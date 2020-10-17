IowaPreps - Iowa High School Top Football Performers

Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Marcus Beatty, Independence 186 rushing yards and 3 TDs

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Tyce Gunderson, Harris-Lake Park 155 yards passing and 3 TDs

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Garrett Sailor, Dewitt 201 yards rushing and four touchdowns

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

------------