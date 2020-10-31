IowaPreps - Iowa High School Top Football Performers

Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Ashton Cook, Regina 387 yards passing and three touchdowns

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Dylan Wiggins, West Sioux 213 yards passing and 71 yards rushing

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

Max White, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 251 rushing yards and 50 passing yards

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST)

------------