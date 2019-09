Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley 295 yards passing, 118 yards rushing, and 7 total TDs

Tate Westhoff, LeMars 273 yards passing and 4 TDs

Carson Pariseau, Janesville 175 rushing yards, 1 TD catch, and 2 FGs

