska C 6-3

Bradley Curren Harlan WG 5-9

Brandt VanDyke Sioux City East PF 6-7

Brayden Lund AHSTW WF 6-3

Brayson Laube Marion WG 5-11

Brody Tuttle Seymour PF 5-10

Caden Kirkman Wilton C 6-5

Caleb Egesdal Gladbrook-Reinbeck WG 5-10

Caleb Hubbard Diagonal WF 5-10

Carter Boettcher Sioux Central PG 6-0

Carter Steinlage New Hampton C 6-3

Casey Gardner Dunkerton PG 5-7

Casey O'Donnell Wapsie Valley WG 6-0

Chase Henderson Des Moines Hoover PG 5-9

Chase Low Charles City WF 6-3

Cody Damman Baxter PG 5-7

Colby Collison Bondurant-Farrar WF 6-3

Cole Hamilton Moravia WG 5-8

Cole Kilburg North Scott PG 5-11

Cole Lipper Mediapolis C 6-2

Colton Brennan Heartland Christian WG 5-7

Conner Maston Lynnville-Sully PG 5-10

Corbin Lewis North Butler PG 6-5

Daniel Tobiloba Grand View Christian C 6-10

Dayton Bruce Waterloo East PG 5-3

Derek Reinking Kingsley-Pierson PF 6-4

Dougie Noonkester Sibley-Ocheyedan WF 6-4

Douglas Taylor Newman Catholic C 6-5

Drake Kapayou Marshalltown WG 6-0

Drew Chance Albia WG 6-2

Drew Kingery Indianola WG 6-2

Drew Schnell Graettinger-Terril WG 5-8

Easton Nelson Exira-EHK PF 6-3

Elijah Vos Des Moines Hoover C 6-5

Ethan Patterson Washington WG 5-10

Garrett Hempen Aplington-Parkersburg WG 5-9

George Williams Des Moines Roosevelt PF 6-3

Ike Eddy Dallas Center-Grimes C 6-5

Jackson Manning Van Buren WG 5-9

Jacob Hargens Sioux Central C 6-2

Jacob Stauffer Clarksville WG 6-0

Jaden Harris Cedar Rapids Washington PG 6-0

Jaixen Frost Mount Ayr WF 6-1

Jake Wallin South O'Brien PF 6-6

Jamauryus Bradford-Gates Waterloo East PG 5-3

Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt PG 6-1

Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary's WG 5-11

Jerett Jentzsch East Mills PF 6-4

Jesse Miller Greene County WF 6-4

Jesse Sellers Cedar Rapids Washington WG 5-5

Kade Benjamin New London WF 6-4

Kai Black Urbandale WF 6-3

Kamden Steffen MMCRU WF 6-0

Kasey Coakley Maquoketa PG 6-0

KC Nicks MMCRU PG 5-8

Keaten Bonderson Gehlen Catholic PG 5-11

Keaton Logan Gehlen Catholic PG 5-10

Keavian Hayes Sioux City West WF 6-2

Kent Elliott Tri-Center WF 6-4

Kenzie Reed Cedar Rapids Kennedy PG 5-10

Kooper Ebel Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn WG 5-11

Kory Hough Graettinger-Terril WG 5-11

Kyle Sternberg AHSTW WG 6-2

Kyle Strider Creston WG 6-1

Lance Berends Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn C 6-4

Lane Harmon North Mahaska WG 5-10

Luke Bohonek Morningstar Academy WG 5-10

Luke Huntrods Collins-Maxwell WG 5-9

Luke Keitges Knoxville WF 6-3

Luke Patton Roland-Story WF 6-2

Luke Riffey Gladbrook-Reinbeck WG 6-0

Malakai Johnson-Bassey Mason City WG 5-11

Marcus Blount Prince of Peace WG 5-6

Martez Wiggley Waterloo East PF 6-4

Masin Shearer Montezuma PG 5-8

Mason Coppock West Sioux WG 6-0

Mason Crouse East Mills WG 5-11

Mason Dicks Newell-Fonda WG 5-10

Mason Harter Sigourney C 6-6

Mason King West Harrison PG 5-8

Max Burt Newman Catholic PG 6-0

Max Hough Graettinger-Terril PG 5-11

Max Phillips Tri-County PF 6-0

Max Weaton Fairfield PF 6-4

Nash Smith North Mahaska PF 6-5

Nathaniel Winter Boone PG 5-10

Noah Hamilton Newman Catholic C 6-0

Nolan DeLong Durant PG 6-0

Omaha Biliew Dowling Catholic WF 6-7

Owen Almelien North Butler WG 5-11

Owen Suntken Melcher-Dallas WG 6-0

Pryce Sandfort Waukee PG 6-4

Riley Hawkins Moravia WG 6-1

Rogan Gergen Janesville WF 6-2

Rylan Barnes West Hancock WF 6-2

Sage Evans West Harrison WF 6-0

Samson Adams Lenox WF 5-10

Savion Taylor Iowa City Liberty WG 6-2

Sawyer Drent Akron-Westfield WG 5-10

Sean Europa Emmetsburg PG 5-4

Tate Haughenbury North Linn WG 6-2

Tate Petersen Monticello WG 5-8

Taylor McFail Sidney WG 5-10

Taylor Reed Fremont-Mills PF 6-1

Traijan Sain Cedar Rapids Washington WF 6-4

Tristen Cummings Bedford PG 5-10

Ty McKinney Webster City WG 5-10

Ty Purdy Don Bosco PG 5-11

William Kiburis Gladbrook-Reinbeck PG 5-11

Wyatt Mertens Van Buren WG 5-9

Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda WG 6-0

Zach Lutmer Central Lyon WF 6-0

Zain Sauer Midland WF 5-10

