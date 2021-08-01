A Free Look at Iowa's Top 325 Football Players in 2022
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps includes 320 of our top 325 players now! This list is in alphabetical order.
Aaron Graves Southeast Valley DE 6--5 260 lbs
Adam Allen North Scott DE 6--2 215 lbs
Adam Greiner North Tama TE 6--1 190 lbs
Aidan Kilstrom Pleasant Valley OT 6--4 265 lbs
Aidan Udell Regina Catholic LB 5--8 180 lbs
Aiden Anderson PCM RB 6--1 175 lbs
Aiden Morgan Assumption DE 6--3 205 lbs
Alex Marovets Williamsburg K 5--9 150 lbs
Andin Farrell Easton Valley LB 5--11 150 lbs
Andrew Grover Colo-Nesco RB 5--9 175 lbs
Andrew Harris Southeast Polk DT 6--3 235 lbs
Andrew Hough Spencer OC 6--3 270 lbs
Andrew Knipper Linn-Mar DE 6--4 215 lbs
Andrew Reed Southeast Polk LB 6--0 180 lbs
Andrew Snyder Forest City DE 6--4 205 lbs
Andrew Zinchenko Chariton DE 6--2 200 lbs
Ashton Moore English Valleys DT 6--3 190 lbs
Austin Close Marshalltown DE 6--1 205 lbs
Austin Hilmer North Linn WR 5--10 150 lbs
Austin Jensen Remsen St. Mary's WR 6--4 190 lbs
Austin Kremkoski Riverside QB 6--3 180 lbs
Austin Schubert Council Bluffs Jefferson QB 6--2 190 lbs
Avery Fuller Creston DE 6--4 200 lbs
Ayden Weiman Assumption DB 6--1 180 lbs
Barrett Lindmark Pleasant Valley QB 5--10 180 lbs
Beau Flander English Valleys RB 6--0 185 lbs
Beau York HLV LB 6--0 175 lbs
Ben Kuehnast Humboldt OT 6--7 265 lbs
Ben Miller Osage LB 6--2 200 lbs
Ben Swails Clear Creek-Amana DB 6--2 175 lbs
Benjamin Reiland Waukee DE 6--3 250 lbs
Blake Anderson Dowling Catholic DB 5--10 180 lbs
Blake Bellamy Winterset LB 6--1 175 lbs
Blake McAlister South Central Calhoun LB 6--0 165 lbs
Blake Wilson Grinnell OG 6--3 221 lbs
Brad Bellis West Monona WR 6--1 175 lbs
Braden Hemann Waukon DE 6--3 205 lbs
Braden Powers Denver LB 6--2 210 lbs
Braden Simonsen Ankeny DE 6--3 225 lbs
Braden Walk West Hancock DB 6--1 180 lbs
Bradley Hill Bettendorf LB 6--1 215 lbs
Brady McCullough Ankeny TE 6--5 210 lbs
Bradyn Smith Greene County LB 6--0 220 lbs
Brandon VanderSluis LeMars OT 6--3 295 lbs
Brayden Loftin Lewis Central TE 6--5 210 lbs
Brayden Sawyer Grundy Center LB 5--11 205 lbs
Brock Whitmore West Burlington DE 6--3 180 lbs
Brody Deitering Ridge View RB 5--11 185 lbs
Bryant Williams Burlington RB 5--9 180 lbs
Bryce Czarnetzki Durant OT 6--4 255 lbs
Bryce Greiner Grundy Center LB 6--5 195 lbs
Bryce Stalder Greene County DB 6--0 160 lbs
Cade Borud Southeast Polk OG 6--5 300 lbs
Cade Hughes Northeast WR 6--4 175 lbs
Cade Nelson Southeast Warren WR 5--10 155 lbs
Cade Patterson Lone Tree DB 6--1 150 lbs
Cade Sheedy Davenport North LB 5--11 185 lbs
Cade Tenold Don Bosco DB 6--1 185 lbs
Cade Ticknor CAM, Anita LB 6--1 205 lbs
