IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 300 High School Football Players in 2023

Iowa Preps takes a free look at 290 of our top 300 high school football players in the Class of 2023 now!

Adam Schipper Aplington-Parkersburg S 6--1 166 lbs

Aidan Hall Harlan WR 6--2 190 lbs

Aidan McDermott Xavier DB 6--2 180 lbs

Aiden Dahms Okoboji TE 6--6 200 lbs

Aiden Derr Keokuk DE 6--1 205 lbs

Alex Kaufmann Wilton LB 5--11 200 lbs

Alex Mota Marion QB 6--1 175 lbs

Alex Ravlin Underwood QB 5--9 150 lbs

Alex Schroeder Remsen St. Mary's DB 5--8 160 lbs

Andrew DePaepe Pleasant Valley DE 6--6 230 lbs

Andrew Kral GTRA LB 6--2 175 lbs

Andy Henson West Branch RB 5--10 165 lbs

Anthony Isley Mediapolis RB 6--1 165 lbs

Asa Newsom Waverly-Shell Rock RB 6--2 210 lbs

August Stock PCM QB 6--1 150 lbs

Austin Schlee MFL-Mar-Mac LB 5--10 162 lbs

Avery Phillippi Nodaway Valley DB 5--10 150 lbs

Beau Johnson Sioux City North DE 6--1 210 lbs

Ben Egan Mediapolis S 5--10 160 lbs

Ben Gilliland Van Meter LB 5--11 160 lbs

Ben Kueter Iowa City High LB 6--1 192 lbs

Ben Labrum Shenandoah DE 6--2 185 lbs

Ben Sandvig Ankeny DB 5--9 165 lbs

Benjamin Booth Urbandale S 5--10 185 lbs

Blaise Porter New London RB 5--10 155 lbs

Blake Herold Shenandoah WR 6--3 185 lbs

Blake Reichter North Fayette Valley DE 6--2 185 lbs

Blake Timmons Solon QB 5--10 162 lbs

Bo Gerbracht AGWSR QB 5--10 135 lbs

Bo Lee East Marshall LB 5--8 144 lbs

Boden Pickle New London LB 5--11 165 lbs

Boston Hensley Lewis Central K 5--8 155 lbs

Braden Steel North Mahaska LB 6--2 184 lbs

Bradley Curren Harlan DB 5--11 160 lbs

Brady Hanson Lake Mills FB 5--11 185 lbs

Brady Lynott West Sioux WR 6--0 195 lbs

Brady Wavrunek Sioux City North RB 5--9 150 lbs

Braetyn Couse Council Bluffs Jefferson DB 6--2 155 lbs

Braxton Guiter Cardinal DE 6--4 252 lbs

Brayden Lund AHSTW DE 6--3 185 lbs

Brayden Onken Osage RB 5--7 150 lbs

Braylon Kammrad Lewis Central QB 6--0 165 lbs

Brendan Monohan St. Albert QB 5--11 155 lbs

Brenden Fisch Remsen St. Mary's RB 5--9 165 lbs

Brock Fisher Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley LB 6--0 201 lbs

