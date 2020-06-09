A Free Look at Iowa's Top 140 Basketball Players in the Class of 2023
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 130 of our top 140 basketball players in the Class of 2023 now!
Aidan Hall Harlan WG 6-2
Aiden Bell Riverside WF 5-10
Alex Ravlin Underwood WG 5-9
Andres Cruz Ar-We-Va PG 5-9
Andrew Westpfahl Wapsie Valley WG 5-7
Austin Trotter Lawton-Bronson WF 6-0
Avery Holtz Maquoketa Valley WG 5-7
Avery Phillippi Nodaway Valley WG 5-10
Ayden Klein MOC-Floyd Valley PG 5-11
Ben Marsh ACGC WG 5-11
Ben Wheatley North Linn WG 6-1
Bennett Smith Storm Lake St. Mary's PF 5-10
Blaise Porter New London PG 6-0
Blake Herold Shenandoah PF 5-11
Bo Harrington Nashua-Plainfield WG 5-5
Bobby Smith Des Moines East WG 5-7
Boston Devault Nodaway Valley WG 5-11
Braden Steel North Mahaska C 6-3
Bradley Curren Harlan WG 5-9
Brandt VanDyke Sioux City East PF 6-7
Brayden Lund AHSTW WF 6-3
Brayson Laube Marion WG 5-11
Brody Tuttle Seymour PF 5-10
Caden Kirkman Wilton C 6-5
Caleb Egesdal Gladbrook-Reinbeck WG 5-10
Caleb Hubbard Diagonal WF 5-10
Carter Boettcher Sioux Central PG 6-0
Carter Steinlage New Hampton C 6-3
Casey Gardner Dunkerton PG 5-7
Casey O'Donnell Wapsie Valley WG 6-0
Chase Henderson Des Moines Hoover PG 5-9
Chase Low Charles City WF 6-3
Cody Damman Baxter PG 5-7
Colby Collison Bondurant-Farrar WF 6-3
Cole Hamilton Moravia WG 5-8
Cole Kilburg North Scott PG 5-11
Cole Lipper Mediapolis C 6-2
Colton Brennan Heartland Christian WG 5-7
Conner Maston Lynnville-Sully PG 5-10
Corbin Lewis North Butler PG 6-5
Daniel Tobiloba Grand View Christian C 6-10
Dayton Bruce Waterloo East PG 5-3
Derek Reinking Kingsley-Pierson PF 6-4
Dougie Noonkester Sibley-Ocheyedan WF 6-4
Douglas Taylor Newman Catholic C 6-5
Drake Kapayou Marshalltown WG 6-0
Drew Chance Albia WG 6-2
Drew Kingery Indianola WG 6-2
Drew Schnell Graettinger-Terril WG 5-8
Easton Nelson Exira-EHK PF 6-3
Elijah Vos Des Moines Hoover C 6-5
Ethan Patterson Washington WG 5-10
Garrett Hempen Aplington-Parkersburg WG 5-9
George Williams Des Moines Roosevelt PF 6-3
Ike Eddy Dallas Center-Grimes C 6-5
Jackson Manning Van Buren WG 5-9
Jacob Hargens Sioux Central C 6-2
Jacob Stauffer Clarksville WG 6-0
Jaden Harris Cedar Rapids Washington PG 6-0
Jaixen Frost Mount Ayr WF 6-1
Jake Wallin South O'Brien PF 6-6
Jamauryus Bradford-Gates Waterloo East PG 5-3
Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt PG 6-1
Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary's WG 5-11
Jerett Jentzsch East Mills PF 6-4
Jesse Miller Greene County WF 6-4
Jesse Sellers Cedar Rapids Washington WG 5-5
Kade Benjamin New London WF 6-4
Kai Black Urbandale WF 6-3
Kamden Steffen MMCRU WF 6-0
Kasey Coakley Maquoketa PG 6-0
KC Nicks MMCRU PG 5-8
Keaten Bonderson Gehlen Catholic PG 5-11
Keaton Logan Gehlen Catholic PG 5-10
Keavian Hayes Sioux City West WF 6-2
Kent Elliott Tri-Center WF 6-4
Kenzie Reed Cedar Rapids Kennedy PG 5-10
Kooper Ebel Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn WG 5-11
Kory Hough Graettinger-Terril WG 5-11
Kyle Sternberg AHSTW WG 6-2
Kyle Strider Creston WG 6-1
Lance Berends Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn C 6-4
Lane Harmon North Mahaska WG 5-10
Luke Bohonek Morningstar Academy WG 5-10
Luke Huntrods Collins-Maxwell WG 5-9
Luke Keitges Knoxville WF 6-3
Luke Patton Roland-Story WF 6-2
Luke Riffey Gladbrook-Reinbeck WG 6-0
Malakai Johnson-Bassey Mason City WG 5-11
Marcus Blount Prince of Peace WG 5-6
Martez Wiggley Waterloo East PF 6-4
Masin Shearer Montezuma PG 5-8
Mason Coppock West Sioux WG 6-0
Mason Crouse East Mills WG 5-11
Mason Dicks Newell-Fonda WG 5-10
Mason Harter Sigourney C 6-6
Mason King West Harrison PG 5-8
Max Burt Newman Catholic PG 6-0
Max Hough Graettinger-Terril PG 5-11
Max Phillips Tri-County PF 6-0
Max Weaton Fairfield PF 6-4
Nash Smith North Mahaska PF 6-5
Nathaniel Winter Boone PG 5-10
Noah Hamilton Newman Catholic C 6-0
Nolan DeLong Durant PG 6-0
Omaha Biliew Dowling Catholic WF 6-7
Owen Almelien North Butler WG 5-11
Owen Suntken Melcher-Dallas WG 6-0
Pryce Sandfort Waukee PG 6-4
Riley Hawkins Moravia WG 6-1
Rogan Gergen Janesville WF 6-2
Rylan Barnes West Hancock WF 6-2
Sage Evans West Harrison WF 6-0
Samson Adams Lenox WF 5-10
Savion Taylor Iowa City Liberty WG 6-2
Sawyer Drent Akron-Westfield WG 5-10
Sean Europa Emmetsburg PG 5-4
Tate Haughenbury North Linn WG 6-2
Tate Petersen Monticello WG 5-8
Taylor McFail Sidney WG 5-10
Taylor Reed Fremont-Mills PF 6-1
Traijan Sain Cedar Rapids Washington WF 6-4
Tristen Cummings Bedford PG 5-10
Ty McKinney Webster City WG 5-10
Ty Purdy Don Bosco PG 5-11
William Kiburis Gladbrook-Reinbeck PG 5-11
Wyatt Mertens Van Buren WG 5-9
Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda WG 6-0
Zach Lutmer Central Lyon WF 6-0
Zain Sauer Midland WF 5-10
