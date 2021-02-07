IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 300 Football Players in 2022

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps includes 290 of our top 300 players now! This list is in alphabetical order.

Aaron Graves Southeast Valley DE 6-5 260 lbs

Adam Allen North Scott DE 6-2 215 lbs

Adam Greiner North Tama TE 6-1 190 lbs

Aidan Kilstrom Pleasant Valley OT 6-4 260 lbs

Aidan Udell Regina Catholic LB 5-8 180 lbs

Aiden Anderson PCM RB 6-1 175 lbs

Aiden Morgan Assumption DE 6-3 205 lbs

Alex Marovets Williamsburg K 5-9 150 lbs

Andin Farrell Easton Valley LB 5-11 150 lbs

Andrew Harris Southeast Polk DT 6-3 235 lbs

Andrew Knipper Linn-Mar DE 6-4 215 lbs

Andrew Reed Southeast Polk LB 6-0 180 lbs

Andrew Snyder Forest City DE 6-4 205 lbs

Andrew Zinchenko Chariton DE 6-2 200 lbs

Ashton Moore English Valleys DT 6-3 190 lbs

Austin Close Marshalltown DE 6-1 205 lbs

Austin Hilmer North Linn WR 5-10 150 lbs

Austin Jensen Remsen St. Mary's WR 6-4 190 lbs

Austin Kremkoski Riverside QB 6-3 180 lbs

Avery Fuller Creston DE 6-4 200 lbs

Barrett Lindmark Pleasant Valley QB 5-10 180 lbs

Beau Flander English Valleys RB 6-0 185 lbs

Beau York HLV LB 6-0 175 lbs

Ben Kuehnast Humboldt OT 6-7 245 lbs

Ben Miller Osage LB 6-2 200 lbs

Ben Reiland Waukee DT 6-3 243 lbs

Ben Swails Clear Creek-Amana DB 6-2 175 lbs

Blake Anderson Dowling Catholic DB 5-10 180 lbs

Blake Bellamy Winterset LB 6-1 175 lbs

Blake McAlister South Central Calhoun LB 6-0 165 lbs

Blake Wilson Grinnell OG 6-3 221 lbs

Brad Bellis West Monona WR 6-1 175 lbs

Braden Powers Denver LB 6-2 210 lbs

Braden Simonsen Ankeny DE 6-3 225 lbs

Braden Walk West Hancock DB 6-1 180 lbs

Bradley Hill Bettendorf LB 6-1 215 lbs

Bradyn Smith Greene County LB 6-0 220 lbs

Brandon VanderSluis LeMars OT 6-3 295 lbs

Brayden Sawyer Grundy Center LB 5-11 205 lbs

Brock Whitmore West Burlington DE 6-3 180 lbs

Brody Deitering Ridge View RB 5-11 185 lbs

Bryce Czarnetzki Durant OT 6-4 255 lbs

Bryce Greiner Grundy Center LB 6-5 195 lbs

Bryce Stalder Greene County DB 6-0 160 lbs

Cade Nelson Southeast Warren WR 5-10 155 lbs

Cade Sheedy Davenport North LB 5-11 185 lbs

Cade Tenold Don Bosco DB 6-1 185 lbs

Cade Ticknor CAM, Anita LB 6-1 205 lbs

Caden Hartz Columbus Catholic DB 6-1 175 lbs

Caden Matson Humboldt S 6-0 180 lbs

Caden Smith Glidden-Ralston WR 6-2 225 lbs

Caeden DaSilva Nevada WR 6-3 188 lbs

Caeden Glosser Davis County WR 5-7 155 lbs

Caelen Devault Nodaway Valley DB 6-1 173 lbs

Cal Wanninger Kuemper Catholic DT 6-2 220 lbs

Cale Jensen Dike-New Hartford OT 6-1 210 lbs

Caleb Kats Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley DB 5-11 150 lbs