Caden Hartz Columbus Catholic DB 6--1 175 lbs
Caden Matson Humboldt S 6--0 180 lbs
Caden Smith Glidden-Ralston WR 6--2 225 lbs
Caeden DaSilva Nevada WR 6--3 188 lbs
Caeden Glosser Davis County WR 5--7 155 lbs
Caeden Janssen Cedar Falls WR 6--4 185 lbs
Caelen Devault Nodaway Valley DB 6--1 173 lbs
Cal Wanninger Kuemper Catholic DT 6--2 220 lbs
Cale Jensen Dike-New Hartford OT 6--1 210 lbs
Caleb Kats Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley DB 5--11 150 lbs
Caleb Kooiker Nevada S 6--2 160 lbs
Callan Grant-Morris Sioux City North OT 6--6 295 lbs
Carson Blietz Cedar Rapids Jefferson QB 6--0 185 lbs
Carson Maeder Davis County QB 6--4 195 lbs
Carson Peterson Fort Dodge QB 5--10 160 lbs
Carson Tenold Don Bosco LB 6--1 190 lbs
Carson Toebe Clear Lake QB 6--3 190 lbs
Carter Allen New London LB 6--3 170 lbs
Carter Cahill Ankeny Centennial DB 5--9 170 lbs
Carter Davis Underwood LB 6--0 190 lbs
Carter Erickson Indianola LB 6--2 185 lbs
Carter Gallagher Columbus Catholic QB 6--0 175 lbs
Carter Gorder Mason City OT 6--4 300 lbs
Carter Thomas Mason City WR 6--0 165 lbs
Casey Lamoreux West Hancock OT 6--4 295 lbs
Casey Trudo Van Meter DE 6--2 190 lbs
Cayden Knipper Solon DE 6--3 215 lbs
Cayden Miller Midland LB 6--2 205 lbs
Chase Crooks Charles City DT 6--0 280 lbs
Chet Buss North Butler DT 6--2 240 lbs
Chris Schreck Van Meter DB 5--11 155 lbs
Christian Stoler Oelwein DT 6--3 295 lbs
CJ Smith Pella DT 6--3 215 lbs
Clayton Muszynski Linn-Mar S 5--11 185 lbs
Cody Felt ADM OG 5--11 210 lbs
Cody Gebel Gladbrook-Reinbeck DE 6--4 190 lbs
Cody Tiffin Urbandale K 5--11 170 lbs
Colby Calvert Ballard DB 5--8 150 lbs
Colby Rich CAM DE 6--2 190 lbs
Colin Buch Benton S 6--1 185 lbs
Colin Kadolph Ankeny RB 5--10 185 lbs
Colin Reis Denison-Schleswig LB 6--3 205 lbs
Connor Corson North Scott DB 5--10 150 lbs
Connor Frame Harlan WR 6--1 185 lbs
Connor Murray Missouri Valley DT 6--7 272 lbs
Connor Schnettgoecke Nevada DE 6--4 210 lbs
Conor Gruver Easton Valley QB 6--0 160 lbs
Cooper Spiess Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DB 5--11 190 lbs
Corey Phillips Ames TE 6--5 260 lbs
Cormick Currans GTRA S 5--11 165 lbs
Cory Bantam Woodbine QB 6--3 195 lbs
Cullen McShane MFL-Mar-Mac LB 6--2 202 lbs
Dallas Kluender Woodbury Central DE 6--2 177 lbs
Dallas Westhoff Columbus Catholic LB 6--1 215 lbs
Dalten Van Pelt Van Meter RB 5--11 180 lbs
Darrell Matchem Earlham DB 5--10 165 lbs
Davares Whitaker Sioux City East DB 6--1 185 lbs
Dawson Forgy Winterset RB 5--11 185 lbs
Dawson Ripperda West Lyon DE 6--3 195 lbs
DeAndre Isaac Ames DB 6--3 165 lbs
Devin Whipple Lenox DT 6--1 270 lbs
Dionte Fliss Prairie DB 6--0 180 lbs
Dominic Wiseman Davenport North DT 6--1 260 lbs
Donovan Wakefield Davenport Central DE 6--3 180 lbs