Brody Targgart Ankeny Centennial DE 6--1 210 lbs

Bryce Rudiger Wahlert Catholic QB 6--0 160 lbs

Bryer Prochniak North Union DB 5--10 160 lbs

Bryson Raney East Union LB 6--3 180 lbs

C.J. Carter Glenwood RB 6--0 200 lbs

Cade Godwin Johnston DB 6--2 170 lbs

Caden Kirkman Wilton TE 6--6 200 lbs

Caden McDermott Pleasant Valley RB 5--9 175 lbs

Caden Riggen Pella DT 6--2 230 lbs

Caden Smith Lone Tree DE 6--2 225 lbs

Cain Brown Mid-Prairie DB 6--2 160 lbs

Caleb Dvorak Collins-Maxwell WR 5--10 190 lbs

Camden Steele West Central Valley DT 6--4 245 lbs

Cameron Kline Woodbine DB 5--8 165 lbs

Carson Fuegen Easton Valley WR 5--9 140 lbs

Carson Hartz Columbus Catholic DB 5--8 185 lbs

Carson Huedepohl Williamsburg RB 5--11 165 lbs

Carson Klostermann Alburnett RB 5--10 155 lbs

Carter Bultman West Sioux RB 6--0 165 lbs

Carter Moran Woodward-Granger S 6--1 170 lbs

Carter Morphew North Union QB 6--0 150 lbs

Carver Boelk West Branch WR 5--10 175 lbs

Chase Mahoney Cedar Rapids Washington LB 6--2 180 lbs

Chase Wallace Lewis Central LB 5--8 150 lbs

Chase Wickwire Belle Plaine LB 6--0 185 lbs

Christopher Mohr Kuemper Catholic DE 6--3 200 lbs

CJ Hisler Webster City RB 5--11 180 lbs

Clark Younggreen Mount Vernon LB 6--0 210 lbs

Clay Hockaday Pleasant Valley OG 6--0 250 lbs

Cody Damman Baxter QB 5--6 130 lbs

Colby Collison Bondurant-Farrar QB 6--3 185 lbs

Cole Clarahan Sigourney Keota LB 5--7 141 lbs

Cole Garwood Urbandale LB 6--3 175 lbs

Cole Lipper Mediapolis LB 6--2 215 lbs

Cole McDermott Cascade OT 6--5 225 lbs

Cole Werner Center Point-Urbana RB 6--0 180 lbs

Conner Kraft Gehlen Catholic QB 6--0 170 lbs

Connor Carver Fort Dodge QB 6--0 160 lbs

Connor Hanson Webster City LB 5--11 185 lbs

Connor Knudtson Columbus Catholic LB 6--2 195 lbs

Cooper Nielsen Audubon DE 6--4 198 lbs

Cori Lickiss Oelwein OT 6--3 295 lbs

Dallas Sauser Grinnell QB 5--11 150 lbs

Dane Polich Woodward-Granger LB 6--1 175 lbs

David Borchers North Scott OT 6--4 250 lbs

David Harper Central DeWitt DB 5--10 160 lbs

Dawson Stine Valley P 6--2 180 lbs

DayShawn Hare Cedar Rapids Washington OT 6--3 260 lbs

Derek Reinking Kingsley-Pierson DE 6--4 185 lbs

DeShaun Robinson Cedar Rapids Jefferson OT 6--4 260 lbs

DeVionne West Sioux City West RB 5--8 180 lbs

Devon Bovee Council Bluffs Jefferson DB 5--8 160 lbs

Diego Jackson Ankeny DE 6--2 175 lbs

Doug Taylor Newman Catholic WR 6--5 170 lbs

Drew Britson Garner Hayfield Ventura S 6--0 180 lbs

Drew Jackson Crestwood DT 6--2 280 lbs

Drew Volkmann Boyer Valley WR 6--0 140 lbs

Dylan Wiggins West Sioux QB 6--0 150 lbs

Elijah Dougherty LeMars LB 5--11 175 lbs

Ethan Patterson Washington QB 5--9 135 lbs

Ethan Schoville Denver RB 5--11 150 lbs

Evan Neumann Kingsley-Pierson DB 6--0 160 lbs

Evan Steeg Gehlen Catholic DT 6--1 290 lbs

Gabe Christensen Ballard LB 6--2 190 lbs

Gable Van Beek Central Lyon/George-Little Rock LB 6--1 185 lbs

Garrett Divis Hinton OT 6--4 290 lbs

Garrett McHugh Sergeant Bluff-Luton LB 5--11 170 lbs

Gavin Barksdale Boyer Valley DT 6--2 260 lbs

