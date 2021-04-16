IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 300 High School Football Players in 2023

A Free Look at Iowa's Top 300 High School Football Players in 2023
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 290 of our top 300 high school football players in the Class of 2023 now!
Adam Schipper Aplington-Parkersburg S 6--1 166 lbs
Aidan Hall Harlan WR 6--2 190 lbs
Aidan McDermott Xavier DB 6--2 180 lbs
Aiden Dahms Okoboji TE 6--6 200 lbs
Aiden Derr Keokuk DE 6--1 205 lbs
Alex Kaufmann Wilton LB 5--11 200 lbs
Alex Mota Marion QB 6--1 175 lbs
Alex Ravlin Underwood QB 5--9 150 lbs
Alex Schroeder Remsen St. Mary's DB 5--8 160 lbs
Andrew DePaepe Pleasant Valley DE 6--6 230 lbs
Andrew Kral GTRA LB 6--2 175 lbs
Andy Henson West Branch RB 5--10 165 lbs
Anthony Isley Mediapolis RB 6--1 165 lbs
Asa Newsom Waverly-Shell Rock RB 6--2 210 lbs
August Stock PCM QB 6--1 150 lbs
Austin Schlee MFL-Mar-Mac LB 5--10 162 lbs
Avery Phillippi Nodaway Valley DB 5--10 150 lbs
Beau Johnson Sioux City North DE 6--1 210 lbs
Ben Egan Mediapolis S 5--10 160 lbs
Ben Gilliland Van Meter LB 5--11 160 lbs
Ben Kueter Iowa City High LB 6--1 192 lbs
Ben Labrum Shenandoah DE 6--2 185 lbs
Ben Sandvig Ankeny DB 5--9 165 lbs
Benjamin Booth Urbandale S 5--10 185 lbs
Blaise Porter New London RB 5--10 155 lbs
Blake Herold Shenandoah WR 6--3 185 lbs
Blake Reichter North Fayette Valley DE 6--2 185 lbs
Blake Timmons Solon QB 5--10 162 lbs
Bo Gerbracht AGWSR QB 5--10 135 lbs
Bo Lee East Marshall LB 5--8 144 lbs
Boden Pickle New London LB 5--11 165 lbs
Boston Hensley Lewis Central K 5--8 155 lbs
Braden Steel North Mahaska LB 6--2 184 lbs
Bradley Curren Harlan DB 5--11 160 lbs
Brady Hanson Lake Mills FB 5--11 185 lbs
Brady Lynott West Sioux WR 6--0 195 lbs
Brady Wavrunek Sioux City North RB 5--9 150 lbs
Braetyn Couse Council Bluffs Jefferson DB 6--2 155 lbs
Braxton Guiter Cardinal DE 6--4 252 lbs
Brayden Lund AHSTW DE 6--3 185 lbs
Brayden Onken Osage RB 5--7 150 lbs
Braylon Kammrad Lewis Central QB 6--0 165 lbs
Brendan Monohan St. Albert QB 5--11 155 lbs
Brenden Fisch Remsen St. Mary's RB 5--9 165 lbs
Brock Fisher Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley LB 6--0 201 lbs
Brody Targgart Ankeny Centennial DE 6--1 210 lbs
Bryce Rudiger Wahlert Catholic QB 6--0 160 lbs
Bryer Prochniak North Union DB 5--10 160 lbs
Bryson Raney East Union LB 6--3 180 lbs
C.J. Carter Glenwood RB 6--0 200 lbs
Cade Godwin Johnston DB 6--2 170 lbs
Caden Kirkman Wilton TE 6--6 200 lbs
Caden McDermott Pleasant Valley RB 5--9 175 lbs
