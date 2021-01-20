IowaPreps - Top Boys & Girls Basketball Performers - 1/19

What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Christian Withrow, Clear Creek Amana 36 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Bailey Sievers, Newell-Fonda 23 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Cam Pierson, Siouxland Christian 26 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Addy Johnson, Westwood 33 points and 17 rebounds

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

---------------------