A Free Look at Iowa's Top 125 High School Football Players in 2024
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 120 of our top 125 high school football players in the Class of 2024 now!
Aaron Ehmke Treynor P 5--10 135
Abram Edwards Winfield-Mt Union DB 6--3 175
Aidan Salow Maquoketa Valley LB 6--0 160
Aiden Heitland AGWSR DT 6--2 190
Aiden Klostermann Central City RB 5--7 125
AJ Anderson West Fork LB 6--0 190
Austin Williams CAM LB 5--11 170
Ben Hansen Missouri Valley LB 5--11 159
Ben Jackson Dallas Center-Grimes K 5--8 125
Blake Jager Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont RB 5--8 185
Bode Binneboese Hinton LB 6--1 200
Boston York HLV DT 5--10 230
Bradlee Grantz Southwest Valley LB 6--0 180
Brady McDonald Independence LB 6--3 210
Brandon McCall St. Albert LB 5--10 180
Braxton Blackburn Fremont-Mills RB 5--9 155
Brody Sampson Collins-Maxwell LB 6--0 185
Bryce Ripple Springville LB 5--11 173
Bryson Ewart Bedford DE 6--2 191
Caleb Moore Lewis Central LB 5--11 170
Cam Buffington Winfield-Mt Union RB 6--2 185
Campbell Wessels Spencer DB 5--10 140
Chase Waterhouse WACO LB 6--2 165
Chett Mohr Mediapolis LB 5--10 160
Christoper Grief Central City LB 5--6 160
Clay Saak Grundy Center LB 5--11 150
Clayton Meyermann Northeast LB 6--0 180
Cody Fox East Buchanan OT 6--4 260
Cole Kime Tipton DT 5--11 210
Colin Gordon Grundy Center S 6--0 155
Colton Leichty WACO LB 6--1 184
Cooper Marvel Fremont-Mills DE 6--0 205
Dakota Ramsey Knoxville TE 5--10 170
Dane Beals ADM DE 6--0 180
Daniel Dotson Winfield-Mt Union LB 6--0 175
Drake Canavan Eagle Grove DE 6--5 190
Drew Miller Mediapolis P 6--1 160
Emmett Neumann Ar-We-Va LB 6--4 185
Ethan Thimmes North Cedar DT 5--11 235
Evahn Wallace Central Decatur LB 5--10 160
Evan Vittetoe Sigourney Keota OG 6--2 225
Garrett Lindley Hinton LB 6--0 165
Garrett Versteeg Tri-County DE 5--11 220
Gavin Kelley Woodbine LB 5--10 195
Gavin Scheuermann Greene County LB 5--10 160
George Tsiobanos Bishop Heelan K 5--8 145
Graham Jensen Underwood RB 5--10 170
Hunter Bowers East Buchanan S 6--3 170
Ian Blowe Akron-Westfield LB 5--10 200
Isaac Clark Gladbrook-Reinbeck QB 5--10 135
Issac Cox Cardinal DT 5--8 243
Jack Follmann CAM LB 5--11 145
Jack Vanfossan Underwood LB 6--2 170
Jackson Jaspers Mount Vernon LB 5--9 180
Jackson Radcliff Exira-EHK DT 6--3 195
Jacob Snyder Dunkerton DE 5--11 210
Jake Jeske Eagle Grove QB 6--0 190
Jake Leonard Madrid S 6--2 160
Jase Wilmes Clarinda DE 6--1 197
Jax Stamp Belle Plaine DT 6--3 180
Jaxon Cherry Webster City LB 5--10 170
Jaxon Willems Sumner-Fredericksburg LB 6--0 160
Jesse Cornelison Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont LB 5--6 170
Joel Thiese Central Elkader OG 5--11 220
Jordan Nupp West Burlington OG 5--11 250
Kade McElwaine MFL-Mar-Mac LB 5--10 171
Kade Mullins Martensdale-St Marys LB 5--10 170
Kaden Amigon Columbus RB 5--10 170
Kaden Burger Grand View Christian RB 5--9 160
Kale Rockhold Central Decatur DE 6--0 170
Karter Ludwig East Sac County LB 5--7 155
Kasyn Paige Chariton DB 5--8 150
Kyle Vorwerk Mediapolis DE 5--8 190
Landon Fernandez Don Bosco DB 5--6 145
Logan Nemmers Bishop Garrigan OT 6--5 290
Lyle Olsen Hudson DB 5--9 152
MaKade Bloker Clarksville LB 5--8 165
Mason Allen Clarion-Goldfield-Dows OT 6--0 180
Mason Knipp Columbus Catholic LB 6--0 205
Mason McIntosh West Harrison LB 6--0 150
Mason Smith Chariton QB 5--6 140
Matt Karadios Montezuma DE 5--10 160
Matthew DeSchamp GMG OG 6--1 285
Max Magayna Columbus Catholic DB 5--11 160
Max Sanford IKM-Manning DE 5--11 188
Michael Rumley Greene County DT 5--11 215
Mitchell Schnepf MMCRU DE 6--3 265
Nathan Behne Greene County K 5--8 135
Noah Diersen Central Elkader LB 5--6 175
Noah John Grand View Christian QB 6--1 170
Noah Keefer Knoxville QB 150
Nolan Mount Shenandoah LB 5--10 165
Oliver Schmitt Turkey Valley FB 5--9 153
Owen Larson Estherville Lincoln Central DB 5--11 155
Parker Timp South Winneshiek FB 6--0 155
Paul Ballard Albia DE 6--1 220
Payton Jacobe ACGC DT 6--1 220
Peyton Clark North Cedar LB 5--10 160
Preston Ries Monticello LB 6--0 195
Ryan Hosek North Tama DT 5--11 175
Ryder Fair Riceville DT 6--1 245
Ryley Bohner AGWSR LB 6--0 170
Sean Schaefer Bishop Heelan DB 5--10 150
Shane Helmick Moravia LB 6--0 170
Silas Walston Bedford LB 6--1 171
Sir Brandon Watts Bishop Heelan DB 5--8 140
Tate Dierking Southeast Warren OG 6--3 240
Tate White Nashua-Plainfield DE 6--1 195
Teague Smith Fort Madison LB 5--8 160
Thomas Sisco MVAOCOU LB 5--11 170
Titus Cram Bondurant-Farrar S 6--1 190
Tod Geiger Montezuma DE 6--0 205
Trenton Smith Ames QB 6--0 190
Trevor Veenstra Pella Christian LB 6--3 210
Trey Hockemeier Colfax-Mingo S 5--7 140
Tristen Koehn MFL-Mar-Mac DE 5--9 154
Triton Gwinn Mormon Trail DB 5--10 150
Ty Tritz Remsen St. Mary's OG 6--0 235
Ty Willem Earlham DT 5--10 180
Wyatt Powell MFL-Mar-Mac LB 5--11 176
