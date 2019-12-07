What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Gage Ranck, Marion 33 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Zach Huff, Don Bosco 28 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Ryan Blum, Glenwood 26 points

Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!

---------------------