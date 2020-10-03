IowaPreps - Iowa High School Top Football Performers

Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Zach Opheim, Grundy Center 378 yards rushing and 4 TDs

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Marcus Beatty, Independence 297 yards rushing and three touchdowns

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Trey Mathis, Webster City 7 TDs

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

------------