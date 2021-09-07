Iowa's Most Recruited Basketball Players in 2022 (26-30)

Who are Iowa's most recruited high school basketball players throughout the Class of 2022? Find out now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 31-35 - 9/6

Rankings 26-30 - 9/7

Rankings 21-25 - 9/8

Rankings 16-20 - 9/9

Rankings 11-15 - 9/10

Rankings 6-10 - 9/11

Rankings 1-5 - 9/12

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

-------------------