Gavin Doehrmann Williamsburg DE 6--0 185 lbs

Gavin Montalvo Knoxville LB 6--1 180 lbs

Gene Blalock Grinnell DE 6--1 245 lbs

Glen Carlson Hinton LB 6--0 175 lbs

Griffin Diersen OABCIG WR 5--10 181 lbs

Gunnar Keeney Alburnett LB 5--9 171 lbs

Hayden Felkey Easton Valley LB 6--1 150 lbs

Hayden Vandenberg West Burlington LB 6--0 190 lbs

Henry Ryan Mount Vernon DB 5--9 140 lbs

Holden Hein Glidden-Ralston LB 6--2 170 lbs

Hunter Bacorn Durant DE 6--4 220 lbs

Isaac Harris Fairfield QB 6--0 160 lbs

Isaac Jones Clarinda WR 6--2 150 lbs

Isaac Kacmarynski Pella Christian RB 6--0 175 lbs

Jace Huntrods Collins-Maxwell QB 5--9 145 lbs

Jack Clarahan Sigourney Keota S 6--0 162 lbs

Jack Lloyd Sioux City North K 6--2 180 lbs

Jack Maske Interstate 35 DT 6--3 245 lbs

Jack Menster Cascade RB 5--10 160 lbs

Jack Scrivner Central Decatur LB 6--3 175 lbs

Jackson Dewald Westwood LB 5--10 185 lbs

Jacob Hargens Sioux Central WR 6--2 205 lbs

Jacob Maurer BGM QB 5--8 150 lbs

Jacob Van Donge Unity Christian WR 6--1 165 lbs

Jaden Harris Cedar Rapids Washington DB 6--0 170 lbs

Jaicob Madsen AHSTW DT 6--0 260 lbs

Jaixen Frost Mount Ayr QB 6--0 155 lbs

Jake Anderson Dowling Catholic DB 5--10 155 lbs

Jake Gustison Wapello RB 5--10 155 lbs

Jake Hulstein Cedar Falls K 5--11 195 lbs

Jake Walker Waverly-Shell Rock DE 6--0 200 lbs

Jake Wallin South O'Brien DE 6--6 210 lbs

Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt QB 6--1 175 lbs

Javion Jondle Fort Dodge WR 6--1 175 lbs

Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary's QB 6--1 190 lbs

Jaxon Smolik Dowling Catholic QB 6--2 175 lbs

Jaxson Hildebrand Denison-Schleswig LB 6--0 180 lbs

Jaxson Kramer Maquoketa Valley DT 6--2 230 lbs

Jaydon Knight Mount Ayr LB 6--3 160 lbs

Jesse Miller Greene County LB 6--5 185 lbs

JJ Kohl Ankeny Centennial QB 6--6 210 lbs

John Powers Bondurant-Farrar LB 6--2 195 lbs

Jonathan Humpal Lewis Central WR 5--10 165 lbs

Jonathan Linder Oskaloosa DT 6--0 260 lbs

Josh Beldin Humboldt DT 6--4 300 lbs

Josh Harvey Kingsley-Pierson RB 5--7 150 lbs

Josh Hendricks Dallas Center-Grimes LB 6--1 200 lbs

Josh Reichard MFL-Mar-Mac DE 6--1 261 lbs

Joshua Steffen Storm Lake QB 5--10 180 lbs

Josiah Chibambo West Fork LB 5--9 195 lbs

Justin Keller Albia LB 6--2 160 lbs

Justin Loseke Southeast Valley LB 6--1 181 lbs

Justin Thomas Waterloo East QB 5--9 175 lbs

Kade Mitchell Sumner-Fredericksburg LB 5--8 150 lbs

Kaden Caspers Lisbon DB 5--7 150 lbs

Kaden Huttinger Aplington-Parkersburg WR 6--1 162 lbs

Kadyn Proctor Southeast Polk OT 6--7 300 lbs

Kai Black Urbandale WR 6--3 185 lbs

Kale Hobart Mason City QB 5-10 155 lbs

Karter Decker MFL-Mar-Mac RB 5--10 140 lbs

Karter Petzenhauser Spencer S 6--2 175 lbs

Kayden Van Berkum Central Lyon/George-Little Rock LB 6--2 220 lbs

Keagen Streeter South Winneshiek LB 6--1 175 lbs

Keaten Bonderson Gehlen Catholic WR 6--0 150 lbs

Kelynn Jacobsen Sioux City East WR 6--2 172 lbs

Kolby Sebetka Independence DE 6--3 195 lbs

Kooper Ebel Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn QB 5--11 155 lbs