Caleb Kooiker Nevada S 6-2 160 lbs

Callan Grant-Morris Sioux City North OT 6-6 295 lbs

Carson Peterson Fort Dodge QB 5-10 160 lbs

Carson Tenold Don Bosco LB 6-1 190 lbs

Carson Toebe Clear Lake QB 6-3 190 lbs

Carter Allen New London LB 6-3 170 lbs

Carter Cahill Ankeny Centennial DB 5-9 170 lbs

Carter Davis Underwood LB 6-0 190 lbs

Carter Erickson Indianola LB 6-2 185 lbs

Carter Gallagher Columbus Catholic QB 6-0 175 lbs

Carter Gorder Mason City OT 6-4 300 lbs

Carter Thomas Mason City WR 6-0 165 lbs

Casey Lamoreux West Hancock OT 6-4 295 lbs

Casey Trudo Van Meter DE 6-2 190 lbs

Cayden Knipper Solon DE 6-3 215 lbs

Cayden Miller Midland LB 6-2 205 lbs

Chase Crooks Charles City DT 6-0 280 lbs

Chet Buss North Butler DT 6-2 240 lbs

Chris Schreck Van Meter DB 5-11 155 lbs

Christian Stoler Oelwein DT 6-3 295 lbs

CJ Smith Pella DT 6-3 215 lbs

Clayton Muszynski Linn-Mar S 5-11 185 lbs

Cody Felt ADM OG 5-11 210 lbs

Cody Gebel Gladbrook-Reinbeck DE 6-4 190 lbs

Cody Tiffin Urbandale K 5-11 170 lbs

Colby Calvert Ballard DB 5-8 150 lbs

Colby Rich CAM DE 6-2 190 lbs

Colin Buch Benton S 6-1 185 lbs

Colin Kadolph Ankeny RB 5-10 185 lbs

Colin Reis Denison-Schleswig LB 6-3 205 lbs

Connor Corson North Scott DB 5-10 150 lbs

Connor Frame Harlan WR 6-1 185 lbs

Connor Murray Missouri Valley DT 6-7 272 lbs

Conor Gruver Easton Valley QB 6-0 160 lbs

Cooper Spiess Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DB 5-11 190 lbs