Caden Riggen Pella DT 6--2 230 lbs
Caden Smith Lone Tree DE 6--2 225 lbs
Cain Brown Mid-Prairie DB 6--2 160 lbs
Caleb Dvorak Collins-Maxwell WR 5--10 190 lbs
Camden Steele West Central Valley DT 6--4 245 lbs
Cameron Kline Woodbine DB 5--8 165 lbs
Carson Fuegen Easton Valley WR 5--9 140 lbs
Carson Hartz Columbus Catholic DB 5--8 185 lbs
Carson Huedepohl Williamsburg RB 5--11 165 lbs
Carson Klostermann Alburnett RB 5--10 155 lbs
Carter Bultman West Sioux RB 6--0 165 lbs
Carter Moran Woodward-Granger S 6--1 170 lbs
Carter Morphew North Union QB 6--0 150 lbs
Carver Boelk West Branch WR 5--10 175 lbs
Chase Mahoney Cedar Rapids Washington LB 6--2 180 lbs
Chase Wallace Lewis Central LB 5--8 150 lbs
Chase Wickwire Belle Plaine LB 6--0 185 lbs
Christopher Mohr Kuemper Catholic DE 6--3 200 lbs
CJ Hisler Webster City RB 5--11 180 lbs
Clark Younggreen Mount Vernon LB 6--0 210 lbs
Clay Hockaday Pleasant Valley OG 6--0 250 lbs
Cody Damman Baxter QB 5--6 130 lbs
Colby Collison Bondurant-Farrar QB 6--3 185 lbs
Cole Clarahan Sigourney Keota LB 5--7 141 lbs
Cole Garwood Urbandale LB 6--3 175 lbs
Cole Lipper Mediapolis LB 6--2 215 lbs
Cole McDermott Cascade OT 6--5 225 lbs
Cole Werner Center Point-Urbana RB 6--0 180 lbs
Conner Kraft Gehlen Catholic QB 6--0 170 lbs
Connor Carver Fort Dodge QB 6--0 160 lbs
Connor Hanson Webster City LB 5--11 185 lbs
Connor Knudtson Columbus Catholic LB 6--2 195 lbs
Cooper Nielsen Audubon DE 6--4 198 lbs
Cori Lickiss Oelwein OT 6--3 295 lbs
Dallas Sauser Grinnell QB 5--11 150 lbs
Dane Polich Woodward-Granger LB 6--1 175 lbs
David Borchers North Scott OT 6--4 250 lbs
David Harper Central DeWitt DB 5--10 160 lbs
Dawson Stine Valley P 6--2 180 lbs
DayShawn Hare Cedar Rapids Washington OT 6--3 260 lbs
Derek Reinking Kingsley-Pierson DE 6--4 185 lbs
DeShaun Robinson Cedar Rapids Jefferson OT 6--4 260 lbs
DeVionne West Sioux City West RB 5--8 180 lbs
Devon Bovee Council Bluffs Jefferson DB 5--8 160 lbs
Diego Jackson Ankeny DE 6--2 175 lbs
Doug Taylor Newman Catholic WR 6--5 170 lbs
Drew Britson Garner Hayfield Ventura S 6--0 180 lbs
Drew Jackson Crestwood DT 6--2 280 lbs
Drew Volkmann Boyer Valley WR 6--0 140 lbs
Dylan Wiggins West Sioux QB 6--0 150 lbs
Elijah Dougherty LeMars LB 5--11 175 lbs
Ethan Patterson Washington QB 5--9 135 lbs
Ethan Schoville Denver RB 5--11 150 lbs
Evan Neumann Kingsley-Pierson DB 6--0 160 lbs
Evan Steeg Gehlen Catholic DT 6--1 290 lbs
Gabe Christensen Ballard LB 6--2 190 lbs
Gable Van Beek Central Lyon/George-Little Rock LB 6--1 185 lbs
Garrett Divis Hinton OT 6--4 290 lbs
Garrett McHugh Sergeant Bluff-Luton LB 5--11 170 lbs
Gavin Barksdale Boyer Valley DT 6--2 260 lbs