Korver Hupke Independence OG 6--2 230 lbs

Kyle Sternberg AHSTW S 6--2 190 lbs

Kyler Eischeid Kuemper Catholic DT 6--2 230 lbs

Kyler Hall Ames DT 6--4 225 lbs

Lance Berends Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn DE 6--3 220 lbs

Landon Hochstein Norwalk QB 6--3 170 lbs

Landon Simpson Albia LB 6--3 175 lbs

Lane Kenny Akron-Westfield WR 6--3 190 lbs

Levi Arnold Mediapolis LB 6--1 160 lbs

Levi Daniel Tipton LB 6--2 170 lbs

Liam O'Donnell Keokuk DB 5--10 140 lbs

Logan Odegaard North Union LB 6--4 180 lbs

Logan Sibenaller Kuemper Catholic RB 5--9 165 lbs

Logan Simon Dubuque Senior DE 6--3 215 lbs

Logyn Eckheart Glenwood OT 6--3 255 lbs

Lucas Boge Beckman Catholic OT 6--4 285 lbs

Lucas Orcutt Maquoketa Valley LB 6--2 165 lbs

Luke Dillon English Valleys LB 5--10 170 lbs

Luke Huntrods Collins--Maxwell DB 6--0 180 lbs

Luke Riffey Gladbrook-Reinbeck DB 6--0 160 lbs

Luke Ruggeberg Cascade WR 5--11 185 lbs

Maddux Borcherding--Johnson Norwalk DT 6--3 270 lbs

Madox Doehrmann Williamsburg S 5--7 145 lbs

Makhi Wilson Pleasant Valley RB 6--1 165 lbs

Martez Wiggley Waterloo East DE 6--3 190 lbs

Mason Crouse East Mills WR 5--11 154 lbs

Mason Dicks Newell--Fonda DB 5--10 156 lbs

Mason Harter Sigourney DB 5--8 165 lbs

Max Burt Newman Catholic QB 6--0 185 lbs

Max McGill Woodbury Central RB 5--8 152 lbs

Max Weaton Fairfield WR 6--2 170 lbs

McCrae Hagarty Waverly-Shell Rock RB 5--11 175 lbs

Micah Nally Bedford OC 6--2 287 lbs

Miles Thompson Cedar Rapids Washington DB 6--0 155 lbs

Mitch Koedam Lone Tree DT 6--3 260 lbs

Mitchell Johnson Independence QB 5--10 180 lbs

Neven Foss Clarion-Goldfield-Dows LB 5--11 150 lbs

Nick Cox North Polk LB 5--10 165 lbs

Nick Reinicke Dike-New Hartford LB 6--2 184 lbs

Nick Wells Sioux City East DE 6--3 211 lbs

Nik Peters Sidney DT 6--0 220 lbs

Noah Hamilton Newman Catholic LB 6--3 150 lbs

Noah Hanson Turkey Valley QB 5--11 160 lbs

Nolan DeLong Durant RB 6--0 190 lbs

Nolan Mosier Davenport North QB 6--4 210 lbs

Nolan Simpson Burlington LB 6--0 190 lbs

Owen Cook Montezuma K 5--11 155 lbs

Owen Douglas Williamsburg DE 5--10 165 lbs

Owen Elam Des Moines Christian OG 6--4 235 lbs

Owen Pueggel Garner Hayfield Ventura P 6--1 190 lbs

Parker Pike BCLUW DE 6--3 200 lbs

Patrick Brown III Grundy Center DE 6--4 195 lbs

Patrick Daugherty Greene County LB 5--9 170 lbs

Paxten Van Houten Fremont--Mills DB 5--8 160 lbs

Payton Ludington Lewis Central LB 5--11 175 lbs

Peyton Hart West Marshall QB 5--10 185 lbs