Corey Phillips Ames TE 6-5 250 lbs

Cormick Currans GTRA S 5-11 165 lbs

Cory Bantam Woodbine QB 6-3 195 lbs

Cullen McShane MFL-Mar-Mac LB 6-2 202 lbs

Dallas Kluender Woodbury Central DE 6-2 177 lbs

Dallas Westhoff Columbus Catholic LB 6-1 215 lbs

Dalten Van Pelt Van Meter RB 5-11 180 lbs

Davares Whitaker Sioux City East DB 6-1 185 lbs

Dawson Forgy Winterset RB 5-11 185 lbs

Dawson Ripperda West Lyon DE 6-3 195 lbs

DeAndre Isaac Ames DB 6-3 165 lbs

Devin Whipple Lenox DT 6-1 270 lbs

Dionte Fliss Prairie DB 6-0 180 lbs

Dominic Wiseman Davenport North DT 6-2 235 lbs

Donovan Wakefield Davenport Central DE 6-3 180 lbs

Drake Berry West Branch DT 6-3 225 lbs

Drake Wemark New Hampton WR 6-2 180 lbs

Drew Henderson Valley LB 5-10 210 lbs

Durant VanDyke PCM DE 6-3 210 lbs

Dylan Davis Cedar Rapids Kennedy LB 6-4 205 lbs

Dylan Hoefer Woodbine DE 6-3 220 lbs

Easton Eledge Underwood OG 6-3 290 lbs

Easton Fleshman West Lyon DT 6-1 245 lbs

Easton Harms OABCIG WR 6-0 157 lbs

Eddie Burgess Montezuma QB 6-4 215 lbs

Eli Ehlen Belle Plaine LB 6-3 185 lbs

Eli Raridon West Des Moines Valley TE 6-6 220 lbs

Elliot Naughton Beckman Catholic LB 6-0 189 lbs

Eric Kinkaid Camanche LB 5-8 170 lbs

Eric Mulder Pella Christian S 6-7 185 lbs

Ethan Hooyer Sioux Center OG 6-2 290 lbs

Ethan Shever OABCIG LB 6-2 187 lbs

Ethan Sneider Sioux City East DE 6-4 196 lbs

Ethan Zieglowsky Washington DB 5-10 165 lbs

Evan Forker Assumption DE 6-2 170 lbs

Evan Sloan Garner Hayfield Ventura LB 6-2 220 lbs

Evan Weary Gilbert K 5-10 148 lbs

Gabe Burkle Prairie TE 6-7 235 lbs

Gabe McGeough MFL-Mar-Mac DB 5-10 175 lbs

Gage Clausen Missouri Valley DE 6-3 195 lbs

Gaige Avants Davenport North LB 5-9 170 lbs

Gannon Williams Marshalltown LB 6-4 205 lbs

Garrett Eubanks Cedar Rapids Kennedy DE 6-3 215 lbs

Gavin Smith Audubon QB 6-0 172 lbs

Grahm Humpal Anamosa QB 5-8 180 lbs

Grant Jobe Clarinda DE 6-5 199 lbs

Griffin Greiner Cardinal WR 6-0 170 lbs

Griffin Humphreys Winfield-Mt Union DE 6-6 310 lbs

Griffin Kraft Iowa City Liberty LB 6-1 180 lbs

Hunter Deyo Lewis Central DT 6-3 270 lbs

Ian Dolan Johnston DT 6-1 225 lbs

Isaac Evans Kuemper Catholic DE 6-3 190 lbs

Jack Gilligan Dubuque Senior QB 6-0 185 lbs

Jack Pettit Van Meter LB 6-0 180 lbs

Jack Rutz Johnston QB 6-2 190 lbs

Jackson Pennigroth Ankeny LB 6-0 190 lbs

Jacob Hagan Sioux City North DE 6-5 210 lbs

Jacob Imming Sergeant Bluff-Luton LB 6-2 205 lbs

Jacob Lundberg Indianola LB 5-11 190 lbs

Jacob Moel BGM DB 6-1 160 lbs

Jacob Schroeder Sioux City East K 5-10 150 lbs

Jadyn Peyton West Delaware LB 5-10 172 lbs

Jagger Schmitt Clear Lake DB 6-0 160 lbs

Jahsiah Galvan West Liberty DB 6-1 175 lbs

Jake Auen Valley DE 6-4 200 lbs

Jake Malcom Fremont-Mills DB 5-11 130 lbs

Jakob Nelson North Scott DB 6-2 185 lbs

James Jennings Mason City WR 5-7 145 lbs

Jameson Bieker Harlan DE 6-1 190 lbs

Jamin Stuhr Webster City DB 6-2 210 lbs

Jared Hoodjer Janesville DB 6-2 175 lbs

Jared Wasson Panorama DE 6-3 203 lbs

Jaxon Dailey Southeast Polk QB 6-3 210 lbs

Jaxon Johnson Tri-Center LB 6-2 235 lbs

Jaxon Meyer West Lyon DE 6-4 205 lbs

Jaxon Woodyard Algona OT 6-4 265 lbs

Jayden Angle Boone DB 6-2 215 lbs

Jayden Soard South Central Calhoun LB 6-1 210 lbs

Jaylen Pettus Dowling Catholic DE 6-1 220 lbs

Jeremiah Feahn Waterloo West LB 6-2 180 lbs

Joe Kauffman CAM, Anita DB 5-11 170 lbs

Joe Turner Davenport Assumption OC 6-4 270 lbs

Joey Jenum Griswold OT 6-4 310 lbs

Joey Moser Harlan WR 5-6 145 lbs

Joey Schramm Audubon OG 6-4 244 lbs

John Lenny Seymour OT 6-6 240 lbs

Jonathan Dunn Carlisle RB 5-11 190 lbs

Jordan Hoeppner Cedar Falls RB 6-0 175 lbs

Joseph Bockman Decorah WR 5-10 183 lbs

Joseph Fah Harlan DB 6-0 185 lbs

Josh Gaffey Regina Catholic DT 6-3 230 lbs

Judd Roberts Saydel QB 6-3 195 lbs

Justin Roling Cascade QB 6-3 160 lbs

Kaden Hall English Valleys DB 6-3 165 lbs

Kaden Stocker MFL-Mar-Mac DB 5-10 150 lbs

Kadin Abele Lake Mills DB 6-3 180 lbs

Kael Kolarik Indianola RB 6-0 195 lbs

Kale Krogh Ballard OT 6-6 260 lbs

Karson Willey Wilton LB 6-2 190 lbs

Keenan Tyler Decorah LB 6-1 197 lbs

Kjuan Owens Waterloo East RB 6-0 262 lbs

Klay Seehase Sumner-Fredericksburg DE 6-6 220 lbs

Kollin Frederes MOC-Floyd Valley DE 6-4 195 lbs

Kolson Kruse Southeast Valley QB 5-11 170 lbs

Kyson Van Vugte Western Christian DE 6-7 205 lbs

Landon Billmeyer Edgewood-Colesburg DT 6-2 290 lbs

Landyn Van Kekerix Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley DB 5-10 160 lbs