Gavin Doehrmann Williamsburg DE 6--0 185 lbs
Gavin Montalvo Knoxville LB 6--1 180 lbs
Gene Blalock Grinnell DE 6--1 245 lbs
Glen Carlson Hinton LB 6--0 175 lbs
Griffin Diersen OABCIG WR 5--10 181 lbs
Gunnar Keeney Alburnett LB 5--9 171 lbs
Hayden Felkey Easton Valley LB 6--1 150 lbs
Hayden Vandenberg West Burlington LB 6--0 190 lbs
Henry Ryan Mount Vernon DB 5--9 140 lbs
Holden Hein Glidden-Ralston LB 6--2 170 lbs
Hunter Bacorn Durant DE 6--4 220 lbs
Isaac Harris Fairfield QB 6--0 160 lbs
Isaac Jones Clarinda WR 6--2 150 lbs
Isaac Kacmarynski Pella Christian RB 6--0 175 lbs
Jace Huntrods Collins-Maxwell QB 5--9 145 lbs
Jack Clarahan Sigourney Keota S 6--0 162 lbs
Jack Lloyd Sioux City North K 6--2 180 lbs
Jack Maske Interstate 35 DT 6--3 245 lbs
Jack Menster Cascade RB 5--10 160 lbs
Jack Scrivner Central Decatur LB 6--3 175 lbs
Jackson Dewald Westwood LB 5--10 185 lbs
Jacob Hargens Sioux Central WR 6--2 205 lbs
Jacob Maurer BGM QB 5--8 150 lbs
Jacob Van Donge Unity Christian WR 6--1 165 lbs
Jaden Harris Cedar Rapids Washington DB 6--0 170 lbs
Jaicob Madsen AHSTW DT 6--0 260 lbs
Jaixen Frost Mount Ayr QB 6--0 155 lbs
Jake Anderson Dowling Catholic DB 5--10 155 lbs
Jake Gustison Wapello RB 5--10 155 lbs
Jake Hulstein Cedar Falls K 5--11 195 lbs
Jake Walker Waverly-Shell Rock DE 6--0 200 lbs
Jake Wallin South O'Brien DE 6--6 210 lbs
Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt QB 6--1 175 lbs
Javion Jondle Fort Dodge WR 6--1 175 lbs
Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary's QB 6--1 190 lbs
Jaxon Smolik Dowling Catholic QB 6--2 175 lbs
Jaxson Hildebrand Denison-Schleswig LB 6--0 180 lbs
Jaxson Kramer Maquoketa Valley DT 6--2 230 lbs
Jaydon Knight Mount Ayr LB 6--3 160 lbs
Jesse Miller Greene County LB 6--5 185 lbs
JJ Kohl Ankeny Centennial QB 6--6 210 lbs
John Powers Bondurant-Farrar LB 6--2 195 lbs
Jonathan Humpal Lewis Central WR 5--10 165 lbs
Jonathan Linder Oskaloosa DT 6--0 260 lbs
Josh Beldin Humboldt DT 6--4 300 lbs
Josh Harvey Kingsley-Pierson RB 5--7 150 lbs
Josh Hendricks Dallas Center-Grimes LB 6--1 200 lbs
Josh Reichard MFL-Mar-Mac DE 6--1 261 lbs
Joshua Steffen Storm Lake QB 5--10 180 lbs
Josiah Chibambo West Fork LB 5--9 195 lbs
Justin Keller Albia LB 6--2 160 lbs
Justin Loseke Southeast Valley LB 6--1 181 lbs
Justin Thomas Waterloo East QB 5--9 175 lbs
Kade Mitchell Sumner-Fredericksburg LB 5--8 150 lbs
Kaden Caspers Lisbon DB 5--7 150 lbs
Kaden Huttinger Aplington-Parkersburg WR 6--1 162 lbs
Kadyn Proctor Southeast Polk OT 6--7 300 lbs
Kai Black Urbandale WR 6--3 185 lbs
Kale Hobart Mason City QB 5-10 155 lbs
Karter Decker MFL-Mar-Mac RB 5--10 140 lbs
