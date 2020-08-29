IowaPreps - Top Football Performers

Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Aidan Dunne, Dubuque Hempstead 123 yards passing, 68 rushing yards, and two touchdowns

Spencer DeMean, Springville 262 yards rushing and 5 TDs

Alec Wick, Regina 162 yards receiving 2 TDs