Lane Spieker CAM, Anita RB 5-9 175 lbs

Leo Dodd Janesville QB 5-11 160 lbs

Liam Becher Iowa City West OT 6-7 295 lbs

Lincoln Olsen Van Meter DE 6-2 240 lbs

Lincoln Snitker Waukon LB 5-11 195 lbs

Logan Cassady Interstate 35 RB 6-1 165 lbs

Logan Green Clarinda DT 6-3 275 lbs

Logan Knaack Grundy Center QB 6-0 170 lbs

Logan Schnurr Roland-Story DE 6-5 183 lbs

Luke Gaffney Linn-Mar DE 6-3 230 lbs

Luke Kehrli West Delaware OG 6-2 280 lbs

Luke Koepke Denver DE 6-1 205 lbs

Luke Longval Sioux City East QB 6-2 186 lbs

Luke Vonderhaar Pleasant Valley DT 6-4 245 lbs

Lyle Moore Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DE 6-1 240 lbs

Maddux Jones Cardinal WR 6-2 170 lbs

Maguire Jones Prairie LB 5-11 185 lbs

Marcus Beatty Independence RB 5-9 200 lbs

Mark Hughes Southeast Valley DT 6-4 230 lbs

Mathew Francis West Hancock LB 6-2 195 lbs

Matt Dufoe ADM LB 6-3 190 lbs

Matthew Wirtz Emmetsburg DE 6-4 235 lbs

Max Gruis Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DT 6-3 250 lbs

Mike Delzell Camanche QB 6-1 185 lbs

Mitch Mayberry Glenwood LB 6-5 200 lbs

Mitchell Schares Cedar Rapids Kennedy DB 6-4 185 lbs

Moses Each Prairie DE 6-3 235 lbs

Nate Hummel Davenport Central LB 5-10 200 lbs

Nathan Avery Winterset DE 6-4 200 lbs

Nathan Black Greene County LB 6-1 160 lbs

Nick Miller Lewis Central DE 6-5 200 lbs

Nick Weber Don Bosco OG 6-3 305 lbs

Noah Storts Johnston DE 6-4 230 lbs

Oliver Hughes North Scott S 5-10 155 lbs

Owen Thomas Monticello OG 6-3 185 lbs

Payton McNealy Hampton-Dumont-CAL OT 6-6 250 lbs

Peyton Schmitz Sumner-Fredericksburg LB 6-0 180 lbs

Preston Pope West Marshall RB 5-9 200 lbs

Reese Oglesbee CAM DE 6-5 235 lbs

Rex Johnsen Logan-Magnolia OG 6-4 263 lbs

Rhys Ward Pleasant Valley K 6-2 175 lbs

Romen Young Cedar Rapids Washington LB 5-11 195 lbs

Rory Heer Baxter RB 5-10 165 lbs

Ryan Crandall Ankeny LB 6-2 185 lbs

Ryan Schiltz Estherville Lincoln Central QB 5-9 150 lbs

Ryan Whitson Marion OG 6-3 230 lbs

Ryley Barnett Cedar Falls LB 5-11 189 lbs

Ryley Snell Interstate 35 DT 6-0 280 lbs

Sean Gavin Ankeny LB 6-1 215 lbs

Spruceton Buddenhagen Clarke OT 6-6 270 lbs

Tade Parsons Wapello QB 6-2 165 lbs

Tamden Webb-Tate Ankeny LB 6-2 215 lbs

Tamin Lipsey Ames QB 6-2 190 lbs

Tanner Pontow Carroll DE 6-5 180 lbs

Tanner Simon Cascade WR 5-10 160 lbs

Tate Sander Belmond-Klemme QB 6-1 195 lbs

Tate Schmitt Hampton-Dumont-CAL LB 6-3 175 lbs

Tate Sykora-Mathess Cedar Rapids Washington OT 6-4 280 lbs

Taylor Worple Mason City DE 6-4 190 lbs

Tegan Carson Central Decatur DE 6-3 215 lbs

Titus Christiansen Southeast Polk RB 5-10 175 lbs

Trace Hackaday Keokuk OT 6-5 250 lbs

Trenton Pitlik Mount Vernon RB 5-11 185 lbs

Trevan Reiter Denver DB 6-0 150 lbs

Trevor Lause Saydel LB 6-5 195 lbs

Trevor Malone Boyer Valley LB 6-2 175 lbs

Trey Campbell Cedar Falls WR 6-4 168 lbs

Trey Eggers Gladbrook-Reinbeck DT 6-4 265 lbs

Trey Kriener South Winneshiek DE 6-7 205 lbs

Trey Porter Ankeny Centennial DB 6-0 170 lbs

Truman Klein Webster City OG 5-10 200 lbs

Tucker Dickherber Camanche S 5-9 170 lbs

Tucker Jones Clear Lake DE 6-6 215 lbs

Ty Van Essen Western Christian TE 6-5 180 lbs

Tyler Burch West Burlington DT 6-1 290 lbs

Tyler Manske Algona QB 6-2 195 lbs

Tynan Numkena Bettendorf WR 6-2 200 lbs

Tyson Fairbanks Akron-Westfield WR 6-1 190 lbs

Tyson Scott Lisbon DE 6-1 220 lbs

Victor Gonzalez ACGC OG 5-11 277 lbs

Walker Whalen Indianola LB 6-3 210 lbs

Wiley Sherburne Janesville DE 6-4 185 lbs

Will McLaughlin Harlan LB 6-3 220 lbs

Will Ragaller Ar-We-Va DB 5-10 170 lbs

Wyatt Hatcher Lewis Central LB 6-3 205 lbs

Wyatt Helming Lake Mills DE 6-5 210 lbs

Wyatt Voelker West Delaware LB 6-0 209 lbs

Xavier Nwankpa Southeast Polk DB 6-2 180 lbs

Zach Smithart Sigourney-Keota OG 5-10 250 lbs

Zachary Rozeboom Sioux Center LB 6-1 195 lbs

Zayne Rich Maquoketa OT 6-5 302 lbs