Peyton Ritzert Pella Christian S 5--10 145 lbs

Peyton Rottinghaus Urbandale QB 5--11 165 lbs

Reid Johnson Ankeny S 5--11 145 lbs

Robbie Barnes Southwest Valley DT 6--3 205 lbs

Robert Kruse Turkey Valley OG 6--2 209 lbs

Rudy Papakee South Tama DE 6--1 225 lbs

Rusty VanWetzinga Pleasant Valley LB 6--1 210 lbs

Ryan Brosius Wahlert Catholic RB 5--8 145 lbs

Ryan Greenfield Newell-Fonda LB 5--10 160 lbs

Ryan McDonough Wapello OG 6--2 300 lbs

Ryan Stortenbecker East Mills DB 5--7 130 lbs

Ryder McGee Chariton LB 6--0 210 lbs

Rylan Barnes West Hancock RB 6--2 170 lbs

Sage Evans West Harrison LB 6--0 185 lbs

Sam Goode Southeast Polk LB 6--2 200 lbs

Sam Warth Van Buren County RB 6--0 203 lbs

Sam Zindel Johnston LB 5--10 170 lbs

Shane Habben Western Christian LB 6--1 200 lbs

Simon Ott Waverly-Shell Rock K 5--8 165 lbs

Skyler Scott Webster City LB 5--10 165 lbs

Tadyn Brown Clarinda RB 5--8 149 lbs

Tanner Schark Ottumwa DB 5--10 155 lbs

Tanner Settles Fort Madison LB 5--10 160 lbs

Tate Allen Fairfield WR 5--7 150 lbs

Tate Haughenbury North Linn QB 6--3 160 lbs

Tate Mayberry Glenwood QB 5--11 160 lbs

Tate Mayer Saint Ansgar LB 5--10 160 lbs

Tavian Bailey Clinton LB 6--1 170 lbs

Tavien Banks Mason City LB 5-11 170 lbs

Taye Vonnahme Kuemper Catholic RB 6--2 195 lbs

Tayeton Lohaus Humboldt DE 6--4 185 lbs

Teagon Kasperbauer Harlan QB 6--0 170 lbs

Travain Donaldson West Burlington RB 5--10 175 lbs

Travis Kamradt Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn RB 5--9 152 lbs

Trey Petersen Exira-EHK WR 5--11 155 lbs

Treyten Kolar OABCIG LB 6--2 149 lbs

Ty McKinney Webster City DB 5--11 150 lbs

Tyce Gunderson Harris-Lake Park QB 5--7 130 lbs

Tyler Smith Sergeant Bluff-Luton QB 5--9 175 lbs

Tyrell Hughes Wilton DE 6--2 200 lbs

Tyrell Lafferty Sioux City West DB 6--2 190 lbs

Vince Benetti ADM LB 6--3 195 lbs

Walker Rife West Harrison LB 5--8 140 lbs

Watts McBride Cedar Rapids Washington S 6--0 175 lbs

Waylen Gemberling South Central Calhoun OG 6--2 230 lbs

Wil Textor Dike-New Hartford DT 6--1 206 lbs

Will Soesbe Waverly-Shell Rock LB 6--3 188 lbs

William Kenkel Harlan TE 5--9 185 lbs

Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda RB 6--0 171 lbs

Xander Wellman Fort Madison K 5--7 130 lbs

Zach English Ankeny Centennial LB 6--0 170 lbs

Zach Lutmer Central Lyon/George-Little Rock QB 6--0 175 lbs

Zack Belden Murray QB 5--11 165 lbs

Zavion McMurrian Estherville Lincoln Central DE 6--3 240 lbs