Drake Berry West Branch DT 6--3 225 lbs
Drake Wemark New Hampton WR 6--2 180 lbs
Drew Henderson Valley LB 5--10 210 lbs
Durant VanDyke PCM DE 6--3 210 lbs
Dylan Davis Cedar Rapids Kennedy LB 6--4 205 lbs
Dylan Hoefer Woodbine DE 6--3 220 lbs
Easton Eledge Underwood OG 6--3 290 lbs
Easton Fleshman West Lyon DT 6--1 245 lbs
Easton Harms OABCIG WR 6--0 157 lbs
Eddie Burgess Montezuma QB 6--4 215 lbs
Eli Ehlen Belle Plaine LB 6--3 185 lbs
Eli Raridon West Des Moines Valley TE 6--6 220 lbs
Elliot Naughton Beckman Catholic LB 6--0 189 lbs
Eric Kinkaid Camanche LB 5--8 170 lbs
Eric Mulder Pella Christian S 6--7 185 lbs
Ethan Hooyer Sioux Center OG 6--2 290 lbs
Ethan Shever OABCIG LB 6--2 187 lbs
Ethan Sneider Sioux City East DE 6--4 196 lbs
Ethan Snieder Sioux City East TE 6--4 215 lbs
Ethan Zieglowsky Washington DB 5--10 165 lbs
Evan Forker Assumption DE 6--3 180 lbs
Evan Sloan Garner Hayfield Ventura LB 6--2 220 lbs
Evan Weary Gilbert K 5--10 148 lbs
Gabe Burkle Prairie TE 6--7 235 lbs
Gabe McGeough MFL-Mar-Mac DB 5--10 175 lbs
Gage Clausen Missouri Valley DE 6--3 195 lbs
Gaige Avants Davenport North LB 5--9 170 lbs
Gannon Williams Marshalltown LB 6--4 205 lbs
Garrett Eubanks Cedar Rapids Kennedy DE 6--3 215 lbs
Gavin Smith Audubon QB 6--0 172 lbs
Graham Friedrichsen Urbandale WR 6--2 180 lbs
Grahm Humpal Anamosa QB 5--8 180 lbs
Grant Jobe Clarinda DE 6--5 199 lbs
Griffin Greiner Cardinal WR 6--0 170 lbs
Griffin Humphreys Winfield-Mt Union DE 6--6 310 lbs
Griffin Kraft Iowa City Liberty LB 6--1 180 lbs
Hunter Deyo Lewis Central DT 6--3 270 lbs
Ian Dolan Johnston DT 6--1 225 lbs
Isaac Evans Kuemper Catholic DE 6--3 190 lbs
Jack Gilligan Dubuque Senior QB 6--0 185 lbs
Jack Pettit Van Meter LB 6--0 180 lbs
Jack Rutz Johnston QB 6--2 190 lbs
Jackson Pennigroth Ankeny LB 6--0 190 lbs
Jacob Hagan Sioux City North DE 6--5 210 lbs
Jacob Heier Humboldt WR 6--3 180 lbs
Jacob Imming Sergeant Bluff-Luton LB 6--2 205 lbs
Jacob Lundberg Indianola LB 5--11 190 lbs
Jacob Moel BGM DB 6--1 160 lbs
Jacob Schroeder Sioux City East K 5--10 150 lbs
Jaden King Cedar Falls DT 6--0 255 lbs
Jadyn Peyton West Delaware LB 5--10 172 lbs
Jagger Schmitt Clear Lake DB 6--0 160 lbs
Jahsiah Galvan West Liberty DB 6--2 180 lbs
Jai Jensen Clinton QB 6--3 210 lbs
Jake Auen Valley DE 6--4 200 lbs
Jake Malcom Fremont-Mills DB 5--11 130 lbs
Jakob Nelson North Scott DB 6--2 185 lbs
James Jennings Mason City WR 5--7 145 lbs
Jameson Bieker Harlan DE 6--1 190 lbs
Jamin Stuhr Webster City DB 6--2 210 lbs
Jamison Patton Des Moines Roosevelt QB 6--2 185 lbs
Jared Hoodjer Janesville DB 6--2 175 lbs
Jared Wasson Panorama DE 6--3 203 lbs
Jaxon Dailey Southeast Polk QB 6--3 195 lbs
Jaxon Johnson Tri-Center LB 6--2 235 lbs
Jaxon Meyer West Lyon DE 6--4 205 lbs
Jaxon Woodyard Algona OT 6--4 265 lbs
