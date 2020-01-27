Iowa Preps takes a look at the 200 scorers on the basketball court in the Class of 2021!

1 Kieren Nichols, Knoxville - 28.2 ppg



2 Trey Shearer, Montezuma - 26.7 ppg

3 Cooper Dejean, OABCIG - 23.9 ppg

4 Malik Allen, Des Moines North - 23.8 ppg

5 Tucker DeVries, Waukee - 22.3 ppg

6 Trae Swartz, Ottumwa - 22.3 ppg

7 Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield - 22 ppg

8 Karson Sharar, Iowa Falls-Alden - 21.6 ppg

9 Camden Schroeder, East Sac County - 20.9 ppg

10 Garrett Trapp, River Valley - 20.7 ppg

11 Michael Duax, Dubuque Hempstead - 20.2 ppg

12 Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley - 20 ppg

13 Payton Sandfort, Waukee - 19.8 ppg

14 Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills - 19.7 ppg

15 Diondre Taylor, Des Moines North - 19.5 ppg

16 Carson Brown, Moravia - 19.3 ppg

17 Ben Dunlap, Emmetsburg - 19 ppg

18 Ryan Blum, Glenwood - 19 ppg

19 Emarion Ellis, Davenport Central - 18.7 ppg

20 Keaton Kutcher, Mount Vernon - 18.6 ppg

