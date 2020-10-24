IowaPreps - Iowa High School Top Football Performers

Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Carter Markham, North Scott 278 yards rushing, 150 yards passing, and four touchdowns

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 223 yards passing and 184 yards rushing

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Anthony Isley, Mediapolis 267 yards rushing and 2 TDs

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

------------