Karter Petzenhauser Spencer S 6--2 175 lbs
Kayden Van Berkum Central Lyon/George-Little Rock LB 6--2 220 lbs
Keagen Streeter South Winneshiek LB 6--1 175 lbs
Keaten Bonderson Gehlen Catholic WR 6--0 150 lbs
Kelynn Jacobsen Sioux City East WR 6--2 172 lbs
Kolby Sebetka Independence DE 6--3 195 lbs
Kooper Ebel Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn QB 5--11 155 lbs
Korver Hupke Independence OG 6--2 230 lbs
Kyle Sternberg AHSTW S 6--2 190 lbs
Kyler Eischeid Kuemper Catholic DT 6--2 230 lbs
Kyler Hall Ames DT 6--4 225 lbs
Lance Berends Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn DE 6--3 220 lbs
Landon Hochstein Norwalk QB 6--3 170 lbs
Landon Simpson Albia LB 6--3 175 lbs
Lane Kenny Akron-Westfield WR 6--3 190 lbs
Levi Arnold Mediapolis LB 6--1 160 lbs
Levi Daniel Tipton LB 6--2 170 lbs
Liam O'Donnell Keokuk DB 5--10 140 lbs
Logan Odegaard North Union LB 6--4 180 lbs
Logan Sibenaller Kuemper Catholic RB 5--9 165 lbs
Logan Simon Dubuque Senior DE 6--3 215 lbs
Logyn Eckheart Glenwood OT 6--3 255 lbs
Lucas Boge Beckman Catholic OT 6--4 285 lbs
Lucas Orcutt Maquoketa Valley LB 6--2 165 lbs
Luke Dillon English Valleys LB 5--10 170 lbs
Luke Huntrods Collins--Maxwell DB 6--0 180 lbs
Luke Riffey Gladbrook-Reinbeck DB 6--0 160 lbs
Luke Ruggeberg Cascade WR 5--11 185 lbs
Maddux Borcherding--Johnson Norwalk DT 6--3 270 lbs
Madox Doehrmann Williamsburg S 5--7 145 lbs
Makhi Wilson Pleasant Valley RB 6--1 165 lbs
Martez Wiggley Waterloo East DE 6--3 190 lbs
Mason Crouse East Mills WR 5--11 154 lbs
Mason Dicks Newell--Fonda DB 5--10 156 lbs
Mason Harter Sigourney DB 5--8 165 lbs
Max Burt Newman Catholic QB 6--0 185 lbs
Max McGill Woodbury Central RB 5--8 152 lbs
Max Weaton Fairfield WR 6--2 170 lbs
McCrae Hagarty Waverly-Shell Rock RB 5--11 175 lbs
Micah Nally Bedford OC 6--2 287 lbs
Miles Thompson Cedar Rapids Washington DB 6--0 155 lbs
Mitch Koedam Lone Tree DT 6--3 260 lbs
Mitchell Johnson Independence QB 5--10 180 lbs
Neven Foss Clarion-Goldfield-Dows LB 5--11 150 lbs
Nick Cox North Polk LB 5--10 165 lbs
Nick Reinicke Dike-New Hartford LB 6--2 184 lbs
Nick Wells Sioux City East DE 6--3 211 lbs
Nik Peters Sidney DT 6--0 220 lbs
Noah Hamilton Newman Catholic LB 6--3 150 lbs
Noah Hanson Turkey Valley QB 5--11 160 lbs
Nolan DeLong Durant RB 6--0 190 lbs
Nolan Mosier Davenport North QB 6--4 210 lbs
Nolan Simpson Burlington LB 6--0 190 lbs
Owen Cook Montezuma K 5--11 155 lbs
Owen Douglas Williamsburg DE 5--10 165 lbs
Owen Elam Des Moines Christian OG 6--4 235 lbs
Owen Pueggel Garner Hayfield Ventura P 6--1 190 lbs
Parker Pike BCLUW DE 6--3 200 lbs
Patrick Brown III Grundy Center DE 6--4 195 lbs
