2021-2022 Basketball Conference Preview - River Valley South

Iowa Preps releases our full high school basketball conference preview heading into the 2021-2022 season now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2021-2022 Conference Previews

River Valley North - 10/11

River Valley South - 10/12

Rolling Valley - 10/13

SEISC North - 10/14

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

MRC

North Central

NICL East

NICL West

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Top Players by Position (2024)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Database

Most Recruited Players in '23

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

Top 10 Candidates in 2024

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Players by Position (2023)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Database

Basketball Player Rankings

Top 250 Players in 2022

Top 225 Players in 2023

Top 100 Players in 2024

Top Players by Position (2022)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Database

2021-2022 Conference Player Ranking

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

Twin Lakes

Southeast

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Top 10 Candidates in 2023

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Postseason All State Teams

Elite First Team

Junior First Team

Freshmen First Team

Freshmen Second Team

Sophomore First Team

Sophomore Second Team

Junior Second Team

Elite Second Team

Elite Third Team

Junior Third Team

Freshmen Third Team

Freshmen Fourth Team

Sophomore Third Team

Sophomore Fourth Team

Elite Fourth Team

Elite Fifth Team

Junior Fourth Team

Junior Fifth Team

Sophomore Fifth Team

Freshmen Fifth Team

Postseason Honors

4A Player of the Year

3A Player of the Year

2A Player of the Year

1A Player of the Year

Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Basketball MVPs

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

Northeast Iowa

Raccoon River

WaMac East

WaMac West

Siouxland

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MRC

North Central

Stock Risers

Senior Stock Risers

Junior Stock Risers

Sophomore Stock Risers

Freshmen Stock Risers

4A Substate Previews

Substate 1

Substate 2

Substate 3

Substate 4

Substate 5

Substate 6

Substate 7

Substate 8

3A Substate Previews

Substate 1

Substate 2

Substate 3

Substate 4

Substate 5

Substate 6

Substate 7

Substate 8

2A District Previews

Districts 1 & 2

Districts 3 & 4

Districts 5 & 6

Districts 7 & 8

Districts 9 & 10

Districts 11 & 12

Districts 13 & 14

Districts 15 & 16

1A District Previews

Districts 1 & 2

Districts 3 & 4

Districts 5 & 6

Districts 7 & 8

Districts 9 & 10

Districts 11 & 12

Districts 13 & 14

Districts 15 & 16

22-23 Preseason Team Ranking

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Midseason All Conference Teams

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Most Recruited Players in '23

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

Most Recruited Players in '22

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

21-22 Preseason Team Ranking

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Most Recruited Players in '21

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

In-Season Stock Risers

Senior Stock Risers

Junior Stock Risers

Sophomore Stock Risers

Freshmen Stock Risers

Top Players by Position (2021)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Database

2020-2021 Preseason Honors

Sophomore of the Year Candidates

4A Player of the Year Candidates

3A Player of the Year

2A Player of the Year

1A Player of the Year

Player of the Year Candidates

Senior Player of the Year Candidates

Junior Player of the Year Candidates

2020-2021 Conference Previews

West Central

Western Iowa

Western Valley

WaMaC East

WaMaC West

War Eagle

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

Upper Iowa

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Twin Lakes

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

Raccoon River

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

NICL East

NICL West

Pride of Iowa

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

North Central

Northeast Iowa

Iowa Star South

Iowa Star North

MRC

Heart of Iowa

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

Bluegrass

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

MAC

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

2020-2021 Preseason All State Teams

Sophomore First Team

1A First Team

4A First Team

3A First Team

2A First Team

Junior First Team

2A Second Team

1A Second Team

Sophomore Second Team

4A Second Team

3A Second Team

1A Third Team

Elite First Team

Junior Second Team

Elite Second Team

3A Third Team

2A Third Team

Sophomore Third Team

Elite Third Team

4A Third Team

1A Fourth Team

Elite Fourth Team

Junior Third Team

4A Fourth Team

3A Fourth Team

2A Fourth Team

Elite Fifth Team

Junior Fourth Team

Sophomore Fourth Team

3A Fifth Team

2A Fifth Team

1A Fifth Team

Junior Fifth Team

Sophomore Fifth Team

4A Fifth Team

Early 2020-2021 Conference Previews

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Twin Lakes

South Iowa Cedar West

South Iowa Cedar East

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

Lakes

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Player Rank by Conference

Siouxland

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Western Valley

South Central

WaMac East

WaMac West

Upper Iowa

War Eagle

West Central

Tri-Rivers West

Twin Lakes

Western Iowa

SEISC South

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

South Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

SEISC North

Lakes

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MRC

North Central

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Top 10 Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Candidates in 2023

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

2020 All State Teams

Elite First Team

Junior First Team

Sophomore First Team

Freshmen First Team

4A First Team

3A First Team

2A First Team

1A First Team

Elite Second Team

Elite Third Team

Elite Fourth Team

Elite Fifth Team

Sophomore Second Team

Sophomore Third Team

Sophomore Fourth Team

Junior Second Team

Junior Third Team

Junior Fourth Team

Junior Fifth Team

Freshmen Second Team

1A Second Team

1A Third Team

4A Second Team

4A Third Team

3A Second Team

3A Third Team

2A Second Team

2A Third Team

Freshmen Third Team

Postseason Honors

Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Final Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Conference MVPs

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MRC

Hawkeye 10

WaMac East

WaMac West

CIML Iowa

CIML Central

CIML Metro

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Class 4A Substate Previews

Substate 1

Substate 2

Substate 3

Substate 4

Substate 5

Substate 6

Substate 7

Substate 8

Class 3A Substate Previews

Substate 1

Substate 2

Substate 3

Substate 4

Substate 5

Substate 6

Substate 7

Substate 8

Class 2A District Previews

District 1 & 2

District 3 & 4

District 5 & 6

District 7 & 8

District 9 & 10

District 11 & 12

District 13 & 14

District 15 & 16

Class 1A District Previews

District 1 & 2

District 3 & 4

District 5 & 6

District 7 & 8

District 9 & 10

District 11 & 12

District 13 & 14

District 15 & 16

In-Season Stock Risers

Class of 2020

Class of 2021

Class of 2022

Class of 2023

Top Players by Position (2020)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Database

2019-2020 Conference Previews

Western Iowa

War Eagle

West Central

WaMac East

WaMac West

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Siouxland

South Central

South Iowa Cedar East

River Valley North

River Valley South

SEISC North

SEISC South

Rolling Valley

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

MVC Valley

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar East

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MVC Mississippi

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star North

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

2019-2020 Preseason All State

4A, First Team

3A, First Team

Elite, First Team

Sophomore, First Team

2A, First Team

Junior, First Team

Junior, Second Team

1A, First Team

4A, Second Team

Elite, Second Team

Sophomore, Second Team

3A, Second Team

2A, Second Team

1A, Second Team

Elite, Third Team

Elite, Fourth Team

Junior, Third Team

1A, Third Team

Elite, Fifth Team

2A, Third Team

3A, Third Team

4A, Fourth Team

2A, Fourth Team

1A, Fourth Team

4A, Fourth Team

3A, Fourth Team

Junior, Fifth Team

Sophomore, Third Team