What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Lexi Pingel, Cherokee 20 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Emerson Green, Cedar Falls 26 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Kaylee Jacobs, South O'Brien 16 points

Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!

---------------------