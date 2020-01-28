Iowa Preps takes a look at the 200 scorers on the basketball court in the Class of 2021!

1 Bowen Born, Norwalk - 38.3 ppg



2 JD Stout, Keota - 29 ppg

3 Nick Reid, Central City - 28.2 ppg

4 Easton Darling, Winterset - 26.6 ppg

5 Masen Miller, Regina Catholic - 26.2 ppg

6 Zane Neubaum, South Central Calhoun - 25.4 ppg

7 Braden Gibbons, Madrid - 24.6 ppg

8 Bryce Coppock, West Sioux - 24 ppg

9 Cole Damman, Baxter - 23.9 ppg

10 Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux - 23.8 ppg

11 Tyler Peterson, Stanton - 23.6 ppg

12 Xavier Foster, Oskaloosa - 23.2 ppg

13 Noah Beck, BGM - 23.1 ppg

14 Michael Schafer, East Mills - 23 ppg

15 Braxton Bayless, Ankeny - 22.8 ppg

16 Brendan Ivory, Perry - 22.8 ppg

17 Sean Peeters, Davenport Assumption - 22.4 ppg

18 Matt McDonald, Centerville - 22.3 ppg

19 Zach Huff, Don Bosco - 22.3 ppg

20 Austin Miller, North Linn - 21.8 ppg

21 Creighton Nelson, Exira-EHK - 21.8 ppg

22 Keegan Edwards, Lone Tree - 21.7 ppg

23 Jackson Louscher, South O'Brien - 21.6 ppg

24 Jonah Bluhm, Osage - 21.3 ppg

25 Isaac Ihnen, Harris-Lake Park - 21.3 ppg

