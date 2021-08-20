A Free Look at Iowa's Top 125 High School Football Players in 2024

Iowa Preps takes a free look at 120 of our top 125 high school football players in the Class of 2024 now!

Aaron Ehmke Treynor P 5--10 135

Abram Edwards Winfield-Mt Union DB 6--3 175

Aidan Salow Maquoketa Valley LB 6--0 160

Aiden Heitland AGWSR DT 6--2 190

Aiden Klostermann Central City RB 5--7 125

AJ Anderson West Fork LB 6--0 190

Austin Williams CAM LB 5--11 170

Ben Hansen Missouri Valley LB 5--11 159

Ben Jackson Dallas Center-Grimes K 5--8 125

Blake Jager Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont RB 5--8 185

Bode Binneboese Hinton LB 6--1 200

Boston York HLV DT 5--10 230

Bradlee Grantz Southwest Valley LB 6--0 180

Brady McDonald Independence LB 6--3 210

Brandon McCall St. Albert LB 5--10 180

Braxton Blackburn Fremont-Mills RB 5--9 155

Brody Sampson Collins-Maxwell LB 6--0 185

Bryce Ripple Springville LB 5--11 173

Bryson Ewart Bedford DE 6--2 191

Caleb Moore Lewis Central LB 5--11 170

Cam Buffington Winfield-Mt Union RB 6--3 200

Campbell Wessels Spencer DB 5--10 140

Chase Waterhouse WACO LB 6--2 165

Chett Mohr Mediapolis LB 5--10 160

Christoper Grief Central City LB 5--6 160

Clay Saak Grundy Center LB 5--11 150

Clayton Meyermann Northeast LB 6--0 180

Cody Fox East Buchanan OT 6--4 265

Cole Kime Tipton DT 5--11 210

Colin Gordon Grundy Center S 6--0 155

Colton Leichty WACO LB 6--1 184

Cooper Marvel Fremont-Mills DE 6--0 205

Dakota Ramsey Knoxville TE 5--10 170

Dane Beals ADM DE 6--0 180

Daniel Dotson Winfield-Mt Union LB 6--0 175

Dax Kintigh Nodaway Valley LB 5--10 165

Drake Canavan Eagle Grove DE 6--5 190

Drennen Moorman Centerville DB 5--11 150

Drew Miller Mediapolis P 6--1 160

Emmett Neumann Ar-We-Va LB 6--4 185

Ethan Thimmes North Cedar DT 5--11 235

Evahn Wallace Central Decatur LB 5--10 160

Evan Vittetoe Sigourney Keota OG 6--2 225

Garrett Lindley Hinton LB 6--0 165

Garrett Versteeg Tri-County DE 5--11 220

Gavin Douglas Southeast Polk OT 6--5 260

Gavin Kelley Woodbine LB 5--10 195

Gavin Scheuermann Greene County LB 5--10 160

George Tsiobanos Bishop Heelan K 5--8 145

Graham Jensen Underwood RB 5--10 170

Hunter Bowers East Buchanan S 6--3 170

Ian Blowe Akron-Westfield LB 5--10 200

Isaac Clark Gladbrook-Reinbeck QB 5--10 135

Issac Cox Cardinal DT 5--8 243

Jack Follmann CAM LB 5--11 145

Jack Vanfossan Underwood LB 6--2 170

Jackson Jaspers Mount Vernon LB 5--9 180

Jackson Radcliff Exira-EHK DT 6--3 195

Jacob Snyder Dunkerton DE 5--11 210

Jake Jeske Eagle Grove QB 6--0 190

Jake Leonard Madrid S 6--2 160

Jase Wilmes Clarinda DE 6--1 197

Jax Stamp Belle Plaine DT 6--3 180

Jaxon Cherry Webster City LB 5--10 170

Jaxon Willems Sumner-Fredericksburg LB 6--0 160

Jesse Cornelison Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont LB 5--6 170

Joel Thiese Central Elkader OG 5--11 220

Jordan Nupp West Burlington OG 5--11 250

Kade McElwaine MFL-Mar-Mac LB 5--10 171

Kade Mullins Martensdale-St Marys LB 5--10 170

Kaden Amigon Columbus RB 5--10 170

Kaden Burger Grand View Christian RB 5--9 160

Kale Rockhold Central Decatur DE 6--0 170

Karter Ludwig East Sac County LB 5--7 155

Kasyn Paige Chariton DB 5--8 150

Kyle Vorwerk Mediapolis DE 5--8 190

Landon Fernandez Don Bosco DB 5--6 145

Logan Nemmers Bishop Garrigan OT 6--5 290

Lyle Olsen Hudson DB 5--9 152

MaKade Bloker Clarksville LB 5--8 165

Mason Allen Clarion-Goldfield-Dows OT 6--0 180

Mason Knipp Columbus Catholic LB 6--0 205

Mason McIntosh West Harrison LB 6--0 150

Mason Smith Chariton QB 5--6 140

Matt Karadios Montezuma DE 5--10 160

Matthew DeSchamp GMG OG 6--1 285

Max Magayna Columbus Catholic DB 5--11 160

Max Sanford IKM-Manning DE 5--11 188

Michael Rumley Greene County DT 5--11 215

Mitchell Schnepf MMCRU DE 6--3 265

Nathan Behne Greene County K 5--8 135

Noah Diersen Central Elkader LB 5--6 175

Noah John Grand View Christian QB 6--1 170

Noah Keefer Knoxville QB 5--10 150

Nolan Greiner Pekin DE 5--9 170

Nolan Mount Shenandoah LB 5--10 165

Oliver Schmitt Turkey Valley FB 5--9 153

Owen Larson Estherville Lincoln Central DB 5--11 155

Parker Timp South Winneshiek FB 6--0 155

Paul Ballard Albia DE 6--1 220

Payton Jacobe ACGC DT 6--1 220

Peyton Clark North Cedar LB 5--10 160

Preston Ries Monticello LB 6--0 195

Rory McGargill Alburnett LB 6--0 150

Ryan Hosek North Tama DT 5--11 175

Ryder Fair Riceville DT 6--1 245

Ryley Bohner AGWSR LB 6--0 170

Sean Schaefer Bishop Heelan DB 5--10 150

Shane Helmick Moravia LB 6--0 170

Silas Walston Bedford LB 6--1 171

Sir Brandon Watts Bishop Heelan DB 5--8 140

Tate Dierking Southeast Warren OG 6--3 240

Tate White Nashua-Plainfield DE 6--1 195

Teague Smith Fort Madison LB 5--8 160

Thomas Sisco MVAOCOU LB 5--11 170

Titus Cram Bondurant-Farrar S 6--1 190

Tod Geiger Montezuma DE 6--0 205

Trenton Smith Ames QB 6--0 190

Trevor Veenstra Pella Christian LB 6--3 210

Trey Hockemeier Colfax-Mingo S 5--7 140

Tristen Koehn MFL-Mar-Mac DE 5--9 154

Triton Gwinn Mormon Trail DB 5--10 150

Ty Tritz Remsen St. Mary's OG 6--0 235

Ty Willem Earlham DT 5--10 180

Wyatt Powell MFL-Mar-Mac LB 5--11 176

