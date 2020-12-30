IowaPreps - Iowa's Top 300 Football Players in 2022 (181-185)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 191-195 - 12/28

Rankings 186-190 - 12/29

Rankings 181-185 - 12/30

Rankings 176-180 - 12/31

Rankings 171-175 - 1/1

Rankings 166-170 - 1/2

Rankings 161-165 - 1/3

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------