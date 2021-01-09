IowaPreps - Top Boys & Girls Basketball Performers - 1/8

What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Jayden Houston, Davenport North 24 points, seven rebounds, and five steals

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Abby Heemstra, Rock Valley 19 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Bryce Phelps, Denver 20 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Halli Poock, Waterloo West 24 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

---------------------