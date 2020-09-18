IowaPreps - Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - 9/18

Iowa Prep takes a free look at the top football games to watch tonight on the gridiron!

Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!

Beckman Catholic at Cascade

Benton Community at Clear Creek-Amana

Bishop Heelan at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Dubuque, Senior

Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg

Johnston at Ankeny Centennial

Pekin at Mediapolis

St. Edmond at West Hancock

Valley, West Des Moines at Southeast Polk

Waukee at Dowling Catholic

Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

West Branch at Wilton

Western Christian, Hull at West Sioux

Did we miss any top games? Click here to let us know now!