Jayden Angle Boone DB 6--2 215 lbs
Jayden Soard South Central Calhoun LB 6--1 210 lbs
Jaylen Pettus Dowling Catholic DE 6--3 230 lbs
Jeremiah Feahn Waterloo West LB 6--2 180 lbs
Joe Kauffman CAM, Anita DB 5--11 170 lbs
Joe Roussell Cedar Falls DB 5--11 165 lbs
Joe Turner Davenport Assumption OC 6--4 270 lbs
Joey Jenum Griswold OT 6--4 310 lbs
Joey Moser Harlan WR 5--6 145 lbs
Joey Schramm Audubon OG 6--4 244 lbs
John Argo Davenport Assumption LB 6--0 190 lbs
John Lenny Seymour OT 6--6 240 lbs
Jonathan Dunn Carlisle RB 5--11 190 lbs
Jordan Hoeppner Cedar Falls RB 6--0 175 lbs
Joseph Bockman Decorah WR 5--10 183 lbs
Joseph Fah Harlan DB 6--0 185 lbs
Josh Gaffey Regina Catholic DT 6--3 230 lbs
Judd Roberts Saydel QB 6--3 195 lbs
Justin Roling Cascade QB 6--3 160 lbs
Kaden Hall English Valleys DB 6--3 165 lbs
Kaden Stocker MFL-Mar-Mac DB 5--10 150 lbs
Kadin Abele Lake Mills DB 6--3 180 lbs
Kael Kolarik Indianola RB 6--0 195 lbs
Kale Krogh Ballard OT 6--6 270 lbs
Karson Willey Wilton LB 6--2 190 lbs
Keenan Tyler Decorah LB 6--1 197 lbs
Keith Moko Newton DB 6--1 175 lbs
Kjuan Owens Waterloo East RB 6--0 262 lbs
Klay Seehase Sumner-Fredericksburg DE 6--6 220 lbs
Kollin Frederes MOC-Floyd Valley DE 6--4 195 lbs
Kolson Kruse Southeast Valley QB 5--11 170 lbs
Kyson Van Vugte Western Christian DE 6--7 225 lbs
Landon Billmeyer Edgewood-Colesburg DT 6--2 290 lbs
Landyn Van Kekerix Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley DB 5--10 160 lbs
Lane Spieker CAM, Anita RB 5--9 175 lbs
Leo Dodd Janesville QB 5--11 160 lbs
Liam Becher Iowa City West OT 6--7 295 lbs
Lincoln Olsen Van Meter DE 6--2 240 lbs
Lincoln Snitker Waukon LB 5--11 195 lbs
Logan Cassady Interstate 35 RB 6--1 165 lbs
Logan Green Clarinda DT 6--3 275 lbs
Logan Knaack Grundy Center QB 6--0 170 lbs
Logan Schnurr Roland-Story DE 6--5 183 lbs
Luke Gaffney Linn-Mar DE 6--3 230 lbs
Luke Kehrli West Delaware OG 6--2 280 lbs
Luke Koepke Denver DE 6--1 205 lbs
Luke Longval Sioux City East QB 6--2 186 lbs
Luke Vonderhaar Pleasant Valley DT 6--4 255 lbs
Lyle Moore Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DE 6--1 240 lbs
Maddux Jones Cardinal WR 6--2 170 lbs
Maguire Jones Prairie LB 5--11 185 lbs
Marcus Beatty Independence RB 5--9 200 lbs
Mark Hughes Southeast Valley DT 6--4 230 lbs
Mathew Francis West Hancock LB 6--2 195 lbs
Matt Dufoe ADM LB 6--3 190 lbs
Matthew Wirtz Emmetsburg DE 6--4 235 lbs
Max Gruis Central Lyon/George-Little Rock DT 6--3 250 lbs
Mike Delzell Camanche QB 6--1 185 lbs
Mitch Mayberry Glenwood LB 6--5 200 lbs
Mitch Schares Cedar Rapids Kennedy WR 6--4 185 lbs
Moses Each Prairie DE 6--3 235 lbs
Nate Hummel Davenport Central LB 5--10 200 lbs
Nathan Avery Winterset DE 6--4 200 lbs
Nathan Black Greene County LB 6--1 160 lbs
