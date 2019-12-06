FREE - Top Basketball Games to Watch - December 6th
Iowa Preps takes a free look at the top basketball games to watch tonight on the hardwood!
Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!
Ankeny Centennial @ Johnston
Bettendorf @ North Scott
Center Point-Urbana @ West Delaware
Clear Lake @ Iowa Falls-Alden
Decorah @ Waverly-Shell Rock
Denison-Schleswig @ Harlan
Dowling Catholic @ Ankeny
Gilbert @ PCM, Monroe
Iowa City, West @ Iowa City, City High
Norwalk @ Pella Christian
Oskaloosa @ Dallas Center-Grimes
Pella @ Indianola
Pleasant Valley @ Assumption, Davenport
Regina, Iowa City @ Camanche
Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Sioux City, North
Sioux Center @ George-Little Rock
Treynor @ Logan-Magnolia
Wahlert, Dubuque @ Dubuque, Senior
Western Christian @ Spencer
Western Dubuque @ Dubuque, Hempstead
-----------