Patrick Daugherty Greene County LB 5--9 170 lbs
Paxten Van Houten Fremont--Mills DB 5--8 160 lbs
Payton Ludington Lewis Central LB 5--11 175 lbs
Peyton Hart West Marshall QB 5--10 185 lbs
Peyton Ritzert Pella Christian S 5--10 145 lbs
Peyton Rottinghaus Urbandale QB 5--11 165 lbs
Reid Johnson Ankeny S 5--11 145 lbs
Robbie Barnes Southwest Valley DT 6--3 205 lbs
Robert Kruse Turkey Valley OG 6--2 209 lbs
Rudy Papakee South Tama DE 6--1 225 lbs
Rusty VanWetzinga Pleasant Valley LB 6--1 210 lbs
Ryan Brosius Wahlert Catholic RB 5--8 145 lbs
Ryan Greenfield Newell-Fonda LB 5--10 160 lbs
Ryan McDonough Wapello OG 6--2 300 lbs
Ryan Stortenbecker East Mills DB 5--7 130 lbs
Ryder McGee Chariton LB 6--0 210 lbs
Rylan Barnes West Hancock RB 6--2 170 lbs
Sage Evans West Harrison LB 6--0 185 lbs
Sam Goode Southeast Polk LB 6--2 200 lbs
Sam Warth Van Buren County RB 6--0 203 lbs
Sam Zindel Johnston LB 5--10 170 lbs
Shane Habben Western Christian LB 6--1 200 lbs
Simon Ott Waverly-Shell Rock K 5--8 165 lbs
Skyler Scott Webster City LB 5--10 165 lbs
Tadyn Brown Clarinda RB 5--8 149 lbs
Tanner Schark Ottumwa DB 5--10 155 lbs
Tanner Settles Fort Madison LB 5--10 160 lbs
Tate Allen Fairfield WR 5--7 150 lbs
Tate Haughenbury North Linn QB 6--3 160 lbs
Tate Mayberry Glenwood QB 5--11 160 lbs
Tate Mayer Saint Ansgar LB 5--10 160 lbs
Tavian Bailey Clinton LB 6--1 170 lbs
Tavien Banks Mason City LB 5-11 170 lbs
Taye Vonnahme Kuemper Catholic RB 6--2 195 lbs
Tayeton Lohaus Humboldt DE 6--4 185 lbs
Teagon Kasperbauer Harlan QB 6--0 170 lbs
Travain Donaldson West Burlington RB 5--10 175 lbs
Travis Kamradt Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn RB 5--9 152 lbs
Trey Petersen Exira-EHK WR 5--11 155 lbs
Treyten Kolar OABCIG LB 6--2 149 lbs
Ty McKinney Webster City DB 5--11 150 lbs
Tyce Gunderson Harris-Lake Park QB 5--7 130 lbs
Tyler Smith Sergeant Bluff-Luton QB 5--9 175 lbs
Tyrell Hughes Wilton DE 6--2 200 lbs
Tyrell Lafferty Sioux City West DB 6--2 190 lbs
Vince Benetti ADM LB 6--3 195 lbs
Walker Rife West Harrison LB 5--8 140 lbs
Watts McBride Cedar Rapids Washington S 6--0 175 lbs
Waylen Gemberling South Central Calhoun OG 6--2 230 lbs
Wil Textor Dike-New Hartford DT 6--1 206 lbs
Will Soesbe Waverly-Shell Rock LB 6--3 188 lbs
William Kenkel Harlan TE 5--9 185 lbs
Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda RB 6--0 171 lbs
Xander Wellman Fort Madison K 5--7 130 lbs
Zach English Ankeny Centennial LB 6--0 170 lbs
Zach Lutmer Central Lyon/George-Little Rock QB 6--0 175 lbs
Zack Belden Murray QB 5--11 165 lbs
Zavion McMurrian Estherville Lincoln Central DE 6--3 240 lbs