Nicholas Wacha Ballard DE 6--2 215 lbs
Nick Miller Lewis Central DE 6--5 200 lbs
Nick Weber Don Bosco OG 6--3 305 lbs
Noah Storts Johnston DE 6--4 230 lbs
Nolan Recker Muscatine TE 6--4 230 lbs
Oliver Hughes North Scott S 5--10 155 lbs
Owen Thomas Monticello OG 6--3 185 lbs
Parker Willis Cedar Rapids Kennedy DE 6--3 245 lbs
Payton McNealy Hampton-Dumont-CAL OT 6--6 250 lbs
Peyton Schmitz Sumner-Fredericksburg LB 6--0 180 lbs
Preston Pope West Marshall RB 5--9 200 lbs
Reese Oglesbee CAM DE 6--5 235 lbs
Rex Johnsen Logan-Magnolia OT 6--6 280 lbs
Rhett Bentley Riverside LB 6--0 190 lbs
Rhys Ward Pleasant Valley K 6--2 175 lbs
Romen Young Cedar Rapids Washington LB 5--11 195 lbs
Rory Heer Baxter RB 5--10 165 lbs
Ryan Crandall Ankeny LB 6--2 185 lbs
Ryan Schiltz Estherville Lincoln Central QB 5--9 150 lbs
Ryan Whitson Marion OG 6--3 230 lbs
Ryley Barnett Cedar Falls LB 5--11 189 lbs
Ryley Snell Interstate 35 DT 6--0 280 lbs
Sean Gavin Ankeny LB 6--1 215 lbs
Spruceton Buddenhagen Clarke OT 6--6 275 lbs
Tade Parsons Wapello QB 6--2 165 lbs
Tamden Webb-Tate Ankeny LB 6--2 215 lbs
Tamin Lipsey Ames QB 6--2 190 lbs
Tanner Pontow Carroll DE 6--5 180 lbs
Tanner Simon Cascade WR 5--10 160 lbs
Tate Sander Belmond-Klemme QB 6--1 195 lbs
Tate Schmitt Hampton-Dumont-CAL LB 6--3 175 lbs
Tate Sykora-Mathess Cedar Rapids Washington OT 6--4 280 lbs
Taylor Worple Mason City DE 6--4 190 lbs
Tegan Carson Central Decatur DE 6--3 215 lbs
Titus Christiansen Southeast Polk RB 5--10 175 lbs
Trace Hackaday Keokuk OT 6--5 250 lbs
Trenton Pitlik Mount Vernon RB 5--11 185 lbs
Trevan Reiter Denver DB 6--0 150 lbs
Trevor Lause Saydel LB 6--5 195 lbs
Trevor Malone Boyer Valley LB 6--2 175 lbs
Trey Campbell Cedar Falls WR 6--4 168 lbs
Trey Eggers Gladbrook-Reinbeck DT 6--4 265 lbs
Trey Kriener South Winneshiek DE 6--7 205 lbs
Trey Porter Ankeny Centennial DB 6--2 190 lbs
Truman Klein Webster City OG 5--10 200 lbs
Tucker Dickherber Camanche S 5--9 170 lbs
Tucker Jones Clear Lake DE 6--6 215 lbs
Ty Van Essen Western Christian TE 6--5 180 lbs
Tyler Burch West Burlington DT 6--1 290 lbs
Tyler Manske Algona QB 6--2 195 lbs
Tynan Numkena Bettendorf WR 6--2 200 lbs
Tyson Fairbanks Akron-Westfield WR 6--1 190 lbs
Tyson Scott Lisbon DE 6--1 220 lbs
Victor Gonzalez ACGC OG 5--11 277 lbs
Walker Whalen Indianola LB 6--3 210 lbs
Wiley Sherburne Janesville DE 6--4 185 lbs
Will McLaughlin Harlan LB 6--3 225 lbs
Will Ragaller Ar-We-Va DB 5--10 170 lbs
Wyatt Hatcher Lewis Central LB 6--3 220 lbs
Wyatt Helming Lake Mills DE 6--5 210 lbs
Wyatt Voelker West Delaware LB 6--0 209 lbs
Xavier Nwankpa Southeast Polk S 6--2 180 lbs
Zach Smithart Sigourney-Keota OG 5--10 250 lbs
Zachary Rozeboom Sioux Center LB 6--1 195 lbs
Zay Arguello Newton QB 6--2 200 lbs
Zayne Rich Maquoketa OT 6--5 302 lbs
